KEB Berhad Sets Stage for ACE Market Debut with Prospectus Launch

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / KEB Berhad ("KEB" or the "Group"), an established property developer with in-house construction capabilities, focused on residential, industrial, commercial and mixed-use developments in Malaysia, is pleased to announce the launch of its prospectus today in conjunction in with its proposed listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

(From Left) Mr. Gary Ting, Head of Corporate Finance of M & A Securities Sdn Bhd; Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director of M & A Equity Holdings Berhad; Datuk Lim Kim Chong, Managing Director of KEB Berhad; Tan Sri Dato' Seri Dr. Ir. Ahmad Tajuddin, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of KEB Berhad; Mr. Lim Vin Xen, Executive Director of KEB Berhad; and Datuk Kelvin Khoo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn. Bhd

Since venturing into property development in 2004, KEB has established a track record across residential, industrial, commercial and mixed-use developments. The Group is supported by its in-house construction arm, KEB Utama Sdn Bhd, a CIDB Grade G7 registered contractor, which enables KEB to maintain greater control over project execution, quality and delivery timelines. To date, KEB has completed 14 property development projects. Its current pipeline comprises four ongoing developments with a combined estimated gross development value ("GDV") of approximately RM1.36 billion, alongside two future projects with an estimated total GDV of approximately RM382.73 million. Collectively, these six projects represent an estimated GDV of approximately RM1.74 billion. The Group also has a total landbank of approximately 60.01 acres, including one joint venture arrangement with landowners, to support its future development plans.

Following the initial public offering ("IPO") exercise, KEB is expected to raise RM48.49 million via the issuance of 138.54 million new shares at an issue price of RM0.35 per share. The proceeds will be allocated in the following manner:

RM19.00 million for acquisition of landbank for development;

for acquisition of landbank for development; RM14.89 million for working capital for project development;

for working capital for project development; RM8.50 million for repayment of bank borrowings; and

for repayment of bank borrowings; and RM6.10 million for defraying listing expenses.

Datuk Lim Kim Chong, Managing Director of KEB Berhad, commented, "The launch of our prospectus marks a significant milestone in KEB's corporate journey. Over the years, we have built our property development business on a combination of development experience, disciplined execution and a focus on delivering projects that meet market demand. The IPO will strengthen our financial position and provide us with additional resources to expand our landbank, support project development activities and enhance our capacity to pursue future growth opportunities."

Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director of M & A Equity Holdings Berhad, said, "We are pleased to support KEB in the launch of its prospectus and the next phase of its ACE Market IPO journey. KEB comes to market with an established operating track record, visible ongoing and future developments, as well as in-house construction capabilities that support execution. We believe the listing will provide the Group with a stronger platform to advance its growth plans going forward."

Datuk Kelvin Khoo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn. Bhd., added, "The prospectus launch represents an important step for KEB as it prepares to access the capital market. With a clear project pipeline, available landbank and proceeds earmarked for expansion and balance sheet strengthening, KEB is well positioned to reinforce its presence in the domestic property development landscape and execute its medium-term plans."

Following the launch of KEB's prospectus, applications for the public issue will open on 23 October 2026 and close on 2 November 2026. KEB is scheduled to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities on 16 November 2026.

M & A Securities Sdn. Bhd. is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Placement Agent and Underwriter for this IPO, while Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn. Bhd. serves as the Financial Adviser of the IPO.

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ABOUT KEB BERHAD

KEB Berhad ("KEB" or the "Group") is a property developer with more than 20 years of experience in the property development sector, focusing on residential, industrial, commercial and mixed-use developments in Malaysia. The Group is supported by its in-house construction capabilities through KEB Utama Sdn Bhd, a CIDB Grade G7 registered contractor, which enables greater control over project execution, quality and delivery timelines. To date, KEB has completed 14 property development projects and is backed by an active pipeline of ongoing and future developments, as well as a strategic landbank to support its next phase of growth.

For more information, visit https://keb.my.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of KEB Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Qian Yu Chow

Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: KEB Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/keb-berhad-sets-stage-for-ace-market-debut-with-prospectus-launch-1240418