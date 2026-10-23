Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc.,: T-REX ETFs to Delist and Liquidate

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / Tuttle Capital Management, LLC (the "Adviser") announced that T-REX 2X Long ASTS Daily Target ETF (ASUP), T-REX 2X Long AFRM Daily Target ETF(AFRU), T-REX 2X Long SBET Daily Target ETF (SBTU) and T-REX 2X Long TE Daily Target ETF (TEUP) (the "Funds") will delist on November 3, 2026, and subsequently liquidate on November 12, 2026.

Effective as of the close of regular trading on November 3, 2026, the Funds will no longer accept creation orders and will be delisted from Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. From the close of regular trading on November 3, 2026, through the liquidation date, the Funds' shares will no longer trade on Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc., and there can be no assurance that a market will be available for the sale of the Funds' shares.

Any shareholders who remain invested in the Funds on the liquidation date will receive a distribution equal to the value of their remaining investment in the Funds, less any applicable Fund liabilities and expenses, in accordance with the Funds' liquidation plan. The sale or liquidation of shares in the Funds will be a taxable event. Shareholders should consult their tax advisers regarding the tax consequences of the sale of their Fund shares and the termination and liquidation of the Funds.

As shareholders redeem shares of the Funds, the Funds may be unable to achieve their investment objectives or maintain their other investment policies. Accordingly, during the period from November 3, 2026, through the liquidation date, the Funds may increase their cash holdings and deviate from their investment objectives and other investment policies.

The liquidation of the Funds' portfolios may result in brokerage commissions and other transaction costs, which will be borne by the Funds and their shareholders. In addition, the Funds will bear expenses incurred in connection with the liquidations that have been deemed extraordinary expenses.

Investing involves risks including the risk of principal loss.

Before investing in the fund, the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the fund. Copies of the fund's prospectus may be obtained by visiting www.rexshares.com or calling +1 (833)759-6110. Read it carefully before investing.

The fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

SOURCE: Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc.,

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/t-rex-etfs-to-delist-and-liquidate-1240137