Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE: GHG) (FSE: GHG0) (OTC PINK: GBHPF) ("GHG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mickey Goldstein, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Goldstein succeeds Christopher Cherry.

Ms. Goldstein is Director, Accounting Advisory at Crowe MacKay LLP, where she provides strategic financial and advisory services to private and public companies across North America. She brings particular depth in the mining and technology sectors, with experience in complex corporate transactions, including restructurings, acquisitions, and initial public offerings. Her practice also encompasses prospectus filings, public financings, and cross-border securities compliance.

Ms. Goldstein also serves as a fractional CFO for Canadian publicly listed companies, giving her direct experience with the operational, reporting, and governance demands of public-company management. Her background as a former public-company auditor, combined with her current executive-level advisory role, positions her to bridge technical accounting matters with practical strategic decision-making as the Company advances its next phase of growth.

In addition, at the request of the Company, DMCL LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("DMCL") has resigned as auditor of the Company effective October 22, 2026. The Board of Directors has appointed Davidson & Company LLP ("Davidson") as auditor of the Company effective October 22, 2026, to fill the resulting vacancy and to hold office until the Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations in DMCL's audit reports in connection with the two most recently completed fiscal years. There are no reportable events (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and DMCL.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors reviewed the proposed change of auditor and recommended the appointment of Davidson. The Board of Directors approved the change of auditor and the appointment of Davidson. The Company's notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from DMCL and Davidson, will be filed on SEDAR+ in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) is forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the completion and timing of the filing of the unfiled continuous disclosure documents; and the impact of general economic and industry conditions.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of risks including, but not limited to: the filing of the unfiled documents not being completed within the timeframe described herein or at all; the BCSC not lifting the FFCTO; the availability of future financing; prevailing economic and market conditions; dependence on regulatory approvals; and other risks factors beyond the control of the Company, including the legality of cannabis and hemp.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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