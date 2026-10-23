Credence Research Inc.: Fog Computing Market to Reach USD 8.27 Billion by 2035 as Industrial AI Moves to Local Nodes, Credence Research Finds

Fog Computing Market to Reach USD 8.27 Billion by 2035 as Industrial AI Moves to Local Nodes, Credence Research Finds

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Credence Research Inc. has added the "Fog Computing Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2025-2035" study to its market intelligence portfolio. The report examines market value, segmentation, demand drivers, regional dynamics, competition and recent industry developments.

The fog computing market was valued at USD 1.51 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.27 billion by 2035, representing a 18.54% compound annual growth rate over 2025-2035, according to Credence Research. The firm estimates 2026 revenue at USD 1.79 billion. North America accounted for the largest modeled geographic share at 36.4% in 2025, while Asia Pacific is projected to grow fastest at 21.55% annually. Market sizes, regional shares and segment shares are Credence Research estimates rather than independently audited industry totals.

Key Takeaways

The market is forecast to increase from USD 1.51 billion in 2025 to USD 8.27 billion by 2035, with a reported CAGR of 18.54%.

North America led the modeled 2025 geography with 36.4%; Asia Pacific has the fastest forecast geographic growth of 21.55%.

By component, Hardware accounted for 48.1% of modeled 2025 value, while Software is forecast to grow at 22.81% a year.

By application, Smart manufacturing accounted for 40.6% of modeled 2025 value, while Connected health is forecast to grow at 21.43% a year.

The market definition excludes adjacent product or transaction value where that spending is outside the report's measured scope.

Scope & Segmentation - Fog Computing Market

The market measures rugged industrial gateways, edge PCs and compact servers running fog workloads, node software, orchestration and related integration and managed services. It excludes broader public-cloud edge zones, telecommunications multi-access edge infrastructure, micro data center buildings, and sensors and controllers themselves.

By component: Hardware; Software; Services.

By application: Smart manufacturing; Transportation and logistics; Building and home automation; Connected health; Other applications.

By geography: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East and Africa.

Read the complete report and request a sample: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/fog-computing-market

Why This Report Matters

The study distinguishes a narrowly defined revenue pool from adjacent activity that can inflate comparisons between research estimates. This helps strategy teams compare suppliers, customer budgets and product categories on a consistent basis.

The base-year segment mix identifies where current purchasing is concentrated, while the modeled faster-growing categories help evaluate investment timing and market entry.

Geographic shares are proprietary estimates; company and regulatory announcements are used to explain demand mechanisms, not to independently verify global market totals.

Market Overview

The market measures rugged industrial gateways, edge PCs and compact servers running fog workloads, node software, orchestration and related integration and managed services. It excludes broader public-cloud edge zones, telecommunications multi-access edge infrastructure, micro data center buildings, and sensors and controllers themselves.

Vision inspection, predictive maintenance and virtualized control cannot always wait for round trips to a distant cloud. Plants can run inference on hardened local nodes and coordinate applications centrally. The benefit is measured in latency, reliability and the ability to keep production data inside the facility.

The outlook reflects expected changes in customer adoption, procurement, technology and regulation. It should be read as a modeled scenario, not as a guarantee of sales or company performance.

Market Insights

Base year: 2025. Forecast year: 2035. Reported CAGR: 18.54%.

Largest modeled geographic share: North America, 36.4% in 2025.

Component: Hardware led with 48.1%; Software grows fastest at 22.81%.

Application: Smart manufacturing led with 40.6%; Connected health grows fastest at 21.43%.

Key Attributes

Attribute Details Base year 2025 Historical reference 2018-2025 2025 market size USD 1.51 billion 2026 estimate USD 1.79 billion 2035 market forecast USD 8.27 billion Reported CAGR 18.54% (2025-2035) Geographic scope Global Primary source https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/fog-computing-market

Segmentation

By component

The study divides this category into hardware; software; services. Hardware led the 2025 value mix with 48.1%. Software is the fastest-growing modeled subsegment at 22.81% a year. These shares represent Credence Research model outputs, not audited supplier sales.

By application

The study divides this category into smart manufacturing; transportation and logistics; building and home automation; connected health; other applications. Smart manufacturing led the 2025 value mix with 40.6%. Connected health is the fastest-growing modeled subsegment at 21.43% a year. These shares represent Credence Research model outputs, not audited supplier sales.

