Loyal Solutions A/S: Announcement from Loyal Solutions' Annual General Meeting

The annual general meeting 2026 ("AGM") of Loyal Solutions A/S (NASDAQ: LOYAL (ISIN DK0061535XXX) ("Company") was held today the 23 October 2026 and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

The agenda for the general meeting was as follows:



1. Election of chairman of the meeting

2. Report on the activities of the Company in the past financial year

3. Presentation of the annual report with auditors' report for adoption

4. Resolution concerning the appropriation of profits or losses as recorded in the adopted annual report

5. Election of members to the Board of Directors

6. Election of auditor

7. Proposals from the board of directors and shareholders

A. Authorisation of the Board of Directors to issue up to 440,000 warrants to employees and members of the Executive Board, and to carry

out the related capital increase of up to nominally DKK 440,000 (new article 3.1.5)



B. Authorisation of the Board of Directors to issue up to 60,000 warrants to members of the Board of Directors, and to carry out the related

capital increase of up to nominally DKK 60,000 (new article 3.1.6)



C. Amendment of article 9.3 of the articles of association (financial year 1 July to 30 June)



8. Any other business

Minutes og general meeting:

1. Election of chairman of the meeting

Peter Mollerup was unanimously elected, and he validated that the AGM was lawful and a quorum representing 94,1% (8.943.904shares) of the shares and votes were represented.



2. Report on the activities of the Company in the past financial year

Chairman Frank Hansen referred to the written report on the company's activities during the past financial year as set out in the annual report. There were no questions nor comments to the report, which was noted by the AGM.



3. Presentation of the annual report with auditors' report for adoption

The Company's annual report with the auditors' report for the financial year 2025/26 was presented to the AGM. The AGM unanimously adopted the annual report.



4. Resolution concerning the appropriation of profits or losses as recorded in the adopted annual report

The resolution proposed that the profit for the financial year 2025/2026 of DKK 1,784,779 is carried forward to the next financial year in accordance with the adopted annual report, agenda item #3. There were no questions or comments. The resolution was unanimously adopted.



5. Election of members to the board of directors

The chairman of the meeting announced that a vote had been requested on the election of members to the Board of Directors. A vote was held, and all six candidates received sufficient votes to be elected.

Frank Hansen (Chairman), Morten Hershøj, Henriette Høyer, Per Kogut, Finn Borgquist and Preben Hydeskov were all re-elected to the Board of Directors.



6. Election of auditor

Beierholm Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab, CVR no. 32 89 54 68, was re-elected unanimously as the Company's auditor.



7. Proposals from the board of directors and shareholders

The chairman of the meeting reviewed proposals 7A and 7B in its entirety. The floor was then opened for debate, during which Frank Hansen explained the background for the proposal. There were no comments.



37.65% of the votes cast were against proposal 7A. Proposal 7A was thus not adopted by the AGM.



37.65% of the votes cast were against proposal 7B. Proposal 7B was thus not adopted by the AGM



Proposal 7C was unanimously adopted by the AGM.



8. Any other business



No other business.

For further information about the Company, please contact

Peter Kisbye, CEO

Phone: +45 21 28 69 60

E-mail: pki@loyalsolutions.eu

Website: www.loyalsolutions.eu

Certified Adviser

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

E-mail: ca@skmg.se

Loyal Solutions is a global provider of PCI DSS Level 1 certified payment-linked loyalty infrastructure, powering enterprise loyalty programs across a wide range of industries.

Our proprietary SaaS platform, LoyalTfacts®, provides the infrastructure that connects payment networks, issuers, merchants and loyalty programs, enabling secure, scalable and seamless payment-linked customer engagement worldwide.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Loyal Solutions operates a technology hub in South Africa, and is represented in Stockholm, Dubai, San Francisco and Sydney.