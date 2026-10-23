TikaMobile Launches TikaInsights, AI-Powered Medical Insights Management Software for Medical Affairs

Available on Its Own or Alongside Veeva CRM, TikaInsights Helps Medical Affairs Teams Capture Stronger Insights and See Each One Through to Action

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / TikaMobile today launched TikaInsights as a standalone product, bringing AI-powered medical insights management software to Medical Affairs teams at pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. Previously part of TikaMSL, TikaInsights can now run on its own or alongside the CRM a team already uses, including Veeva CRM. TikaInsights is part of TikaMobile's Medical Affairs OS, a connected set of products built for Medical Affairs teams.

Medical insights may be the most valuable thing a Medical Affairs team collects. But in many companies they sit scattered across slide decks, spreadsheets, and CRM notes, often too vague to act on.

TikaInsights changes that at the source. Its AI assistant, Insight Coach, helps medical science liaisons (MSLs) write a stronger insight while the conversation is still fresh, and each insight is tagged by theme so leaders can spot what is emerging across products and teams.

Every insight can lead to an action with an owner and a due date, and that action stays open until a manager verifies it is done. Leadership gets a clear view of what the organization learned and what it did next.

Other features include:

Insight capture for sales, marketing, and clinical colleagues without a full CRM license

Import of existing insights from Veeva CRM

Access on web, iPad, iPhone, and Android

"Insights are where Medical Affairs shows its impact, and the teams that capture them well will shape the decisions their companies make," said Manish Sharma, CEO of TikaMobile. "That is where the function is heading. TikaInsights gives every Medical Affairs team a way to get there, whether or not they change the CRM they use today."

TikaInsights is available now. Learn more at tikamobile.com/medical-insights-management or request a demo at lp.tikamobile.com/demo .

About TikaMobile

TikaMobile develops life sciences CRM and Medical Affairs platform software for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. Its products include TikaMSL, its MSL CRM for field medical teams, as well as TikaInsights, TikaMedInfo, TikaConference, TikaSpeaker Bureau, TikaEvidence and Studies, TikaValue and Outcomes, and TikaMarket Access. The products can be used together or alongside a company's existing CRM. TikaMobile is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.tikamobile.com .

Media contact

Manish Sharma, CEO, TikaMobile

MSharma@TikaMobile.com

+1 (646) 650-5545

485 Madison Ave, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10022

SOURCE: TikaMobile

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tikamobile-launches-tikainsights-ai-powered-medical-insights-mana-1240598