TecDo Technology Co., Limited: TGC 2026: Tec-Do Launches Navos Pro for Results-Driven AI for Work

Guangzhou, China, Oct. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tec-Do today hosted Technology Growth Conference 2026 (TGC 2026) in Guangzhou under the theme "AI is Profitable." Featuring AI pioneer Dr. Kevin Knight and speakers from OpenAI, Google, Alibaba, ByteDance and Tencent, the conference explored how AI can deliver measurable business value.

At the event, Tec-Do launched Navos Pro, which the company describes as the industry's first Pro-Agent. Built around three attributes-Professional, Proactive and Profitable-the product advances Tec-Do's results-driven approach to AI for Work.

From AI Capabilities to Business Results





?Dr. Kevin Knight's Opening Speech?

In his opening keynote, "From Language to Action: The Next Leap in AI," Dr. Knight drew on his academic and industry experience to identify AI for Work as a major direction for AI applications.



?Shuhao Li, Founder and CEO of Tec-Do?



Shuhao Li, Founder and CEO of Tec-Do, outlined a multitrillion-dollar opportunity across three areas of enterprise spending: marketing and sales, coding and product development, and management. These correspond to AI for Growth, AI for Innovation and AI for Administration. Within this framework, Li positioned Navos Pro as a leading contender in AI for Growth.

"We focus exclusively on results-driven AI for Work," Li said.

Designed for cross-border ecommerce, international trade, marketing and business analysis, Navos Pro combines:

Professional: Builds a private knowledge base from a brand's website and retains business context to produce outputs aligned with its commercial objectives.

Proactive:Monitors data around the clock to identify opportunities and recommend actions, while people retain decision-making authority.

Profitable: Connects strategy, creative development and advertising execution to measurable outcomes, including gross merchandise value (GMV) and return on investment (ROI).

These capabilities are supported by specialized 32B, 27B and 5B parameter models, industry knowledge, more than 70 MCP integrations and over 100 skills. According to Tec-Do, the platform monitors more than 1 billion data points daily. A Learning Loop connects results with strategy optimization, while Navos RSI uses agentic reinforcement learning to improve its Agent Harness.

The architecture supports deployment across markets, channels and industries. The product portfolio includes Navos Lite and Navos Pro, covering the end-to-end international marketing workflow.

From Responding to Initiating Work

Li described the evolution from Chatbots to Copilots to Pro-Agents as a shift in who initiates work: from responding to requests, to assisting execution, to proactively identifying opportunities and delivering growth. He argued that the AI industry is moving from providing capabilities to proving business value.

Drawing on its experience serving hundreds of thousands of brands expanding internationally, Tec-Do is extending this approach through partnerships. The company said it became one of the first global technology partners for ChatGPT Ads in July 2026, helping brands raise ROI to 2.5 times previous levels. In August, it partnered with Tencent WorkBuddy to apply AI capabilities to international advertising.

Li said AI for Growth is the first step, with plans to extend Tec-Do's capabilities into AI for Innovation and AI for Administration.

Advancing AI Commercialization

Lorry Destainville, Monetization Partnerships at OpenAI, shared perspectives on ChatGPT's commercialization. He said ChatGPT reaches 1.2 billion users weekly and that OpenAI is exploring Sponsored Agents and Visual Ads. He also thanked Tec-Do for collaborating on practical, measurable AI growth tools for brands.

Three panels, moderated by Maeve Zhang, Vice President of Branding and Public Relations at Tec-Do, examined AI's impact on business, international expansion and ecosystem collaboration, bringing together technology providers, entrepreneurs and investors.

The conference concluded with Eileen Nie, Founding Partner and Head of Ecosystem Incubation and Strategic Investment at Tec-Do, announcing the Pro-Agent Global Challenge. The initiative invites entrepreneurs worldwide to submit projects in agent architecture, AI marketing, AI content gateways and computing infrastructure, offering access to capital, industry resources and global growth channels.

About Tec-Do

Founded in 2017, Tec-Do is a leading AI marketing company delivering results-centric marketing solutions for global business growth. Powered by Tec-Chi multi-modal large language models (MLLMs) and Marketing Multi-Agent Platform Navos, the company delivers end-to-end marketing solutions through a suite of AI-native, performance-driven products. These products restructure and autonomize mission-critical marketing processes-including market intelligence, content generation, campaign delivery, and performance optimization-across global media channels. In 2025, Tec-Do served over 100,000 advertisers, representing a diversified customer base that spans e-commerce, gaming, entertainment, and local commerce.

For more information, please visit https://www.tec-do.com/en/.

Media Contact:

Johnny Guan

johnny.guan@tec-do.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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