Credence Research Inc.: Concrete Admixtures Market to Reach USD 35.87 Billion by 2035 on Low-Clinker Cement Demand - Credence Research

Concrete Admixtures Market to Reach USD 35.87 Billion by 2035 on Low-Clinker Cement Demand - Credence Research

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Concrete Admixtures Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2025-2035" report has been added to the Credence Research Inc. offering.

The global concrete admixtures market was valued at USD 21.35 billion in 2025 and is estimated at USD 22.35 billion in 2026. Credence Research projects the market to reach USD 35.87 billion by 2035, representing a 5.33% compound annual growth rate. The market includes chemical admixtures used in concrete batching and placement to adjust workability, setting time, air content, strength development and durability. It excludes cement grinding aids, supplementary cementitious materials and surface-applied membranes. Demand is linked not only to concrete output but also to the amount of chemistry required for each mix.

Key Takeaways

Water reducers and superplasticizers led type revenue with 58.0% of 2025 value.

Infrastructure accounted for 38.5% of 2025 application value and is forecast to grow faster than residential and commercial construction.

Asia Pacific held 47.8% of global value, while the Middle East and Africa has the highest projected regional growth at 6.71%.

Low-clinker binders and ready-mix production increase the need for tailored dispersants, set-control chemicals and durability products.

Sika's 2026 plant openings and Saint-Gobain's 2025 acquisition of Fosroc demonstrate continued investment in construction chemicals capacity.

Scope & Segmentation - Concrete Admixtures Market

The study measures sales of concrete admixture chemicals to ready-mix producers, precast plants and construction contractors. It evaluates dosage intensity, product chemistry, application mix, supplier consolidation and regional infrastructure spending.

By type, the market covers water reducers and superplasticizers, accelerators, waterproofing admixtures, retarders, air-entraining admixtures and other additives. By application, it covers infrastructure, residential and commercial construction.

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Why This Report Matters

Shows why admixture revenue can expand even when cement production volumes are relatively flat.

Helps construction chemical suppliers evaluate the impact of lower-clinker binders, ready-mix adoption and infrastructure specifications.

Supports capacity, formulation and distribution planning across mature markets and faster-growing regions.

Market Overview

Concrete admixtures are added in small quantities but determine whether a mix meets placement, strength and durability requirements. Polycarboxylate ether superplasticizers help producers reduce water while maintaining flow, an important feature as cement formulations incorporate more supplementary materials.

Ready-mix plants and precast producers buy admixtures for predictable performance, while infrastructure projects often demand specialty formulations for marine exposure, tunnels, bridges and hot-weather placement. Suppliers compete through formulation expertise, on-site technical service and local production rather than chemical price alone.

Market Insights

Water reducers and superplasticizers represented 58.0% of 2025 value, reflecting broad use across ready-mix applications. Waterproofing admixtures are among the fastest-growing types as developers seek integral protection and longer service life.

Infrastructure led applications at 38.5% of value, supported by transport, water and civil engineering projects. Asia Pacific is the largest regional market because of Chinese and Indian cement and concrete demand, while the Middle East and Africa benefits from major projects and local plant investments.

Key Attributes

Attribute Details Market size, 2025 USD 21.35 billion Market estimate, 2026 USD 22.35 billion Market forecast, 2035 USD 35.87 billion CAGR 5.33% (2025-2035; also consistent with 2026-2035) Base year 2025 Forecast horizon 2035 Geographic scope Global Largest region, 2025 Asia Pacific (47.8%) Leading segment Water reducers and superplasticizers (58.0% of 2025 value) Fastest-growing region Middle East & Africa (6.71% annual growth)





Segmentation

By type

Water reducers and superplasticizers; Accelerators; Waterproofing admixtures; Retarders; Air-entraining admixtures; Other admixtures

By application

Infrastructure; Residential; Commercial

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific held 47.8% of 2025 value, Europe 19.5%, North America 12.8%, the Middle East and Africa 12.4% and Latin America 7.5%, according to Credence Research estimates. The Middle East and Africa is forecast to grow fastest at 6.71% annually as Gulf infrastructure projects and East African construction require high-performance mixes. European demand reflects higher chemical dosage and low-clinker adoption rather than rapid cement volume growth.

Market Challenges

Weak construction activity in some markets, especially housing, can reduce concrete volumes. Raw material prices for specialty polymers and other admixture components may also shift margins. Cement chemistry varies by plant and region, requiring repeated laboratory testing and field adjustments.

Performance and environmental documentation requirements add compliance costs. Suppliers need to prove compatibility with changing binder blends and deliver consistent quality to customers that cannot risk rejected concrete batches.

Future Outlook

Demand through 2035 will increasingly reflect admixture dosage per cubic meter rather than only concrete output. Polycarboxylate ether blends, waterproofing additives and set-control products are likely to benefit from low-clinker cement and complex infrastructure projects.

Asia Pacific should remain the largest market, while the Middle East and Africa gains share. Suppliers with local blending plants, application laboratories and robust technical support are positioned to capture more value.

Competitive Landscape

Sika and Saint-Gobain have broad construction chemicals portfolios and international technical networks. Saint-Gobain strengthened its footprint through Fosroc, while Master Builders Solutions, Mapei and RPM International's Euclid Chemical business compete across major regional markets.

Local suppliers such as Jiangsu Sobute New Materials and Pidilite participate in large domestic markets. Competition centers on binder compatibility, project qualification, delivery reliability and service to ready-mix and precast producers.

Key Players

Sika

Saint-Gobain (CHRYSO, GCP and Fosroc)

Master Builders Solutions

Mapei

RPM International (Euclid Chemical)

Pidilite Industries

Jiangsu Sobute New Materials

Recent Developments

Feb. 10, 2025: Saint-Gobain completed its acquisition of Fosroc, adding a construction chemicals business with strong exposure to India, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Source: Saint-Gobain announcement

July 28, 2026: Sika reported new concrete admixture facilities in Florida, Bangladesh, Tanzania and Belgium, including a plant and technology center in Ham, Belgium. Source: Sika half-year report

Report Coverage

The Concrete Admixtures Market report covers historical context, the 2025 base year and the forecast through 2035. It examines the segments and geographic markets listed above, growth drivers, technology trends, risks, company roles and strategic opportunities. Market size, segment shares and regional shares are Credence Research estimates; regulatory and company developments are attributed to the linked primary sources. No market share ranking is implied for the companies profiled unless expressly supported by the report.

Explore the full report and request a sample: Concrete Admixtures Market

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