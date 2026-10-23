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PR Newswire
23.10.2026 15:42 Uhr
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RINA: Paolo Moretti appointed Group Chief Executive Officer

RINA: Paolo Moretti appointed Group Chief Executive Officer

GENOA, Italy, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RINA S.p.A.'s new Board of Directors has appointed Paolo Moretti, currently General Manager, as Group Chief Executive Officer. Moretti succeeds Carlo Luzzatto, who has led the Group since December 2023. The BoD extends its sincere thanks to Luzzatto for his dedication to the Group's development. Ugo Salerno will continue as Executive Chairman, with responsibility for communications and institutional relations.

The leadership transition marks a further step in RINA's development, in line with the growth strategy agreed with its shareholders, Registro Italiano Navale and Fondo Italiano d'Investimento.

Under the new organisational structure, Giosuè Vezzuto has succeeded Paolo Moretti as Chief Executive Officer of RINA Services, the Group company operating in the marine and certification sectors.

Ugo Salerno, Executive Chairman of RINA S.p.A., "We have achieved an extraordinary growth trajectory, more than doubling our revenues over the past five years to well over one billion euros. Today, we are entering a new phase, focused on accelerating our development further. Paolo Moretti's experience, market knowledge and contribution to the Group's growth provide a strong foundation for leading RINA, building on the quality of our services and the expertise of our people."

Paolo Moretti, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of RINA S.p.A., "I have spent much of my career at RINA and have seen first-hand the calibre of our people and the company's ability to anticipate change. I take on this responsibility with great enthusiasm and a clear understanding of the commitment it entails. Our challenge is to continue turning our strategic objectives into tangible results and investing in more advanced, increasingly digital services."

A naval engineer, Paolo Moretti joined RINA in 1997. He has held positions of increasing responsibility in Italy and internationally, with a focus on strategic and commercial development. Within the Group, he has led several business areas and held senior positions, including General Manager Marine, Executive Vice President Marine Strategic Development and Chief Commercial Officer. From 2020 to 2026, he served as Chief Executive Officer of RINA Services.

RINA, a leading certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate sectors. With revenues in 2025 of over 1 billion euros, over 7,000 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and contributor to the development of new legislative standards.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rina-paolo-moretti-appointed-group-chief-executive-officer-302918143.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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