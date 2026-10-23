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ACCESS Newswire
23.10.2026 19:50 Uhr
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TikaMobile Announces TikaMedInfo, Medical Information Request Management Built for the AI Era

Every HCP Inquiry Moves Through One Queue to an Approved Answer, With AI Assisting the Team and a Complete Audit Trail Behind Every Response

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / Every day, medical information teams at pharmaceutical and medical device companies answer product questions from healthcare professionals (HCPs) that arrive by email, phone, web form, and through the field. TikaMobile today announced TikaMedInfo, medical information request management software that brings each of those questions into a single, AI-assisted workflow with a complete record of how it was answered. TikaMedInfo is part of TikaMobile's Medical Affairs OS, a connected set of products built for Medical Affairs teams.

Requests land in one queue and are routed by type. Routine questions move toward an approved standard response, off-label questions go to medical review, and possible safety mentions reach pharmacovigilance.

AI recommends answers from the company's approved library and flags possible adverse-event language that a busy reader might miss. Every response is still reviewed and sent by a member of the team.

The result is a consistent answer and a clear audit trail for every inquiry.

Questions that medical science liaisons (MSLs) capture in TikaMSL can flow into the same queue, and TikaMedInfo runs alongside Veeva or Salesforce without a new CRM rollout.

"Medical information is the front line of how a company communicates its science, and the expectations on these teams keep rising," said Manish Sharma, CEO of TikaMobile. "This is the future of medical information: one connected system, with AI helping the team find the right approved answer and a person standing behind every response. TikaMedInfo is built for exactly that."

TikaMedInfo is available now. For more information, visit tikamobile.com/medical-affairs/tikamedinfo. To request a demo, visit lp.tikamobile.com/demo.

About TikaMobile

TikaMobile develops life sciences CRM and Medical Affairs platform software for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. Its products include TikaMSL, its MSL CRM for field medical teams, as well as TikaInsights, TikaMedInfo, TikaConference, TikaSpeaker Bureau, TikaEvidence and Studies, TikaValue and Outcomes, and TikaMarket Access. The products can be used together or alongside a company's existing CRM. TikaMobile is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.tikamobile.com.

Media contact

Manish Sharma, CEO, TikaMobile
MSharma@TikaMobile.com
+1 (646) 650-5545
485 Madison Ave, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10022

SOURCE: TikaMobile



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tikamobile-announces-tikamedinfo-medical-information-request-mana-1240624

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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