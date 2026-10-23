Nitches, Inc. Takes NutraVeri to Both Sides of the $200 Billion Supplement Market: Free Checks for Consumers, Readiness Intelligence for Brands

Year-end shareholder update: seven product surfaces live, a professional offer ladder to $25,000, a partner network activated, and NutraVeri Stack Check, built on public NIH records, clears its first accuracy gate with zero wrong picks across 200 searches

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / Nitches, Inc. (OTC:NICH) today issued its year-end update on NutraVeri, the company's supplement product-readiness platform. In the second half of 2026, NutraVeri rebuilt and deployed its brand-facing platform, published a professional offer ladder from a free grade to a $25,000 manufacturer intake, activated a partner distribution network, and completed the first accuracy test of a consumer product that opens the platform to the largest audience in the category: the people who buy the bottle.

Three out of four American adults take supplements. Almost none can check what is in the bottle in under a minute.

The global dietary supplement market reached an estimated $209.5 billion in 2025 and is projected at $228.2 billion for 2026, according to Grand View Research. U.S. sales alone exceeded $74 billion in 2025, per Reuters. The buyer is already there: 75 percent of U.S. adults report using supplements, 81 percent say scientific evidence matters when they choose one, and 77 percent say independent verification would raise their confidence, according to a 2026 survey of 3,005 adults commissioned by the Council for Responsible Nutrition.

That is a category where the customer wants proof and the shelf does not offer it. NutraVeri is built to be the proof layer, on both sides of the transaction.

Two customers. Two engines. One platform.

For consumers: millions of checks. NutraVeri Stack Check lets a shopper type a product name, a brand, or scan a barcode and see the Product Record: the declared ingredients and amounts from the public NIH Dietary Supplement Label Database, the label date, whether the label is current or historical, and a link to the source record. Add the products already in the cabinet and see which ingredients repeat. Save the stack. Share the result. No account is required. The free result earns the next step: a $29 source-linked research file for the buyer who wants the deeper version before spending.

For brands: thousand-dollar decisions. A supplement founder is about to spend on packaging, inventory, or a production run. NutraVeri sells clarity before that commitment. The brand-facing ladder is live, published, and priced:

- Free, Readiness Grade: a no-card score across six readiness dimensions.

- $29, Instant Score Report: the written breakdown of biggest risk, weakest area, and next step.

- $79, Product Passport: a portable product record for manufacturers, partners, and investors.

- $149, Formula Review: human feedback on the formula.

- $499, Founder Build Sprint: a development plan.

- $1,997, Brand Validation Sprint: commercial readiness.

- $5,000, Manufacturing Path Review: qualified production intake and quote preparation.

- $25,000, Manufacturer Partner Intake: the serious partner and manufacturer pathway.

One brand that reaches the Brand Validation Sprint represents the economic equivalent of sixty-nine consumer research files. The platform is built to participate at several stages of a brand's development, not only at the first transaction.

Value first. Sign-up later.

NutraVeri's growth model is product-led: give someone a useful result immediately, make it easy to share, then sell more capability inside the same product. Search needs no account. A comparison is a discovery worth sharing. The upgrade is a $29 decision. The next purchase brings the buyer back. The same loop runs on the brand side, where a free grade qualifies a founder before any paid step and the ladder does the rest.

What shipped in the second half of 2026

- Seven redesigned product surfaces are live at nutraveri.com: the homepage, the Score, the Ingredient library, the Product Passport, Pricing, the Partner program, and the Formulate workspace, built against a single visual reference and deployed together.

- The Label Readiness Engine, a visual preview that shows a founder what is missing from a label before it is printed. Every preview is marked illustrative. It is a readiness instrument, not a label generator.

- The Readiness Partner program, open to manufacturers, formulators, consultants, agencies, and creators. Partners are activated on signup and receive a working asset library the same day: a campaign builder, buyer kits by audience, an objection vault, a strategy library, and fifteen ready-to-post graphic cards. Partners see their own commission ledger. An invite-only Super Affiliate path exists for operators with real audiences and is reviewed by hand.

