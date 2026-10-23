Attensi Ships RealTalk 3.0, Introduces RealTalk Moments, RealTalk Creator, and RealTalk Insights

OSLO and BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attensi , the global leader in game-based simulation training, today announced RealTalk 3.0, a significant overhaul to its AI-powered conversation training solution line. The release introduces three new capabilities: RealTalk Moments, RealTalk Maker, and RealTalk Insights. Together, the new suite allows organizations to build, launch, and measure realistic AI-powered practice scenarios in minutes, at enterprise scale.

With RealTalk 3.0, teams can create fully custom role-play scenarios tailored to their specific training needs, giving employees realistic practice opportunities to build work-ready communication skills and receive more valuable and actionable feedback than ever before, instantly, on their performance before carrying those lessons into real customer and colleague interactions. And this training can be practiced on any device.



New features include:

RealTalk Moments Ideal for frontline workforces in sectors such as retail and hospitality, where customer interactions are routine in volume but variable in nature and require a wide range of skillsets that can be applied to live situations in the workplace.



Ideal for frontline workforces in sectors such as retail and hospitality, where customer interactions are routine in volume but variable in nature and require a wide range of skillsets that can be applied to live situations in the workplace. RealTalk Maker lets L&D professionals, managers, and frontline staff design their own AI-powered role-play scenarios without an instructional design background. Simply by describing what they want to practice in a chat window, the AI agents get to work for the creator. Users can tell RealTalk Maker AI assistants the situation, the skill they want to build, and who the learner will be talking to, and it builds a working scenario around that conversation in under 10 minutes, with tone, difficulty, and coaching feedback tuned to match organizational standards. Teams can deploy instantly across devices, across regions and in different languages. Backed by Attensi University, super users can become global training content creators.



lets L&D professionals, managers, and frontline staff design their own AI-powered role-play scenarios without an instructional design background. Simply by describing what they want to practice in a chat window, the AI agents get to work for the creator. Users can tell RealTalk Maker AI assistants the situation, the skill they want to build, and who the learner will be talking to, and it builds a working scenario around that conversation in under 10 minutes, with tone, difficulty, and coaching feedback tuned to match organizational standards. Teams can deploy instantly across devices, across regions and in different languages. Backed by Attensi University, super users can become global training content creators. RealTalk Insights gives teams a live analytics layer to deliver instant feedback. It lets you watch specific behaviors take hold across a whole cohort, attempt by attempt, and see exactly where to focus next. Not just scores and completion: the tangible behaviors that close the deal, land the message, or stop the job before someone gets hurt. Every practice conversation is assessed by clusters of tailored evaluators, configured around the behaviors and outcomes that make a difference to your business. What you see is what people actually do under pressure, reliable across thousands of conversations and as granular as a team wants to go. Practical impact, legible at scale. It replaces "did they pass?" with "what's happening, and what do we do about it?"



Together, the updates make RealTalk the most flexible, customizable, and sophisticated platform on the market for immersive training programs designed to boost team readiness in virtually any industry or workplace environment.

"With RealTalk 3.0, we're putting the full loop of practice, feedback, and measurement directly into the hands of the people who know their jobs best. Scenario creation used to be a bottleneck, but now any team can build context-rich, realistic practice environments in minutes and see exactly where they need to improve," said Trond Aas, CEO of Attensi.

Large employers are already putting RealTalk to work at scale. Det Norske Veritas, DNV, a global assurance and risk management company with 15,000 employees worldwide, deployed RealTalk to help its ship surveyors sharpen their technical expertise that customers rely on to work safer and more efficiently, by practicing high-stakes conversations before stepping on board customer vessels. The RealTalk simulation was designed to test surveyors' ability to demonstrate professional credibility, clear and structured communication, empathy under pressure, and strong closure. DNV surveyors improved their average training score from 66% on a first attempt to 80% on their best attempt, and 92% of those who repeated the training showed measurable improvement, reaching high competence in under 40 minutes.

Solving Workplace Challenges



RealTalk 3.0 highlights Attensi's ambition to build training solutions that address the most pressing challenges in the workplace today. In its Motivation and Skill Mastery in the Workplace 2026 study of 505 U.S. workers, Attensi found that 86% of employees say they're already motivated in their current role, and 95% agree that getting better at something is motivating in itself - but that motivation relies on opportunities for real practice, not just faster access to information: 65% say most workplace training focuses on delivering information rather than enabling hands-on practice, and 71% say they improve their skills primarily to feel more confident and capable, not for pay or promotion. That desire is strongest among younger workers specifically, with 54% of workers aged 25-34 saying they'd choose better training over a 5% pay raise.

RealTalk 3.0 is available now to Attensi customers. Click here to learn more or try the new playable RealTalk demo.



About Attensi

Since 2012, Attensi game-based simulations and training solutions have empowered organizations around the world to develop their workforce through engaging, interactive training experiences that have real impact. With a focus on innovation and cutting-edge AI technology, Attensi is shaping the future of learning and development, helping people and organizations grow to become exceptional.

Attensi has been recognized by Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and TIME Magazine's World's Top EdTech Companies, as well as being named a Strategic Challenger in the Fosway 9-Grid for Digital Learning and being one of ten winners of Newsweek's AI Impact Health Awards 2026.

Contact:

Siobhan Lipnicki

Global Director of Communications and Public Relations

+447748634489

siobhan.lipnicki@attensi.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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