Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - Brompton Funds (TSX: BDIV) (TSX: BEPR) (TSX: BEPR.U) (TSX: BGIE) (TSX: BLOV) (TSX: BMAX) (TSX: BPRF) (TSX: BPRF.U) (TSX: CLSA) (TSX: EDGF) (TSX: HIG) (TSX: HIG.U) (TSX: SPLT) (TSX: SPLT.U) announces monthly distributions for record dates from October to December 2026 for each of the following exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"):



Ticker Amount Per Unit Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF BDIV Cdn$ 0.140 Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Enhanced Investment Grade Preferred ETF BEPR Cdn$ 0.060

BEPR.U US$ 0.065 Brompton Global Infrastructure ETF BGIE Cdn$ 0.165 Brompton North American Low Volatility Dividend ETF BLOV Cdn$ 0.095 Brompton Enhanced Multi-Asset Income ETF BMAX Cdn$ 0.130 Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred ETF BPRF Cdn$ 0.110

BPRF.U US$ 0.110 Brompton Split Corp. Enhanced Equity Income ETF CLSA Cdn$ 0.220 Brompton European Dividend Growth ETF EDGF Cdn$ 0.070 Brompton Global Healthcare Income & Growth ETF HIG Cdn$ 0.040

HIG.U US$ 0.045 Brompton Split Corp. Preferred Share ETF SPLT Cdn$ 0.055

SPLT.U US$ 0.055

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date October 30, 2026 November 9, 2026 November 30, 2026 December 8, 2026 December 31, 2026 January 11, 2027

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this news release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETFs, to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320598