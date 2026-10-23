TikaMobile Introduces TikaConference, AI-Powered Congress Management Software for Medical Affairs

From Session Planning to an AI-Drafted Readout, TikaConference Turns Every Medical Congress Into Insights Leadership Can Use

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / TikaMobile today introduced TikaConference, AI-powered congress management software that helps Medical Affairs teams get more from every scientific congress. Previously part of TikaMSL, TikaConference now runs on its own, with TikaMSL, or alongside Veeva or Salesforce. TikaConference is part of TikaMobile's Medical Affairs OS, a connected set of products built for Medical Affairs teams.

Major congresses are where new data is presented and where Medical Affairs teams gather some of their most valuable insights. Yet coverage is often still planned in spreadsheets, and notes end up scattered across notebooks and inboxes.

TikaConference brings the whole congress into one place:

Smarter Coverage Planning: The congress lead assigns medical science liaisons (MSLs) from a single session grid, with scheduling conflicts flagged automatically.

The congress lead assigns medical science liaisons (MSLs) from a single session grid, with scheduling conflicts flagged automatically. Shared Notes in the Room: MSLs capture notes together, session by session, alongside key opinion leader (KOL) data from the CRM.

MSLs capture notes together, session by session, alongside key opinion leader (KOL) data from the CRM. AI-Drafted Post-Congress Report: When the meeting ends, AI drafts the conference, session, and insights summaries for a Medical Affairs reviewer to refine and share, and key notes can move into TikaInsights for follow-up.

"Congresses move fast, and the teams that turn what they hear into action quickly will have the advantage," said Manish Sharma, CEO of TikaMobile. "This is where congress coverage is going. The team plans and captures everything in one place, and AI handles the first draft of the report, so people can focus on what the findings mean."

TikaConference covers the congresses a company attends, while company-hosted events are managed in TikaSpeaker Bureau .

TikaConference is available now. Learn more at tikamobile.com/medical-affairs/conference-planning or request a demo at lp.tikamobile.com/demo .

About TikaMobile

TikaMobile develops life sciences CRM and Medical Affairs platform software for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. Its products include TikaMSL, its MSL CRM for field medical teams, as well as TikaInsights, TikaMedInfo, TikaConference, TikaSpeaker Bureau, TikaEvidence and Studies, TikaValue and Outcomes, and TikaMarket Access. The products can be used together or alongside a company's existing CRM. TikaMobile is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.tikamobile.com .

Media contact

Manish Sharma, CEO, TikaMobile

MSharma@TikaMobile.com

+1 (646) 650-5545

485 Madison Ave, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10022

SOURCE: TikaMobile

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tikamobile-introduces-tikaconference-ai-powered-congress-manageme-1240460