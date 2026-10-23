team.blue extends €1.1 billion of its Term Loan B to 2032 in the largest software Euro term loan issuance in the last 12 months

GHENT, Belgium, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- team.blue, a leading pan-European provider of digital solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) backed by Hg, CPP Investments and Sofina, today announces the successful pricing of an amendment and maturity extension for €1.1 billion of its existing €1.35 billion Term Loan B. The transaction priced on 22 October 2026, with the refinanced tranche extended from September 2029 to July 2032, reinforcing the Company's prudent capital structure approach.

Strong demand from a broad group of institutional investors enabled team.blue to upsize the transaction twice in-market, taking the final deal size to €1.1 billion from a minimum initial launch size of €500 million, despite recent credit market volatility. Pro forma for the transaction, c.90% of team.blue's term debt now matures in 2032.

The transaction comes at a time of significant momentum for team.blue, with continued double-digit revenue growth and strong cash generation supporting its deleveraging trajectory. Its products help Europe's SMBs get online, get customers, get paid and stay compliant, and AI-enabled products are increasingly driving new customer growth. team.blue continues to innovate across its portfolio, from smarter tools within its brands to secure European cloud hosting built for customers' growing AI workloads. Its category-leading SaaS brands are also integrating with leading AI assistants, bringing team.blue's products to customers wherever they work.

Transaction highlights

The largest software Euro term loan issuance in the last 12 months

€1.1 billion Term Loan B, borrowed by team.blue Finco S.à r.l., maturing July 2032

Priced at E + 425bps with a 0% floor and an OID of 98.5

Upsized twice from an initial €500 million, reflecting a heavily oversubscribed order book

Corporate and facility ratings of B3 (Moody's) and B (S&P), both with stable outlooks

BofA acted as Global Coordinator and Left Lead Physical Bookrunner, alongside Barclays. ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas, Citi, ING and J.P. Morgan acted as Bookrunners

Jonathan Thackray, Chief Financial Officer of team.blue, said:

"We set out to extend €500 million of our Term Loan B, and the depth of support from our institutional investor base allowed us to go much further. This reflects confidence in team.blue's highly recurring, cash-generative model and our position as a leading digital partner for Europe's SMBs. It gives us the flexibility to keep innovating and investing in the digital and AI-enabled tools our customers rely on."

About team.blue

team.blue is the pan-European digital partner for small and medium businesses, serving more than 3.5 million customers in 24 countries. From web hosting, domains, email and cloud and AI infrastructure to e-commerce, engagement, payments and compliance tools, team.blue helps SMBs get online, get customers, get paid and stay compliant. Supported by more than 4,000 employees, team.blue's vision is to make online business success simpler, with artificial intelligence at every step.

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