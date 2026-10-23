GetHookd announces its all-in-one AI ad creative platform, combining Meta ad research, competitor monitoring and AI-assisted creative development to help marketers, agencies and e-commerce businesses make more informed advertising decisions.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - GetHookd has announced a new ad creative system, bringing together deeper ad analytics with creative generation in order to create original ads that actively scale and engage with consumers.

Further details are available at https://www.gethookd.ai/

The company's latest announcement comes as current rapid growth in digital advertising is generating a plethora of AI-generated, low quality ads. At the same time, despite quality concerns, investment in digital advertising is growing exponentially; the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)'s U.S. digital advertising forecast predicts growth by 12.3% in 2026, even as 38% of surveyed ad buyers express doubts about the rise of AI-generated content. The figures highlight a growing challenge for marketing teams: the use of AI to produce creative at scale while ensuring campaigns remain informed by market intelligence and meaningful competitive research.

GetHookd addresses this challenge with an AI-powered ad intelligence platform that brings Meta, TikTok, and YouTube ad research, competitor monitoring and creative development tools together into a unified workflow. The service is designed to help marketers, agencies and e-commerce businesses study advertising activity, identify useful creative approaches and develop new concepts informed by what is happening in the market.

With access to more than 65 million active Meta ads, which are updated daily, GetHookd provides tools for searching creative by market and examining competitor activity. Its Brand Spy feature tracks a selected brand's advertising and surfaces associated landing pages, giving marketers more context for evaluating the messages and approaches competitors are using.

The platform then directly connects that research with creative production. Users can examine advertising concepts, extract hooks and messaging from video ads, generate scripts and create static ad variations through AI-assisted tools. The company's Creative Analyzer supports the subsequent review process, helping teams assess their own advertising and identify concepts for further testing.

"AI can accelerate creative production, but speed alone does not tell a marketing team what is worth making," said GetHookd CEO Alex Fedotoff. "We built GetHookd to bring market intelligence into the creative process, so teams can investigate what competitors are doing, develop their own concepts and use campaign results to inform what they test next."

Those interested in learning more about GetHookd's ad intelligence and creative tools can visit https://www.gethookd.ai/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320579