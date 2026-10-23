

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL), a technology company, on Friday announced that it plans to invest $1 billion in its partner ecosystem over the next four years to help partners capitalize on growing demand for AI-powered solutions and services.



Oracle's partner network includes software developers, cloud service providers, resellers across Oracle's applications, database, cloud infrastructure and AI offerings.



The investment will expand Oracle Partner Network or OPN benefits and incentives, covering training and certification, technical enablement, development and testing environments, cloud migration funding, sales and marketing support, and commercialization through Oracle Marketplace.



The initiative aims to help partners develop specialized applications, integrations and AI agents, expand business opportunities and support customers in application implementation, database modernization and cloud migration.



Oracle will also provide resources to help partners improve technology adoption, optimize existing investments and deliver ongoing customer value.



The shares were trading 0.19 percent lower at $125.78 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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