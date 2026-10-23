Black Book Research: The Full Cost of Hospital RCM: Black Book Examines Outsourcing, AI Savings Claims and Vendor Consolidation in New 2027 Accountability Report

Seven connected reviews help hospital boards assess costs beyond vendor fees, work remaining after automation, cash continuity and patient billing-with practical guidance for rural hospitals and defined accountability for CFOs, CIOs and revenue cycle executives.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / Hospitals evaluating revenue cycle outsourcing, administrative AI and vendor consolidation need a complete view of the costs, retained work and cash consequences behind projected savings, according to Black Book Research's newly released 2027 Hospital Revenue Cycle Accountability report.

The report examines the financial and operating questions that follow a contract decision: Which responsibilities remain with hospital employees? What does implementation and continuing oversight cost? How will collections continue during a transition? How much of an automation benefit reaches the hospital through lower expenses, additional cash or usable staff capacity?

Its seven connected reviews give hospital boards, trustees and executive teams a framework for evaluating those questions before approving 2027 budgets, renewing RCM agreements or changing operating arrangements.

The research priorities reinforce that financial focus. Among the report's twelve renewal-information measures, net financial benefit after all relevant costs received a 97% Essential rating, time from service to collected cash received 96%, and the full cost to collect, including retained hospital resources, received 95%.

"A credible RCM business case must show what the hospital receives after all relevant costs are counted," said Douglas Brown, founder of Black Book Research. "That requires following the money through cash postings, vendor charges, technology expenses and retained staffing, then connecting the financial result to daily operations and the patient billing experience. Boards need that complete picture when deciding what to approve, renew or change."

Seven Reviews Connect RCM Spending to Hospital Accountability

1. Renewal decisions should establish the financial benefit the hospital actually retains.

The report recommends comparing attributable cash realization and operating expense changes against a documented baseline. Total collections minus vendor fees does not establish the incremental value of an outsourcing agreement. Changes in volume, payer mix, pricing and service scope also need to be accounted for.

Additional Essential information ratings include revenue lost to preventable denials at 88%, underpayment dollars actually recovered and posted at 85%, and the dollar value and age of unresolved accounts at 80%. Together, these measures connect the financial case to the operating evidence needed to explain it.

2. Outsourcing budgets need to capture the hospital's continuing obligations.

Black Book identifies eight expense categories for reconciliation: transition and onboarding, temporary parallel operations, retained hospital oversight, integration maintenance, additional services and change orders, technology or data-access charges, correction or repeat processing, and prior-provider exit charges.

The report recommends separating one-time expenses, continuing costs and authorized scope changes. It also distinguishes temporary collection delays and their liquidity implications from operating expenses and permanent revenue losses.

3. Vendor consolidation should preserve service coverage, cash continuity and future flexibility.

A consolidation proposal should explain how the new arrangement will improve cost, cash timing or service while maintaining specialist capability and clear ownership across handoffs.

The report's ten considerations include transition costs, retained hospital resources, disruption at a single provider, usable data transfers and the ability to change providers again. Boards are encouraged to examine how unresolved accounts, operating knowledge and ongoing collections will move through the transition.

4. Financial reporting needs a traceable connection to hospital records.

Identified underpayments, appealed amounts and expected settlements need to remain distinct from cash actually recovered and posted. Similarly, a change in aging rules or account classifications can alter a reported backlog without resolving the underlying accounts.

For each material claim, the report recommends a defined measure, a consistent comparison period, supporting hospital records, reconciliation, disclosure of unresolved differences and a named executive responsible for follow-up.

5. Rural contracts need to fit local staffing, volume and operating knowledge.

The rural contracting review addresses six decisions, including service scope, collection continuity, preservation of local expertise, comparable provider experience, access to verifiable information and a workable option for changing providers.

The practical questions include whether pricing fits the hospital's expected volume, which payer and workflow knowledge must remain locally, and how specialist support will be maintained. These considerations apply the broader research priorities to rural operating circumstances.

6. Administrative AI budgets need to cover the complete cost of operation.

The report identifies ten automation budget categories spanning licensing and usage, hosting, hospital-system integration, data preparation, validation, human review, security, implementation and training, monitoring and maintenance, and eventual replacement or migration.

Management should distinguish realized expense reductions, additional cash received and usable staff capacity. Time saved in an individual task becomes financially meaningful when the hospital can demonstrate how that capacity is deployed or how the change produces a documented financial benefit.

7. Automation savings require a review of the entire workflow.

Checking automated outputs, correcting exceptions, responding to alerts, reconciling conflicting information, managing handoffs and supervising workflows can continue after an individual task is automated.

The report supplies eight measures for assessing remaining administrative work across comparable staff groups, workflows and transaction volumes. Related renewal-information priorities include rework at 73%, complex-exception resolution at 71%, and patient billing complaints at 70%-reinforcing the need to examine service and workload alongside the financial case.

CFOs, CIOs and RCM Leaders Share Responsibility for the Evidence

Black Book recommends that management present one reconciled evidence packet for each material renewal, consolidation or automation proposal.

The CFO should substantiate the complete cost and benefit comparison, cash reconciliation and financial assumptions. The CIO should establish technology requirements, continuing IT costs, data access, integration dependencies and transfer feasibility. The RCM executive should validate operating performance, retained work, unresolved accounts, denials, recoveries, exceptions and patient billing measures.

The board submission should identify the documented baseline, feasible alternatives, material unresolved issues, conditions attached to approval and the executives responsible for delivering results.

"An approval should establish what management will demonstrate afterward," Brown said. "Trustees need to know which benefits are expected, which costs and responsibilities remain with the hospital, who owns the evidence and when actual performance will come back to the board."

The report includes an executive responsibility matrix, a suggested 90-day review sequence and a board checklist to help organizations move from initial evaluation through approval and continuing oversight.

The report draws on a common cohort of 207 provider-employed U.S. hospital and health system leaders representing distinct contracting organizations, including multi-hospital systems, standalone acute-care hospitals, smaller hospitals including critical access hospitals, and specialty hospitals. Eligibility required direct responsibility for an active outsourced or co-sourced hospital RCM agreement operating for at least six months and access to relevant financial or operational information.

The seven reviews share that cohort. Percentages describe the importance respondents placed on receiving verifiable information before renewal. The cost inventories, contracting considerations and governance tools translate those priorities into recommended board and management reviews.

Complimentary Report Available Now

2027 Hospital Revenue Cycle Accountability is available at no cost as part of Black Book's hospital and health system board and trustee education resources. The 26-page report supports 2027 budget preparation, contract renewal reviews, finance and technology committee discussions, trustee orientation and strategic planning. Download the complete report, no registration required at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/uploads/pdf/Black_Book_2027_Hospital_RCM_Accountability_%20F3.pdf

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare technology market research firm. Its research and educational publications address healthcare software, managed services, outsourcing, operating performance and investment decisions. Douglas Brown is also the author of bestselling "The Black Book of Outsourcing" and "The Black Book of Reshoring," both published by Wiley. Black Book provides vendor-neutral resources for healthcare organizations and the leaders responsible for evaluating technology and service arrangements. Explore Black Book's complimentary research collection: blackbookmarketresearch.com/

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SOURCE: Black Book Research

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