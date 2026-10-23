TraceLink, Inc.: TraceLink Launches Track & Trace Lakehouse to Expand Compliance and Analytical Access to End-to-End Serialized Events

TraceLink Launches Track & Trace Lakehouse to Expand Compliance and Analytical Access to End-to-End Serialized Events

Built on the OPUS Lakehouse, the new capability gives life sciences and healthcare customers SQL-based access to serialized event data, with integrated reporting and analytics through OPUS Reports and Dashboards

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the world's largest Agentic Business Network, today announced the launch of Track & Trace Lakehouse, a new capability that gives life sciences and healthcare companies analytical access to end-to-end serialized product events. Built on the OPUS Lakehouse-TraceLink's metadata-driven analytical foundation for high-volume supply chain events-the new capability makes this information available for advanced analytics, reporting, and governed Agentic Business Processes, helping companies reduce compliance risk, accelerate exception resolution, improve inventory management, and strengthen business performance.

"For years, the industry has measured the value of Track & Trace largely through regulatory compliance. That is only a fraction of what this information can deliver," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "The intelligence embedded in Track & Trace events can fundamentally change how pharmaceutical companies make decisions, coordinate operations, and drive business performance. With Track & Trace Lakehouse, we are making these insights accessible at enterprise scale and enabling companies to put them to work throughout their supply networks."

Bringing Track & Trace Intelligence Into the OPUS Platform

Life sciences companies generate vast volumes of Track & Trace data to meet global regulatory requirements, yet accessing and analyzing this information across systems remains a challenge, limiting its use for exception investigation, transaction reconciliation, and inventory management.

Using Data Mesh pipelines, Track & Trace Lakehouse streams product movement, compliance, and information-exchange events into the OPUS Lakehouse as they occur, making the data available for analysis within an hour of the underlying transaction. Customers gain SQL-based access to EPCIS and related event data from TraceLink's Serial Number Exchange, Serialized Operations Manager, Product Information Exchange, and EU Compliance.

Through native integration with OPUS Reports and Dashboards (ORD), customers can run complex queries, create reports and visualizations, and schedule recurring analysis. Teams can also reconcile serialized events with ERP and business transaction data to identify discrepancies, reduce manual investigation, and accelerate resolution.

Beyond compliance, companies can use product-level event histories to improve returns reconciliation and revenue recovery, identify issues that could delay market availability, and manage inventory approaching expiration to reduce losses and optimize working capital.

Using Track & Trace Data to Power Agentic Business Processes

Track & Trace Lakehouse also provides a foundation for incorporating serialized product movement, compliance, and information-exchange events into the operational context available to OPUS Agents and OPUS Actions within governed Agentic Business Processes.

With access to product-level event histories, OPUS Agents can help identify conditions requiring attention, evaluate discrepancies, and support decisions about corrective action. OPUS Actions can then initiate governed follow-up work across business processes, systems, and human teams within defined rules, permissions, and approval requirements.

This extends the value of Track & Trace information beyond retrospective reporting, enabling companies to use serialized event data to inform more timely, coordinated operational decisions.

TraceLink showcased Track & Trace Lakehouse at FutureLink Barcelona, demonstrating how supply chain data can drive greater visibility and operational intelligence.

About TraceLink

TraceLink powers the transformation to an Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model, enabling organizations to perform and improve supply chain work across their business and trading partner networks. The OPUS Agentic Supply Chain Operating System brings together Agentic Business Processes, Agentic Control Towers, governed OPUS Agents, and the Integrate-Once Agentic Business Network to link systems, end-to-end business transactions, and collaborative peer-to-peer processes with trusted, real-time operational context. In this agentic environment, humans and agents work together with greater speed, reasoning, control, and accountability to improve organizational productivity, service, inventory, working capital, cost, compliance, quality, resilience, and revenue performance.

Learn more at www.tracelink.com.

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