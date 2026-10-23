SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) Market worth $16.68 billion by 2031 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) Market is projected to grow from USD 9.04 billion in 2026 to USD 16.68 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period.

Browse 400 market data tables with 50 figures spread through 350 pages and an in-depth TOC on "SOC-as-a-Service (SOCaaS) Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2031

2020-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 8.13 billion

USD 8.13 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 9.04 billion

USD 9.04 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 16.68 billion

USD 16.68 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 13.0%

SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) Market Trends & Insights:

The growing adoption of AI-based security operations is driving the SOCaaS Market.

By offering, the fully managed segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

By service type, the managed SIEM & log management segment to grow significantly during the forecast period.

By sector, the private sector segment will grow rapidly at a CAGR of 13.6%.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of 36.8% of the SOCaaS Market in 2026.

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The shortage of specialized cybersecurity talent is accelerating demand for SOCaaS. Operating an effective security operations center requires experienced analysts, threat hunters, incident responders, and specialists capable of interpreting complex security events. ISC2's 2025 Cybersecurity Workforce Study found that 59% of respondents reported critical or significant skills gaps within their teams, highlighting capability gaps beyond staffing numbers alone. Outsourced SOC services enable organizations to access specialized expertise and round-the-clock monitoring without independently recruiting and retaining every required security professional.

Based on service type, the managed SIEM & log management segment is expected to hold the largest market during the forecast period.

The managed SIEM & log management segment is expected to hold the largest share of the SOCaaS Market over the forecast period, driven by organizations' need to centralize security logs, correlate events across IT environments, and detect suspicious activity in real time. Rising cloud adoption, distributed infrastructure, and growing security data volumes are increasing demand for continuous log collection, analysis, retention, and threat monitoring. CISA's 2025 guidance on SIEM and SOAR implementation emphasizes prioritized log ingestion and improved visibility to strengthen threat detection and incident response. Managed services let organizations access these capabilities without managing complex platforms or specialized personnel.

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By organization size, the SMEs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By organization size, the SMEs segment is expected to post the highest CAGR in the SOCaaS Market over the forecast period, driven by rising cyber threats, limited in-house expertise, and budget constraints that make maintaining dedicated security operations centers difficult. SOCaaS provides SMEs with scalable access to 24/7 threat monitoring, incident investigation, and response without substantial infrastructure investments. The UK Government's 2025-2026 Cyber Security Breaches Survey found that 64% of small businesses and 70% of medium-sized businesses used external cybersecurity providers, underscoring reliance on outsourced expertise. Growing cloud adoption and demand for cost-efficient protection are expected to further drive adoption.

By region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the SOCaaS Market over the forecast period, supported by high cybersecurity spending, an established security vendor ecosystem, and growing demand for continuous threat monitoring and incident response. Organizations across the US and Canada are strengthening security operations to address ransomware, identity compromise, cloud-related threats, and increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. The region's widespread adoption of cloud services, distributed enterprise infrastructure, and digital business applications is increasing the need for centralized visibility and coordinated security management. SOCaaS enables organizations to access specialized analysts, advanced detection technologies, and round-the-clock protection without maintaining extensive in-house security operations.

In Canada, the 2025 National Cyber Security Strategy emphasizes stronger threat detection, intelligence sharing, and coordinated action against cyber threat actors, including through the Canadian Cyber Defence Collective. The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security also provides guidance for organizations considering SOCaaS subscriptions, highlighting outsourced monitoring as an option for those with limited resources. These initiatives, together with demand for managed security expertise and continuous protection, support adoption across North American enterprises and public-sector organizations.

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Top Companies in SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) Market:

The Top Companies in SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) Market are Thales (France), Airbus CyberSecurity (France), NTT DATA (Japan), Lumen Technologies (US), Fortinet (US), Cloudflare (US), Check Point Software (Israel), Kaseya (US), LevelBlue (US), Arctic Wolf Networks (US), Proficio (US), ConnectWise (US), Teceze (India), Inspirisys (CAC) (India), LRQA (UK), Cloud4C (part of Capgemini) (Singapore), eSentire (Canada), ClearNetwork (US), CyberSecOp (US), Foresite Cybersecurity (Moneo) (US), Stratosphere Networks (Ascend Technologies) (US), eSecForte (India), CyberSafe Solutions (Cybermaxx) (US), CISO Global (US), Ace Cloud Hosting (US), Plusserver (BC Partners) (Germany), SafeAeon (US), SOCwise (Hungary), Enhanced.io (UK), Wizard Cyber (UK), Eventus Security (Singapore), Cyber Security Hive (UK), Sattrix Information Security (India), Sourcepass (US), Ontinue (US), Aiuken Cybersecurity (Allurity) (Spain), DigiSOC (Colombia), IT-Guru Managed Cyber and Technologies Services (Israel), BitLyft Cybersecurity (US), Qualysec (India), Sophos (UK), and UnderDefense Cybersecurity (US).

SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

Investment in the SOCaaS Market is increasingly focused on scaling managed security operations, expanding global service delivery, and integrating AI-driven detection and response capabilities. In August 2025, LevelBlue completed its acquisition of Trustwave, expanding its managed security, incident response, and advisory capabilities. In November 2025, LevelBlue completed its acquisition of Cybereason, strengthening its MDR, XDR, threat intelligence, and digital forensics capabilities. These transactions underscore the strategic importance of investing in service providers that integrate security technology with continuous, expert-led operations.

In August 2026, LevelBlue also announced a multi-million-dollar investment in a local SOC in Sydney, expanding onshore monitoring and response capabilities for Australian organizations and critical infrastructure operators. This shows how investment supports regional delivery, regulatory alignment, and access to specialized security personnel.

Revenue Shift Context

The SOCaaS Market is shifting from conventional, analyst-intensive monitoring to integrated, AI-driven, and increasingly autonomous security operations. Revenue opportunities are expanding as organizations seek continuous detection, investigation, and response across endpoints, networks, cloud workloads, identities, and applications without building extensive in-house SOC infrastructure. In March 2026, Fortinet introduced FortiSOC, integrating SIEM, SOAR, threat intelligence, and agentic AI capabilities into a unified SOC offering. Arctic Wolf also launched its Aurora Agentic SOC in March 2026, advancing an AI-led service model that combines automated operations with expert oversight. These developments illustrate a shift toward integrated platforms, automated investigations, and scalable managed security services.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the SOCaaS Market are increasingly focused on expanding managed detection and response, exposure management, AI-driven security operations, and global service delivery. In January 2026, LevelBlue announced a strategic partnership with Fortra that included acquiring Fortra's Alert Logic MDR, XDR, and web application firewall managed services business. In February 2026, Arctic Wolf acquired Sevco Security to strengthen asset intelligence and exposure assessment, building on its earlier acquisition of UpSight Security to advance AI-powered endpoint protection. Also in February 2026, Sophos acquired Arco Cyber to expand cybersecurity governance, assurance, and agentic AI-enabled advisory capabilities. These transactions reflect broader consolidation as providers seek to integrate managed security services, specialized technologies, and proactive risk management into integrated cybersecurity offerings.

SOCaaS Market: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2024-AUGUST 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description February 2026 Acquisition Sophos (UK) Arco Cyber (UK) Sophos acquired Arco Cyber to expand its cybersecurity governance, assurance, and risk management capabilities by combining continuous security-control validation and compliance insights with agentic AI and expert guidance through its CISO Advantage strategy. February 2026 Acquisition Arctic Wolf (US) Sevco Security (US) Arctic Wolf acquired Sevco Security to integrate cloud-native asset intelligence and exposure assessment into its Aurora Platform, thereby strengthening continuous asset visibility, vulnerability prioritization, and proactive risk management across hybrid environments. January 2026 Acquisition LevelBlue (US) Fortra (Alert Logic managed services) (US) LevelBlue acquired Fortra's Alert Logic managed services business for MDR, XDR, and web application firewall, expanding its global managed security portfolio, threat telemetry coverage, and detection and response capabilities.

Company Revenue Share Details

The SOCaaS Market remains competitive, with leading cybersecurity and managed security providers differentiating themselves through continuous monitoring, threat detection, incident investigation, and response capabilities. Thales, NTT DATA, Fortinet, LevelBlue, and Arctic Wolf Networks are key players, offering managed SOC services, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, and AI-driven security operations. Fortinet delivers 24/7 monitoring and expert-led incident escalation through FortiGuard SOCaaS, while LevelBlue provides co-managed SOC and managed SIEM services. Arctic Wolf emphasizes cloud-native security operations, continuous monitoring, and its Concierge Security Team. Other participants, including Proficio, eSentire, Foresite Cybersecurity, and UnderDefense Cybersecurity, contribute specialized managed detection, threat hunting, and incident response services.

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AI Security Operations Center (SOC) Market by Software Platform (AI-native SOC, AI SOC Agents, Security Data Platforms), Services (AI-augmented MDR, AI SOC-as-a-Service, Incident Response & Forensics), Application, Vertical - Global Forecast to 2031

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