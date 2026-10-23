Motor & Motor-Drive Sensors Market worth $5.47 billion by 2035 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Motor & Motor-Drive Sensors Market is projected to be valued at USD 3.21 billion in 2026 and USD 5.47 billion by 2035, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 280 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Motor & Motor-Drive Sensors Market - Global Forecast to 2035"

Motor & Motor-Drive Sensors Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2035

2021-2035 2026 Market Size: USD 3.21 billion

USD 3.21 billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 5.47 billion

USD 5.47 billion CAGR (2026-2035): 6.1%

Motor & Motor-Drive Sensors Market Trends & Insights:

The motor and motor-drive sensors market is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing industrial automation, rising demand for energy-efficient motor systems, and accelerating electrification across automotive and industrial applications. The growing emphasis on reducing energy consumption and improving equipment productivity is driving adoption of advanced motor-control and monitoring solutions. In addition, the increasing use of predictive maintenance and real-time equipment monitoring is creating greater demand for sensing capabilities across motor-driven assets. Rising investments in smart manufacturing, electric mobility, and automated equipment are further supporting the expansion of the market.

By Region, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

By type, Position sensors are expected to hold the largest share of 28.6% of the overall market in 2025.

BY Industry, Industrial automation is expected to hold the largest market share of 32.3% in 2025, driven by the widespread deployment of motors, servo systems, variable-speed drives, robotics, and automated machinery requiring precise sensing for motion control, efficiency optimization, and equipment monitoring.

By Sensing Type, Non-contact sensors are expected to capture the largest market share and register the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

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The motor and motor-drive sensors industry is expected to grow as motor-driven equipment increasingly shifts toward electrified, automated, and digitally controlled architectures. The expansion of variable-speed drives, servo systems, electric vehicles, and high-efficiency motors is increasing the need for real-time sensing to optimize motor performance and energy consumption. At the same time, the growing adoption of condition monitoring and predictive maintenance is expanding sensor use beyond basic control and protection toward continuous equipment health monitoring. Increasing integration of sensing with motor-control electronics is further supporting demand for compact, reliable, and application-specific sensor solutions.

Current sensors segment projected to record highest CAGR during forecast period

The current sensors segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, supported by its role in motor control, protection, and energy management. Variable-frequency drives, inverter-based systems, electric vehicles, servo motors, and industrial automation equipment require current feedback to control motor operation and detect overload or fault conditions. Demand is also supported by the shift toward high-efficiency motor systems, where accurate current measurement helps optimize power consumption and motor performance. The growing use of closed-loop control in industrial and automotive applications is creating further demand for compact and high-accuracy current sensors.

Magnetic sensing technologies segment accounted for largest share of the motor & motor-drive sensors market in 2026

Magnetic sensing technologies are expected to dominate the overall market, owing to their wide use in current, position, and speed sensing applications. Hall-effect and other magnetic sensors provide non-contact measurement and can operate reliably in compact motor assemblies exposed to vibration, temperature variations, and electromagnetic conditions. These technologies are widely suited to BLDC and PMSM motors, industrial drives, electric vehicles, robotics, and servo systems. Their established use across multiple motor architectures, combined with the growing adoption of electronically controlled motors, supports the growing adoption of magnetic sensing technologies in the market.

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Asia Pacific to account for largest share of motor & motor-drive sensors market during forecast period

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the motor and motor-drive sensors market during the forecast period. The region benefits from a strong manufacturing base for motors, automotive systems, industrial equipment, electronics, and robotics, creating a broad application base for current, position, speed, temperature, and torque sensors. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are investing in factory automation, electric mobility, robotics, and energy-efficient equipment, supporting demand for sensor-enabled motor and drive systems. The presence of major motor, semiconductor, and sensor manufacturers across the region further supports the market growth.

Investment and funding in the Asia Pacific motor and motor-drive sensor ecosystem are being directed toward precision sensing for robotics, industrial automation, and electric mobility. In August 2026, Wuxi Gongwang Sensing Technology, a China-based developer of inductive sensors and encoders, raised approximately USD 15 million (RMB 100 million) in Series A funding, led by NIO Capital, with participation from Xiamen Tungsten Industry Fund, Sungrow Industrial Fund, Jiayi Venture Capital, Zeran Capital, and Dawu Venture Capital. The funding will be used to accelerate the large-scale deployment of inductive encoders in robotics and high-precision manufacturing.

Mergers and acquisitions are also contributing to the expansion of sensing portfolios in the region, particularly across magnetic sensing and motion-control applications. In January 2026, Maxic Technology, a China-based analog and mixed-signal semiconductor company, completed its acquisition of Shanghai GoChip Microelectronics, a magnetic sensor company. The acquisition expanded Maxic's portfolio to include Hall switches, linear Hall sensors, joint-position magnetic encoders, and current sensors, with applications spanning electric vehicles, industrial automation, energy storage, and robotics.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the motor & motor-drive sensors companies include TDK Corporation (Japan), TE Connectivity (Ireland), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (US), Melexis (Belgium), LEM Sensors (Switzerland), maxon (Switzerland), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Nidec Corporation (Japan), TAMAGAWA SEIKI CO., LTD. (Japan), Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), and Schneider Electric (France), among others. These companies provide current, position, speed, temperature, torque, and other sensing solutions for motor control, drive systems, motion control, industrial automation, automotive, robotics, and electrification applications.

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