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ACCESS Newswire
23.10.2026 16:38 Uhr
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LA Kings and LA Galaxy Invest in Long-Term Access to Community Recreation in Torrance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / AEG's LA Kings and LA Galaxy are expanding their commitment to accessible community recreation through a five-year sponsorship of the roller rink at Charles H. Wilson Park in Torrance.

In partnership with the City of Torrance, the teams helped refresh the community facility with a new scoreboard and updated signage, supporting expanded recreational programming, include new fans, and creating an enhanced gathering place for local youth and families.

The improvements were unveiled Oct. 21 during a community ribbon-cutting at Wilson Park and represent the beginning of a five-year commitment by the Kings and Galaxy to the facility.

Accessible neighborhood recreation spaces can play an important role in giving young people opportunities to be active, build skills and connect with others close to home. By investing in an existing public facility, the partnership helps strengthen the community infrastructure that makes those opportunities possible.

The collaboration brings together professional sports organizations and local government around a shared goal: creating welcoming spaces where young people can participate in sports and recreation in their own communities.

The Wilson Park investment is part of AEG and its teams' broader commitment to strengthening the communities where they operate and using the reach of sports to help expand opportunities for young people.

Find more stories and multimedia from AEG at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/la-kings-and-la-galaxy-invest-in-long-term-access-to-community-recreation-in-t-1240469

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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