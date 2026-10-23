Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - Silvercreek Management Inc. ("Silvercreek") is pleased to announce that its funds, managed by Louise Morwick, President, have been recognized with three first place trophies at the 2026 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards ("CHFA").

The annual CHFAs help investors to navigate the broadening alternative asset class space and identify Canada's top hedge funds. Each year, performance data across seven different categories is collected and tabulated by FundData Canada. Of the 321 hedge funds that participated in this year's awards program, SMI Defensive LP won awards in the following categories:

SMI Defensive LP - Equity Focused Category

SMI Defensive LP won 1 st Place - 3 Year Sharpe Ratio

Place - 3 Year Sharpe Ratio SMI Defensive LP won 1 st Place - 5 Year Sharpe Ratio

Place - 5 Year Sharpe Ratio SMI Defensive LP won 1st Place - 10 Year Sharpe Ratio

SMI Defensive LP was also a 'Top Contender' for the Best Overall Canadian Hedge Fund for 2026 and placed fifth. Silvercreek is especially pleased with these awards because they recognize longer-term and risk-adjusted results that validate Silvercreek's commitment to its investment process.

In the Global Marcro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy category, SMI Opportunities LP, Silvercreek's multi-strategy fund, was a 'Top Contender' for the Best 5 Year Return, Best 10 Year Return and Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio.

About Silvercreek Management Inc.

Silvercreek was founded in 2000 and is a fundamental investment manager that offers unique investment strategies that are not generally accessible by individual investors. Our investment process combines quantitative analysis with fundamental research and our relatively small fund size broadens our scope of investment opportunities and enables us to be nimble. The SMI Defensive LP offers a unique, directional approach to investing in convertible securities that is not constrained by any particular benchmark, allowing the investment team to position the portfolio in a way that it believes will capitalize on inefficiencies that may exist at different points in the economic cycle. The SMI Opportunities LP is multi-strategy and is not restricted to any particular asset class. The investment team is free to identify the opportunities that it believes will generate attractive returns.

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