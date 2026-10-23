Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - Brompton Funds (TSX: BDIV) (TSX: BEPR) (TSX: BEPR.U) (TSX: BGIE) (TSX: BLOV) (TSX: BMAX) (TSX: BPRF) (TSX: BPRF.U) (TSX: CLSA) (TSX: EDGF) (TSX: HIG) (TSX: HIG.U) (TSX: SPLT) (TSX: SPLT.U) announces monthly distributions for record dates from October to December 2026 for each of the following exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"):
|Ticker
|Amount Per Unit
|Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF
|BDIV
|Cdn$
|0.140
|Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Enhanced Investment Grade Preferred ETF
|BEPR
|Cdn$
|0.060
|BEPR.U
|US$
|0.065
|Brompton Global Infrastructure ETF
|BGIE
|Cdn$
|0.165
|Brompton North American Low Volatility Dividend ETF
|BLOV
|Cdn$
|0.095
|Brompton Enhanced Multi-Asset Income ETF
|BMAX
|Cdn$
|0.130
|Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred ETF
|BPRF
|Cdn$
|0.110
|BPRF.U
|US$
|0.110
|Brompton Split Corp. Enhanced Equity Income ETF
|CLSA
|Cdn$
|0.220
|Brompton European Dividend Growth ETF
|EDGF
|Cdn$
|0.070
|Brompton Global Healthcare Income & Growth ETF
|HIG
|Cdn$
|0.040
|HIG.U
|US$
|0.045
|Brompton Split Corp. Preferred Share ETF
|SPLT
|Cdn$
|0.055
|SPLT.U
|US$
|0.055
Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|October 30, 2026
|November 9, 2026
|November 30, 2026
|December 8, 2026
|December 31, 2026
|January 11, 2027
About Brompton Funds
For over 25 years, Brompton has been providing unique, well-conceived investments for Canadians, with a focus on low management fees, performance driven diversification strategies and attractive income and growth solutions for various market cycles. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this news release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETFs, to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320598