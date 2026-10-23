Food Bank of Alaska Receives $150,000 Grant From KeyBank Foundation To Strengthen Disaster Response Preparedness

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / The KeyBank Foundation has awarded a $150,000 grant to Food Bank of Alaska to help strengthen the nonprofit's disaster response capabilities across the state. The funding will support the creation of emergency reserves of shelf-stable food, water and transportation resources that can be deployed quickly during natural disasters and other crises.

Food Bank of Alaska serves as the state's largest food distribution network, providing food to more than 150 partner agencies and affiliate food banks. In 2025, the organization distributed 10.1 million pounds of food throughout Alaska, covering a service area of more than 650,000 square miles.

The investment comes as Alaska continues to face unique challenges related to food access. More than 80 percent of residents live in communities not connected by road systems, making it difficult to quickly transport food and supplies during emergencies.

"The Food Bank of Alaska plays a critical role in supporting communities across the state, especially during emergencies," said Lori McCaffrey, KeyBank Alaska Market President. "We are proud to support this effort to strengthen disaster preparedness and improve access to food for Alaskans in need."

Food Bank of Alaska Chief Executive Director, Cara Durr, said the funding will allow the organization to respond faster when disasters strike.

"Having food inventory and transportation resources available ahead of time will allow us to get assistance to communities faster and better serve Alaskans facing unexpected challenges," Durr said.

The new funding is expected to improve response times and ensure critical food supplies reach Alaskans more quickly during future disasters and emergencies.

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/food-bank-of-alaska-receives-150-000-grant-from-keybank-foundation-t-1240432