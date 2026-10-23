Next-generation Sequencing Services Market worth $9.37 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Next-generation Sequencing Services Market is projected to reach USD 9.37 billion by 2031 from USD 3.96 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period.

Browse 593 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 436 Pages and in-depth TOC on "NGS Services Market- Global Forecast to 2031"

Next-generation Sequencing Services Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 3.96 billion

USD 3.96 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 9.37 billion

USD 9.37 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 18.8%

Next-generation Sequencing Services Market Trends & Insights:

North America accounted for the largest share of 40.9% of the NGS services market in 2025.

By type, sequencing services accounted for the largest share of 75.6% of the NGS services market in 2025.

By workflow, sequencing accounted for the largest share, at 84.5%, of the NGS services market in 2025.

By application, diagnostic applications accounted for the largest share, at 47.7%, of the NGS services market in 2025.

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The NGS services market is expanding as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinical laboratories, and academic research institutes increasingly outsource sequencing workflows to support drug discovery, clinical research, precision medicine, population genomics, and biomarker development. NGS services are widely used for whole-genome sequencing, exome and targeted sequencing, RNA sequencing, de novo sequencing, ChIP sequencing, and methyl sequencing. Growing demand for high-throughput genomic analysis is also increasing the use of presequencing services and downstream bioinformatics support. The rising adoption of long-read sequencing services and customized NGS workflows is further widening the market opportunity. In addition, increasing requirements for data analysis, visualization, interpretation, and storage are strengthening demand for integrated service offerings. These capabilities help customers access advanced sequencing technologies without substantial capital investment, improve workflow scalability, and support complex research and clinical applications.

By type, the sequencing services segment held the largest share of the NGS services market in 2025.

By type, the NGS services market is segmented into presequencing services, sequencing services, bioinformatics & data analysis services, and NGS platform services. In 2025, sequencing services accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily due to the broad use of whole-genome sequencing, exome and targeted resequencing, RNA sequencing, de novo sequencing, ChIP sequencing, and methyl sequencing across clinical research and life science applications. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increasingly outsource sequencing to access advanced platforms without making large capital investments. Hospitals and clinical laboratories also use these services for cancer diagnostics, infectious disease testing, and reproductive health applications. The need for specialized expertise, high-throughput capabilities, and reliable quality control further supports demand. Growing population genomics programs and wider use of NGS in drug discovery are also strengthening sequencing services' position in the market.

By workflow, the sequencing segment held the largest share of the NGS services market in 2025.

By workflow, the NGS services market is segmented into pre-sequencing, sequencing, and data analysis. In 2025, sequencing accounted for the largest market share. This is mainly due to the extensive use of sequencing workflows across whole-genome sequencing, exome and targeted sequencing, RNA sequencing, de novo sequencing, ChIP sequencing, and methyl sequencing. Sequencing represents the core revenue-generating stage of NGS service delivery and requires access to advanced platforms, skilled personnel, and high-throughput laboratory infrastructure. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increasingly outsource this stage to support biomarker discovery, drug development, and translational research. Hospitals and clinical laboratories also rely on sequencing workflows for cancer, infectious disease, and reproductive health applications. Growing population genomics programs and rising demand for customized NGS studies further support the sequencing workflow segment's leading position.

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By region, North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025.

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the NGS services market. This is supported by strong genomics research infrastructure, high adoption of outsourced sequencing workflows, substantial investment in precision medicine and drug development, and the presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals, clinical laboratories, and research institutes. The region also benefits from large-scale population genomics programs and increasing use of NGS in cancer diagnostics, infectious disease testing, and reproductive health applications. Growing demand for whole-genome sequencing, RNA sequencing, targeted sequencing, and advanced bioinformatics services continues to support market growth. Wider adoption of long-read sequencing and customized NGS services is further strengthening North America's position in the global market.

Key Players

Leading players in the Next-generation Sequencing Services companies include Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Azenta US Inc. (US), BGI Group (China), Revvity (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), PacBio (US), Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (UK), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), and LGC Limited (UK), among others.

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Next-generation Sequencing Services Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment and Funding Context

The NGS services market is witnessing increasing investment, driven by rising demand for genomic diagnostics, research sequencing, precision medicine, and integrated bioinformatics services. Funding activity is increasingly focused on expanding sequencing capacity, strengthening clinical genomics capabilities, broadening geographic reach, and supporting end-to-end genomic analysis. Service providers are also investing in advanced sequencing workflows and data interpretation to address growing research and clinical requirements. For instance, in July 2025, MedGenome raised USD 47.5 million in Series E funding, co-led by Maj Invest and Novo Holdings. The funding is intended to expand access to MedGenome's genomics and integrated diagnostics offerings across India and other emerging markets. The investment highlights the growing strategic value of scalable sequencing, genomic diagnostics, and research services within the NGS services market.

Revenue Shift Context

The NGS services market is gradually shifting revenue from standardized sequencing offerings to higher-value services such as long-read sequencing, single-cell and spatial sequencing, customized NGS workflows, and integrated bioinformatics & data analysis. The global NGS services market is projected to increase from USD 3.96 billion in 2026 to USD 9.37 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 18.8%, with a growing share of revenue expected from advanced sequencing and data-intensive services. Conventional offerings such as whole-genome sequencing, whole-exome sequencing, RNA sequencing, and targeted sequencing remain an important revenue base. However, clinical-grade genomic testing, multi-omics analysis, population genomics programs, and advanced data interpretation services are gaining adoption across academic research, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, and clinical settings.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the NGS services market are being driven by the need to broaden sequencing portfolios, strengthen bioinformatics and data interpretation capabilities, expand clinical genomics services, and increase access to advanced areas such as long-read sequencing, single-cell analysis, population genomics, and precision medicine workflows.

NGS SERVICES MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2023-AUGUST 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description March 2026 Collaboration Illumina, Inc. (US) Labcorp (US) Illumina and Labcorp expanded their collaboration to broaden access to precision oncology testing using NGS, including distributed cancer biomarker testing, evidence generation, and development of testing solutions for unmet clinical needs. July 2025 Collaboration Azenta US, Inc. (US) Frenova (US) and Nephronomics (US) Azenta partnered with Frenova and Nephronomics to perform genomic sequencing for the MyReason genomics research program. GENEWIZ will provide large-scale genomic sequencing to support development of a genotype-phenotype database for cardio-kidney-metabolic diseases.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players collectively account for approximately 36-41% of the global NGS services market, indicating a competitive landscape. This reflects the presence of numerous specialized sequencing, genomics, clinical testing, and bioinformatics service providers alongside large global life sciences companies. Key market participants include Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Azenta US, Inc. (US), BGI Group (China), Revvity (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), PacBio (US), Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (UK), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), and LGC Limited (UK). These companies compete through broad sequencing capabilities, specialized NGS workflows, geographic reach, laboratory infrastructure, bioinformatics expertise, and support for research and clinical applications. Continued expansion into long-read sequencing, customized NGS services, clinical genomics, and integrated data analysis is further shaping competition in the market.

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