- One hundred twenty ingredient pages, each a search entry point into the platform.

Stack Check cleared its first gate: zero wrong picks in 200 searches

Before writing product code for Stack Check, NutraVeri ran a machine accuracy test against the NIH label database: fifty randomly drawn on-market labels from forty-six brands, two hundred searches, four ways a real person types.

- 96 to 100 percent: the right product appeared in the top five results when the brand was given.

- Zero: silent wrong auto-selections across all 200 searches.

- 7 of 7: ingredient overlap tests passed, including excluding macronutrients, separating compound from elemental amounts, and grouping vitamin D with D3.

- Under one second: median machine search time.

The result shaped the product. Accuracy clears the bar when a brand or barcode is given, so the front door asks for one. Stack Check now moves to its human test, with fifty products chosen by participants and checked against their own packages, followed by a fourteen-day commercial test on four independent tracks: data quality, consumer activation, consumer payment, and brand interest. Each track has a numeric minimum fixed in advance.

Every statement in a Stack Check result links to a public record. The product will never say safe, clean, approved, unsafe, or recalled. Brands can add documents and corrections. They cannot pay to change what a record says.

Distribution: the traffic engine and the next category

Consumer acquisition runs through TikTok creators, Instagram Reels, YouTube, product search, and SEO, with the share card as the loop. Brand acquisition runs through Apollo outreach, LinkedIn, manufacturers, and consultants, with the partner network as the multiplier. Adjacent verticals, including peptide education, are under evaluation and require product, clinical, and legal approval before any announcement.

Management comment

"Every supplement company talks about trust. We decided to build the instrument that measures it, and to put it in the hands of the consumer first," said [Name], [Title] of Nitches, Inc. "The brand platform is live. The partner network is live. The consumer product has passed its first accuracy test with zero wrong picks. In 2027 the job is simple: prove, then scale, then qualify. Prove that a consumer completes a check and pays for the file. Prove that a brand pays for readiness when its record shows a gap. Scale the engines that pass. Earn the next stage through measured revenue."

Build the category. Earn the exchange.

NutraVeri is pursuing a consumer discovery layer and a brand-services engine on one platform, with the goal of earning the right to scale through measurable revenue. Any public-market milestone beyond the company's current listing is aspirational and subject to all applicable requirements.

- For consumers: Stack Check opens to its first participants ahead of public release. Readers who take three or more supplements can request a participant sheet at nutraveri.com/contact.

- For founders: the readiness grade is free, requires no card, and takes about a minute at nutraveri.com.

- For partners: apply at nutraveri.com/partners.

- For investors: nutraveri.com/investors or corporate@nutraveri.com.

About NutraVeri

NutraVeri is the product readiness layer for the supplement industry. It helps founders grade a concept before they manufacture, market, or scale, and is building a consumer check built on public NIH and FDA records. NutraVeri outputs are informational only. They do not certify compliance, approval, safety, efficacy, or commercial success, and do not constitute legal, regulatory, medical, scientific, manufacturing, financial, or investment advice. NutraVeri is not affiliated with or endorsed by NIH or FDA. Products referenced are not FDA-approved. Manufacturing access is reviewed, not guaranteed. Prices reflect current offers and may change.

About Nitches, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements about planned products, testing programs, platform changes, distribution, market opportunity, and the future operations of NutraVeri and Nitches, Inc. Words such as "will," "intend," "plan," "expect," "designed to," "goal," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the outcome of product testing, consumer, partner, and brand adoption, regulatory considerations, competition, and the company's ability to fund and execute its plans. Actual results may differ materially. Market figures cited are from the third-party sources named and have not been independently verified by the company. Illustrative comparisons are not forecasts or statements of revenue. Nothing in this release is an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact

Investor Relations, Nitches, Inc. corporate@nutraveri.com

www.nutraveri.com

www.nitchescorp.com

SOURCE: Nitches, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nitches-inc.-otc-nich-takes-nutraveri-to-both-sides-of-the-200-b-1240435