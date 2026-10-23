CONQUERing and Parker York Smith Launch Second Collection Featuring First-Ever Organa Crystals

Following his New York Fashion Week runway debut, Smith brings polished style and playful details together in his new jewelry collection.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / CONQUERing, the lifestyle jewelry brand known for its patented interchangeable designs, today launched Parker York Smith Collection II: Have Fun. Co-designed with the Los Angeles-based fashion influencer, the nine-piece collection introduces the brand's first-ever Organa Crystals, featuring sculpted, organic shapes with "Have Fun" engraved on the back.

The collection builds on Smith's September 13 appearance at CONQUERing's New York Fashion Week debut, VERVE, where he walked the runway in two looks he styled himself, representing the show's "Polished" and "Playful" concepts. Now, he's bringing those two sides of his personal style together in a collection that proves looking polished and having fun aren't mutually exclusive.

Each piece tells part of Smith's story. A block-lettered Book with a hidden message recalls his childhood notebook doodles, a Can Top nods to his well-known Diet Coke devotion, and a whimsical Cloud pays tribute to his wife. Four new Organa Crystal Elements bring a fresh dimension to the collection. Together, the nine designs reflect Smith's sense of humor, personal connections, and distinctive approach to style.

"Style should feel like you, not like homework," said Smith. "Walking the runway in looks I styled while wearing jewelry I helped create was surreal, and this collection carries the fun of that runway moment into everyday life. Every piece has a little story from my world in it. My only rule for wearing it? Have fun."

"Parker has a great instinct for balancing classic style with unexpected details," said Jake Nelson, Co-Creator and Director of Product Development at CONQUERing. "He brought that perspective to every design in this collection, creating pieces that feel personal to him but leave plenty of room for others to make them their own. That's what makes this collaboration so special."

Designed for self-expression, CONQUERing's jewelry features versatile styles for men and women alike, with rings available in sizes 4-15. All nine new Elements can be mixed and matched with the brand's interchangeable jewelry bases, including rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

Parker York Smith Collection II: Have Fun is now available exclusively at myconquering.com.

About CONQUERing

CONQUERing is a globally recognized lifestyle jewelry brand known for its patented interchangeable designs that merge fashion and function-serving as both stylish accessories and discreet wellness tools. With nearly 200,000 customers across 65 countries, the brand has built a deeply loyal global community drawn to its blend of empowerment, self-expression, and connection. As the first fidget jewelry brand to appear on the runway at Paris Fashion Week, CONQUERing continues to push boundaries in fashion innovation. Recognized by Inc. Magazine five times for rapid growth, and honored by FASHION Magazine, Milan Jewelry Week, and Fast Company for innovative design, CONQUERing continues to grow as a positive force shaping the future of fashion and well-being.

About Parker York Smith

Parker York Smith is a Los Angeles-based stylist, author, and digital creator known for his clean aesthetic and authentic voice. Through fashion and content, Parker empowers others to express themselves with curiosity, confidence, and individuality.

Media Contact

Hallie Montague

Head of Brand & Partnerships

Hallie@myCONQUERing.com

SOURCE: CONQUERing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/conquering-and-parker-york-smith-launch-second-collection-featuring-fi-1240402