Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - Kinsted Wealth is proud to announce that its Strategic Growth Pool placed first in all three return awards in the Private Equity category at the 2026 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards (CHFA).

This is the second consecutive year the Strategic Growth Pool has been honoured in the competitive Private Equity category, recognizing the Pool's consistent results over the one-, three- and five-year periods.

The awards received in the Private Equity category are:

1st Place, Best Five-Year Return

1st Place, Best Three-Year Return

1st Place, Best One-Year Return

"We're thrilled to receive this recognition for a second year in a row. It's a direct result of our team's commitment to helping our clients grow their wealth responsibly over the long term. We are proud of what our team has accomplished over these periods. Past performance isn't a guarantee of future results, but we remain committed to the long-term discipline behind them. Most importantly, we're grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us, and we remain focused on earning it every single day." - Brent Smith, CIO of Kinsted Wealth.

Overview of Kinsted Wealth's Strategic Growth Pool

The Strategic Growth Pool is anchored by private equity and venture capital holdings, together with investments in other asset classes intended to diversify the portfolio. This diversified approach creates an investment strategy built to seek long-term capital growth.

About Kinsted Wealth

Kinsted Wealth is a Canadian asset and wealth management firm focused on alternative asset classes, dedicated to helping investors achieve their financial goals through diversified investment strategies. Kinsted manages funds using institutional investment strategies for accredited investors and institutions across Canada. Its funds invest in public, private and alternative assets to help investors and advisors build truly diversified portfolios.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.

The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards recognize winners across multiple categories and are based solely on quantitative performance data as of June 30, 2026, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners.

To learn more about Kinsted Wealth, the Strategic Growth Pool or any of its other fund offerings, please visit the website here:

https://kinsted.com/

Source: Kinsted Wealth Inc.

Disclaimers:

The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are based solely on quantitative performance data as submitted by participating funds. Rankings are determined by Fundata Canada Inc. using a proprietary methodology. Awards do not constitute an endorsement and are not indicative of future performance. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Performance data and award criteria are available upon request or at The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are based solely on quantitative performance data as submitted by participating funds. Rankings are determined by Fundata Canada Inc. using a proprietary methodology. Awards do not constitute an endorsement and are not indicative of future performance. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Performance data and award criteria are available upon request or at Alternative IQ's website.

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