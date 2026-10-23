Armani beauty: THE POWER OF WILL: A SERIES OF CONVERSATIONS ABOUT DETERMINATION AND INDIVIDUALITY

THE POWER OF WILL: A SERIES OF CONVERSATIONS ABOUT DETERMINATION AND INDIVIDUALITY

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armani beauty: The Power of WILL is a video interview series hosted by artist and digital storyteller Devon Rodriguez. Combining portraiture with personal conversation, the interviews with Jonathan Bailey, J Balvin, Carlos Sainz and Simon Squibb explore the choice, challenges and moments of conviction that have shaped their journeys. Where fragrance storytelling has often drawn on dreams, seduction, success, the series explores a more personal interpretation of ambition, determination, and lifedefining moments.

At its heart lies a universal aspiration: to become the person one wants to be.

Rooted in the belief that determination and individuality shape individual futures, the series explores what it means to pursue personal ambitions, overcome expectations and define success on one's own terms.

BEYOND THE PORTRAIT

The series host Rodriguez first built a global following by drawing people he met on the New York City subway, capturing the individuality of strangers through spontaneous portraits that have reached millions of audiences around the world.

Moving beyond their achievements, the interviews explore the experiences, personal decisions and moments of self-belief that have shaped their journeys.

For Jonathan Bailey, actor and Global Fragrance Ambassador, The Power of Will meant looking past the glamour of acting to unveil the raw reality: "[People] don't see the mistakes. They don't see the real failures. When you're on set filming a scene that might be 25 seconds in the finished film and you're rehearsing, people obviously don't see the fear necessarily."

A NEW CHAPTER IN FRAGRANCE STORYTELLING

The Power of WILL explores the stories behind people's determination to follow their own path, moving beyond conventional fragrance advertising to create something that connects with audiences on a more human level. The series brings a distinctive cultural perspective, using art as a way to uncover the experiences and defining moments behind some of today's most recognizable personalities.

The series concludes on 25 October with a final episode turning the lens on Devon Rodriguez himself, exploring the personal journey behind his rise from drawing strangers on the subway to becoming a globally recognized artist and digital storyteller.

The Power of WILL is available to watch now on YouTube.

https://www.armanibeauty.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-power-of-will-a-series-of-conversations-about-determination-and-individuality-302918220.html