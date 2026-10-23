Led by CEO and President Juan Sebastián Palomo Murga, the company aims to integrate carsharing, electric scooters and e-bikes while exploring expansion into additional U.S. cities and university campuses

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - iPakket Corporation has announced the rollout of a new carsharing initiative in New York City through its urban mobility platform, Ride by iPakket, as part of a broader strategy to develop integrated transportation services across the United States.





Figure 1- Ride By iPakket- Smart Mobility



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Led by Juan Sebastián Palomo Murga, CEO and President of iPakket Corporation, the initiative builds on the company's existing electric scooter and e-bike operations, introducing shared-car rentals as an additional transportation option within its mobility ecosystem.

The expansion is intended to give urban residents access to different transportation services through a unified platform, reducing the need to rely on privately owned vehicles for every journey.

"Micromobility taught us exactly how New Yorkers move on short journeys," said Juan Sebastián Palomo Murga. "However, we detected that our recurring users sometimes needed to travel longer distances, transport packages, or travel protected from the weather without having to resort to private car ownership."

"Carsharing does not replace our bikes or scooters; it complements them. We now offer a total mobility solution in a single platform under the ridebyipakket.com brand."

Introducing QR-Code Carsharing in New York City

The new Ride by iPakket carsharing service is designed to make short-term vehicle rentals accessible through a mobile-enabled platform.

Users will be able to locate available vehicles and initiate rentals by scanning a QR code with their smartphones. The service is designed to support flexible rental periods by the minute, hour or full day, accommodating different transportation requirements.

Vehicles will be returned to designated authorized zones to support organized fleet management and responsible use of urban space.

By combining carsharing with its existing scooters and e-bikes, Ride by iPakket aims to provide transportation options for different journey lengths and purposes through a single platform.

The company sees New York City as the initial market for developing and refining this integrated model before pursuing opportunities in other U.S. locations.

Expansion Into U.S. Cities and University Campuses

Beyond New York, iPakket Corporation's growth strategy includes exploring opportunities to introduce its mobility services in additional U.S. cities and university communities.

University campuses represent a potential market for shared transportation because students, faculty and staff frequently require convenient mobility options for short-distance travel and connections to surrounding neighborhoods.

The company is evaluating how its combination of electric scooters, e-bikes and shared cars could serve these environments while adapting to local transportation needs and operational requirements.

Potential expansion would depend on market demand, local regulations, infrastructure availability and agreements with relevant stakeholders.

Specific additional U.S. launch locations and implementation schedules have not yet been announced.

Developing Parking, Charging and Fleet Infrastructure

Infrastructure development is another component of iPakket Corporation's proposed U.S. expansion strategy.

The company intends to explore dedicated parking and charging facilities that could support electric scooters, e-bikes and other shared mobility services as its network develops.

Such facilities could help organize vehicle availability, support fleet maintenance and charging operations, and reduce conflicts associated with shared-vehicle parking in densely populated areas.

Pablo Palomo, COO of Ride by iPakket, said the company's experience operating micromobility services provides a foundation for expanding into carsharing.

"Having successfully operated scooter networks, we already have institutional trust, geolocation technology, and the logistical infrastructure necessary for this QR-code carsharing model to work cleanly, orderly, and economically for the local resident," Palomo said.

The company is also considering opportunities to work with municipalities, universities and other organizations on transportation access, parking arrangements and shared mobility infrastructure.

These potential collaborations remain subject to discussions, local requirements and any necessary approvals. No specific municipal or university partnership is being announced as part of this release.

Potential Employment and Local Investment Opportunities

As iPakket Corporation evaluates expansion into additional U.S. markets, the company anticipates that developing and operating a broader mobility network could create opportunities for local employment and infrastructure investment.

Potential operational requirements include fleet maintenance, vehicle servicing, charging infrastructure, logistics coordination, customer support and local operations management.

The scale of these opportunities will depend on the pace of expansion, fleet deployment and individual market conditions.

The company has not announced specific investment commitments or employment targets at this stage.

Building a Broader Transportation Technology Business

The carsharing initiative represents a step in iPakket Corporation's strategy to expand its transportation technology activities in the United States.

While its sister operations under the iPakket brand focus on delivery and logistics services across Latin America, Ride by iPakket is developing an urban mobility model centered on shared transportation and digital fleet management.

The company believes experience gained from its existing micromobility and logistics operations can support the development of a more comprehensive transportation platform.

Juan Sebastián Palomo Murga is overseeing the company's growth strategy, including the integration of mobility services, evaluation of new markets and development of potential strategic partnerships.

The company is also exploring longer-term opportunities in Europe, where shared transportation and lower-emission mobility services are part of ongoing urban transportation initiatives.

"We are proving in New York that the same app can manage micromobility and carsharing with total fluidity," Palomo Murga said.

"Europe is a natural market for this multimodal vision because its urban policies incentivize low-emission shared vehicles. We are closing deals with global manufacturing and technology partners to replicate this integrated ecosystem across major European capitals over the coming months."

Although European expansion remains part of the company's longer-term vision, its current announcement emphasizes the development of its U.S. mobility platform, beginning with the New York carsharing initiative.

About iPakket Corporation

iPakket Corporation is a transportation, logistics and mobility technology business led by CEO and President Juan Sebastián Palomo Murga.

Through its Ride by iPakket platform, the company is developing integrated urban transportation services in the United States, including electric scooters, e-bikes and carsharing.

Its broader growth strategy includes exploring additional U.S. markets, university mobility services, supporting infrastructure and strategic partnerships.

The iPakket brand also maintains delivery and logistics operations across Latin America.

About Ride by iPakket

Ride by iPakket is an urban mobility platform focused on providing flexible shared transportation options.

Building on its electric scooter and e-bike operations in New York City, the platform is introducing carsharing capabilities designed to allow users to access different transportation services through a unified digital experience.

Website: ridebyipakket.com

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