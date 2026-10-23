Credence Research Inc.: Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market to Reach USD 3.33 Billion by 2035 as Content Provenance Grows - Credence Research

Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market to Reach USD 3.33 Billion by 2035 as Content Provenance Grows - Credence Research

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2025-2035" report has been added to the Credence Research Inc. offering.

The global blockchain in media and entertainment market was valued at USD 748.0 million in 2025 and is estimated at USD 868.5 million in 2026. Credence Research projects the market to reach USD 3.33 billion by 2035, representing a 16.11% compound annual growth rate. The market measures spending on blockchain infrastructure and services used for digital media assets, licensed collectibles, game items, fan engagement, content distribution, rights management and provenance. It does not count secondary-market token prices or speculative trading volume as service revenue. Adoption is shifting toward verifiable content ownership and licensing.

Key Takeaways

Digital collectibles and gaming assets led applications with 42.5% of 2025 value.

North America accounted for 35.2% of the market, closely followed by Asia Pacific at 33.8%.

Content provenance and authentication is the fastest-growing application, with Credence Research estimating 25.50% annual growth.

Sony's Soneium network announced support for an IP licensing standard in October 2026, while its September partnership with DayOneDream targeted tokenized K-pop intellectual property.

Adoption depends on easy user experiences, intellectual property rights, regulation and demonstrable commercial value rather than token speculation.

Scope & Segmentation - Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market

The study covers blockchain technology spending connected to media and entertainment applications. It evaluates public, private and consortium chains; fan and game ecosystems; rights and royalty tools; and content provenance services. The analysis excludes the face value of cryptoassets and unrelated blockchain deployments.

Applications include digital collectibles and gaming assets, ticketing and fan engagement, content distribution and advertising, royalty payments and rights management, and content provenance and authentication. The study compares North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

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Why This Report Matters

Separates paid technology and service revenue from speculative NFT transaction values, which can distort market comparisons.

Explains how studios, publishers, sports organizations and game developers use ledgers for rights, fan relationships and verification.

Helps investors and media operators assess licensing standards, user adoption and regulatory exposure across regions.

Market Overview

Blockchain use in media and entertainment has moved beyond collectible drops toward practical applications in ownership records, content verification and programmable rights. Game platforms use chains and wallets to support persistent digital items, while publishers explore records that demonstrate content origin and permission terms.

The market includes platform fees, infrastructure, software and related services. Media companies generally want blockchain functions to operate behind familiar user interfaces, reducing the need for fans to manage tokens or private keys. Interoperability, rights enforcement and audience trust remain decisive commercial factors.

Market Insights

Digital collectibles and gaming assets led 2025 application value at 42.5%. Content provenance and authentication is forecast to grow fastest at 25.50% annually, reflecting demand to identify authentic media and manage rights in an era of AI-generated content.

North America has the largest live programs in studios, sports and news, while Asia Pacific has extensive gaming and entertainment IP. Gulf media and sports investments support faster percentage growth in the Middle East and Africa from a small base.

Key Attributes

Attribute Details Market size, 2025 USD 748.0 million Market estimate, 2026 USD 868.5 million Market forecast, 2035 USD 3.33 billion CAGR 16.11% (2025-2035; also consistent with 2026-2035) Base year 2025 Forecast horizon 2035 Geographic scope Global Largest region, 2025 North America (35.2%) Leading segment Digital collectibles and gaming assets (42.5% of 2025 value) Fastest-growing region Middle East & Africa (18.70% annual growth) Report source https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/blockchain-in-media-and-entertainment-market

Segmentation

By blockchain type

Public blockchain; Private blockchain; Consortium blockchain

By application

Digital collectibles and gaming assets; Ticketing and fan engagement; Content distribution and advertising; Royalty payments and rights management; Content provenance and authentication

Regional Analysis

Credence Research estimates North America accounted for 35.2% of 2025 market value, Asia Pacific 33.8%, Europe 21.8%, Latin America 4.8% and the Middle East and Africa 4.4%. The Middle East and Africa has the highest projected growth at 18.70% annually, albeit from a smaller revenue base. Japan and South Korea support Asia Pacific adoption through gaming, music and studio intellectual property, while U.S. companies lead several content verification and sports collectible programs.

Market Challenges

Many media buyers remain cautious after speculative NFT cycles and uncertain returns on early projects. Blockchain fees, wallet complexity and fragmented standards can limit mainstream adoption. Smart contracts cannot by themselves settle every copyright or royalty dispute in the physical world.

Platforms must comply with changing digital asset rules and protect user privacy. Commercial value also depends on verified source data; an immutable record does not prove that the information entered into it was accurate.

Future Outlook

Through 2035, provenance, rights management and licensing services are expected to gain importance as publishers seek auditable content records. Media-led blockchain platforms may grow where they offer low-cost transactions and invisible wallet experiences.

Growth will depend on standards adoption, interoperability and successful commercial partnerships. Digital collectibles should remain a large use case, but a broader mix of services could reduce reliance on speculative cycles.

Competitive Landscape

Sony supports the Soneium ecosystem, while Fox Corporation operates Verify for content authenticity and licensing. Immutable, Dapper Labs, Sky Mavis and Animoca Brands focus on gaming, collectibles and ecosystem infrastructure. Polygon Labs and Chiliz provide blockchain networks and fan engagement tools.

Competition is based on media rights partnerships, transaction costs, developer support, identity and compliance. Some companies are media rights holders or platform customers rather than independent infrastructure vendors, and their roles are distinguished accordingly.

Key Players

Sony / Sony Block Solutions Labs

Fox Corporation

Immutable

Dapper Labs

Sky Mavis

Animoca Brands

Polygon Labs

Chiliz

Recent Developments

Sept. 28, 2026: Soneium announced a partnership with DayOneDream to bring K-pop intellectual property on-chain as tokenized IP, illustrating studio-led licensing and fan engagement. Source: Soneium official updates

Oct. 6, 2026: Soneium announced support for ERC-8432, an intellectual property licensing standard intended to make terms readable by people and AI agents. Source: Soneium official updates

Report Coverage

The Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market report covers historical context, the 2025 base year and the forecast through 2035. It examines the segments and geographic markets listed above, growth drivers, technology trends, risks, company roles and strategic opportunities. Market size, segment shares and regional shares are Credence Research estimates; regulatory and company developments are attributed to the linked primary sources. No market share ranking is implied for the companies profiled unless expressly supported by the report.

Explore the full report and request a sample: Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market

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Credence Research Inc. is a global market intelligence and consulting firm that provides industry research, quantitative market estimates and strategic analysis for businesses, investors and institutions. Its reports cover market size, segmentation, growth drivers, regional dynamics and competitive developments. The firm also provides tailored research and advisory services.

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