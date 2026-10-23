Qatar's Years of Culture Initiative Announces Partner Countries Through 2030

Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Portugal and Spain named future Years of Culture partners

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Years of Culture initiative today announced Qatar's cultural partners through 2030. Building on the previously announced partnerships with Egypt and Greece for 2027, upcoming Years of Culture will be celebrated with Italy (2028), the Netherlands and Switzerland (2029), and Portugal and Spain (2030).

Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Years of Culture, said, "Now completing its fifteenth edition, Years of Culture continues to expand the bonds of friendship between Qatar and countries around the world through meaningful cultural exchange while supporting our nation's creative industries and social and economic development. Building on the foundation of impactful partnerships that we have established, we look forward to a new chapter that brings Qatar into dialogue with countries across the Mediterranean and Europe, connected by histories of exchange, creativity, and diplomacy."

Launched in 2012, Years of Culture builds greater understanding and lasting relationships between Qatar and other nations through art, heritage, food, music, sport, education and economic ties. The initiative reflects Qatar's belief that cultural collaboration supports dialogue, strengthens international ties, and builds respect across borders.

Building on the dual-partner model of the last two years-Argentina and Chile (2025) and Canada and Mexico (2026)-the partnership with Egypt and Greece in 2027 will explore Qatar's connections with two countries whose cultural legacies continue to inform dynamic contemporary creative scenes. The programme will create new opportunities for exchange across literature, art, design, music, heritage, and other creative fields, launching with Qatar as Guest of Honour at the 2027 Cairo International Book Fair in January 2027.

In 2028, the partnership between Qatar and Italy will build on longstanding cultural ties in archaeology, fashion, design, and heritage preservation. The partnership year will coincide with the opening of Qatar's permanent national pavilion in the historic Giardini della Biennale in Venice, designed by architect Lina Ghotmeh-the first new permanent pavilion in the Giardini in 30 years and only the third in 50 years.

2029 will bring partnerships with the Netherlands and Switzerland, nations known for their global leadership in innovation, diplomacy, design, humanitarianism, and sustainability.

In 2030, Years of Culture will partner with Portugal and Spain, continuing its tradition of cultural exchange with FIFA World Cup host countries.

Throughout each Year of Culture, Qatar collaborates closely with cultural institutions, embassies, artists, and educators to present a diverse calendar of exhibitions, festivals, trade fairs, residencies, academi exchanges, and public events across Qatar and its partner countries. Programming often begins in the lead-up to the official year and continues well beyond, creating lasting institutional partnerships, professional networks, and people-to-people connections.

For more information, visit www.yearsofculture.qa or follow @yearsofculture on social media.

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PRESS CONTACT

Anya Kotova

akotova@qm.org.qa

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