Market Growth Drivers

Industrial AI needs decisions near the machine

Vision inspection, predictive maintenance and virtualized control cannot always wait for round trips to a distant cloud. Plants can run inference on hardened local nodes and coordinate applications centrally. The benefit is measured in latency, reliability and the ability to keep production data inside the facility.

Fleet orchestration raises recurring software value

Early projects used single gateways for single tasks. As buyers add dozens or hundreds of nodes, software for deployment, patching, security and application updates becomes a separate purchasing decision. This is why software is the fastest-growing modeled component even though hardware leads base-year revenue.

Private wireless and brownfield retrofits widen deployment

Private 5G and modern Wi-Fi connect more robots, cameras and mobile equipment. Existing plants still have legacy protocols, so suppliers must integrate old machines with new edge workloads rather than assume full replacement. Managed service contracts can help customers that lack specialized IT and operational technology teams.

Regional Analysis

North America held 36.4% of modeled 2025 revenue, while Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest regional growth at 21.55%. The allocation follows the study's defined buyer or provider-revenue scope.

North America

North America represented 36.4% of modeled 2025 market value. Cloud, networking and industrial suppliers support mature deployments. Regional performance also depends on local regulation, industrial investment and purchasing conditions.

Europe

Europe represented 27.6% of modeled 2025 market value. Automation suppliers and data-residency requirements encourage local processing. Regional performance also depends on local regulation, industrial investment and purchasing conditions.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific represented 27.5% of modeled 2025 market value. New electronics, automotive and battery plants add nodes rapidly. Regional performance also depends on local regulation, industrial investment and purchasing conditions.

Latin America

Latin America represented 4.6% of modeled 2025 market value. Mining, logistics and automotive plants form an emerging customer base. Regional performance also depends on local regulation, industrial investment and purchasing conditions.

Middle East and Africa

Middle East and Africa represented 3.9% of modeled 2025 market value. Energy facilities and new industrial zones adopt remote monitoring. Regional performance also depends on local regulation, industrial investment and purchasing conditions.

Market Challenges

Interoperability and ownership

Industrial sites often operate several vendors' control and edge environments. Competing management tools create duplicate integration work, while unclear ownership between plant engineering and IT can delay security patching and purchasing decisions.

Distributed-node security and economics

Every remote node creates a maintenance and attack surface. Secure boot, remote attestation and operational technology security controls add cost. Some customers struggle to separate the return on a fog deployment from broader automation and networking budgets.

Future Outlook

The forecast assumes industrial customers move beyond pilot gateways toward centrally administered fleets. Hardware purchases remain important, but orchestration subscriptions and managed operations could capture a growing share of spending. Adoption will depend on cross-vendor compatibility, secure remote management and measurable reductions in scrap, downtime or latency.

Competitive Landscape

Siemens, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation and ABB bring control-system relationships; Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Nokia compete on compute, networking and fleet platforms. Microsoft and Amazon Web Services extend cloud tooling into industrial sites. Advantech and Moxa supply rugged hardware. These companies occupy different layers of the value chain and should not be treated as directly comparable revenue-share peers.

Key Players

Siemens; Cisco Systems; Dell Technologies; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Schneider Electric; Nokia; Microsoft; Amazon Web Services; Rockwell Automation; ABB; Advantech; Moxa

Recent Developments

Jan. 13, 2026: The Linux Foundation's Margo Initiative released Preview Release 1 of its industrial edge application lifecycle specification and sandbox. The preview aims to make multi-vendor deployment more interoperable; it is not evidence that the full standard has already been adopted.

Nov. 3, 2025: Cisco announced Unified Edge, combining compute, networking, storage and security for distributed AI workloads in settings such as factories, health care facilities and retail locations.

Report Coverage

The study provides market estimates for 2025 and 2035, a 2026 interim estimate, analysis of the defined product and service scope, segment and geographic revenue shares, demand drivers, technology changes, competitive roles, constraints and recent dated developments. The reported CAGR and regional shares are based on Credence Research's market model. Company announcements are contextual evidence and should not be interpreted as independent verification of the forecast.

Read the complete report and request a sample: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/fog-computing-market

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About Us

Credence Research Inc. is a global market intelligence and consulting firm founded in 2015. It provides quantitative market research, competitive intelligence and strategic advisory services to businesses, investors and other organizations. Its research draws on primary and secondary information, industry interviews and structured market models.

The firm analyzes market size, growth drivers, segmentation, regional opportunities, supply chains and competitive positioning across industrial, technology, energy, health care and consumer markets. Its studies help clients evaluate strategic and investment decisions with documented assumptions and industry context.

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