NAXS AB: NAXS 9-month financial report January - September 2026

Nine months 2026

Net profit amounted to MSEK 53.3 (-19.3).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.87 (-1.74).

Net asset value amounted to MSEK 582 (SEK 53.50 per share) at September 30, 2026, compared to MSEK 556 (SEK 50.44 per share) at December 31, 2025.

Net cash amounted to MSEK 26 (SEK 2.41 per share) at September 30, 2026, compared to MSEK 66 (SEK 5.97 per share) at December 31, 2025.

Including the dividend for FY2025, which was paid in March 2026, the net asset value per share increased by 10.0% during the interim period.

The 2026 Annual General Meeting resolved on a dividend of SEK 2.00 per share and authorised the Board of Directors to resolve on repurchases of the company's own shares and new share issues.

Third quarter 2026

Net profit amounted to MSEK 77.2 (-70.2).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 7.09 (-6.34).

During the quarter, NAXS made a co-investment of MSEK 9.1 in Mimir EA Holding II AB (Euroatlas) with Mimir Industries AB.

Comments by the CEO

NAXS's net value per share increased by 15.4 % during the third quarter, mostly driven by a substantial valuation increase in one of our Private equity fund investments. The valuation increase is unrealized and is based on the manager's own valuation.

Our main listed holdings, Tången Industrikapital AB and Jacktel AS, also performed well and added to the NAV increase during the third quarter. During the quarter, we divested 31 percent of our holding in Jacktel for MSEK 4.1.

NAXS continues to follow the strategy set forth by the board in Q4 2025, following the investment in the IPO of Tången Industrikapital AB in Q2 with a co-investment with Mimir Industries AB in Mimir EA Holding II AB (Euroatlas) in this quarter, and the co-investment in Osprey announced after the end of the quarter. NAXS also repurchased 25,772 own shares during the third quarter.

In the coming quarters, we intend to keep acting on opportunities as markets shift, through both new investments and divestments.

Amaury de Poret

Contact

Amaury de Poret, CEO

+46 73 511 17 35

adp@naxs.se

Gösta Lundgren, CFO

+46 70 710 47 88

gosta.lundgren@naxs.se

This information is information that NAXS AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 16:30 CEST on 23 October 2026.

This press release and further information are available at www.naxs.se

NAXS AB (publ)

Reg.no. 556712-2972

Nybrogatan 6

114 34 Stockholm

Phone: 0766 40 00 40

E-mail: info@naxs.se

Established in 2007, NAXS is an investment company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm focused on Nordic private equity. The Company aims to maximize value from its existing portfolio while selectively deploying capital to enhance shareholder returns. More information is available on www.naxs.se.