Nylabone Receives 2026 Industry Icon Recognition From Industry & Influence

The honor recognizes over seven decades of innovation, craftsmanship, and category leadership in dog chew toys.

NEPTUNE CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / Nylabone ?, an iconic brand in the Central Garden & Pet Company ? portfolio, has been named a 2026 Industry Icon in Consumer Products by The 2026 List ?, presented by Industry & Influence ?. The recognition highlights the brand's long-standing focus on helping dogs satisfy their natural urge to chew through product innovation, practical design, and solutions that encourage positive chewing habits.

Since 1955, Nylabone has been at the forefront of chew innovation, creating solutions that support healthy chewing for dogs at every stage of life. The brand starts with a behavior dogs naturally want to express, then develops chew toys that give it an appropriate outlet and help prevent destructive chewing, with options matched to different ages, sizes, and chewing strengths.

"As a veterinarian, I recommend providing dogs with appropriate chew toys to satisfy their natural urge to chew. Nylabone offers a variety of chew toys, including new Nylabone chew toys made with real meats for adult dogs and puppies, giving them an engaging and flavorful way to satisfy their natural chewing instinct," said Dr. Ruthanne MacPete, DVM, Nylabone Veterinary Partner.

Nylabone's latest innovation is its collection of chew toys made with real chicken, bison, venison, bacon, and beef ?. Available in shapes including the Original Bone, Textured Ring, Femur Bone, and Comfort-Hold Wishbone, the U.S.-made collection combines flavor, durable materials, and textured designs that encourage engagement and help clean teeth as dogs chew.

Nylabone also helps pet parents choose the right chew. Packaging includes a chew meter and size recommendations, and usage instructions encourage matching products to a dog's age, weight, and chewing strength, supervising use, and replacing toys as they wear.

The 2026 List recognizes 100 Industry Icons across ten categories, highlighting companies, creators, and leaders for innovation, leadership, and industry impact. Nylabone's recognition connects its 70-year history with its continued evolution of a familiar consumer-product category.

Industry & Influence explores the brand's approach to product development and canine behavior in " Instinct to Innovation: How Nylabone has Enhanced the Chewing Experience for Dogs ?."

Explore Nylabone's 2026 Industry Icon profile ?. For product information, visit nylabone.com ?.

About Nylabone

Nylabone, a leader in healthy chewing since 1955, crafts high-quality chew toys, tasty chew treats, exciting play toys, and innovative dental solutions. A family-founded company, Nylabone has a history of helping pet parents take the best possible care of their dogs. They are committed to developing world-class solutions for destructive chewing, separation anxiety, dental health, and more, helping dogs live fuller, happier lives. Recommended by veterinarians, Nylabone products encourage a positive relationship between humans and their furry best friends. To put it simply, Nylabone Chews Best! For more information, visit www.nylabone.com ?. Nylabone is a brand owned by TFH Publications, Inc., a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company and a leader in responsible animal care for over 70 years.

About Industry & Influence

Industry & Influence ? is an independent business publication covering founders, companies, and creative leaders across innovation, emerging brands, consumer trends, entrepreneurship, design, and culture. Through editorial features and programs including The 2026 List, the publication explores the people and ideas shaping modern business.

Media Contact

Sydney Carter

Industry & Influence

sydney@2026list.com

SOURCE: Industry & Influence ?

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/nylabone-receives-2026-industry-icon-recognition-from-industry-and-influence-1239892