Initiative enables suppliers through renewable energy aggregation and supplier capability building

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced the launch of Chain Reaction, a global supply chain decarbonization program designed to help supply partners cut carbon emissions, optimize factory operations and unlock shared business growth. The initiative marks an expansion of Logitech's climate strategy, providing direct operational support to help suppliers build their own decarbonization roadmaps while advancing Logitech's science-based target to halve its Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030.

Core Pillars of Chain Reaction

Launching with an initial cohort of 17 key suppliers, Chain Reaction delivers collaborative enablement across four pillars:

Affordable clean energy: Convenes suppliers to aggregate purchasing power and collectively procure high-standard renewable energy instruments. This secures clean electricity at competitive pricing, mitigating long-term volatility and energy risk.

Convenes suppliers to aggregate purchasing power and collectively procure high-standard renewable energy instruments. This secures clean electricity at competitive pricing, mitigating long-term volatility and energy risk. Energy and greenhouse gas evaluations: Supports supplier-led factory evaluations to identify energy, thermal and mechanical efficiencies. This empowers suppliers to define reduction targets and roadmaps that serve their entire customer base.

Supports supplier-led factory evaluations to identify energy, thermal and mechanical efficiencies. This empowers suppliers to define reduction targets and roadmaps that serve their entire customer base. Expert support and guidance: Provides technical workshops, roundtables and innovation sessions, alongside co-developed reporting tools. These are designed to streamline carbon accounting and eliminate administrative overhead.

Provides technical workshops, roundtables and innovation sessions, alongside co-developed reporting tools. These are designed to streamline carbon accounting and eliminate administrative overhead. Commercial recognition: Integrates carbon transparency and decarbonization into regular business reviews and new business awards, ensuring manufacturing partners gain executive visibility and recognition for measurable carbon reductions.

In fiscal year 2026, Logitech already achieved a 33% reduction in its total Scope 3 carbon footprint compared to its 2021 baseline1. Chain Reaction builds on this momentum by empowering suppliers to identify carbon hotspots and execute practical engineering solutions directly within their facilities and supply chains.

"Real value-chain decarbonization happens directly on the factory floor," said Elaine Laird, chief people and sustainability officer at Logitech. "Our suppliers understand their operations best. Chain Reaction helps our manufacturing partners access the practical tools, technical evaluations and clean energy solutions they need to optimize their operations and lead their own decarbonization roadmaps.

To support participating facilities, the program provides technical workshops on establishing GHG baselines, direct access to subject matter experts and pathways to pilot cutting-edge innovations through the Logitech Future Positive Challenge.

"By integrating carbon transparency and decarbonization progress into our commercial metrics, we are enabling more value for our suppliers to grow with Logitech," said Sree Chenincherry, chief supply chain operations officer at Logitech. "From an operational standpoint, decarbonization and efficiency go hand-in-hand. Equipping our manufacturing partners to reduce energy waste and transition to clean power unlocks structural cost savings, mitigates long-term volatility and strengthens our entire shared value chain."

About Logitech

Logitech creates design-led, software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming in the age of AI. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

_______________ 1 Third-party verified; calculated as absolute emissions reductions against Logitech's stated baseline years (CY2021 for Scope 3 emissions), in accordance with the GHG Protocol.

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Contacts:

Editorial Contacts:

Louise Kelly, Sustainability Communications mediarelations@logitech.com