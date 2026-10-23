Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group" or "the Company"), a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for global brands and professional sports teams today announced a leadership realignment designed to strengthen execution against its strategic priorities, improve organizational efficiency and support the Company's next phase of growth.

As part of this realignment, Marc Caron, Chief Operating Officer, will be departing from the Company and has resigned as a Director. In addition, other non-officer positions have been eliminated. The changes are effective immediately.

"As IC Group enters its next phase of growth, we are aligning our leadership structure to sharpen execution and deliver sustainable, long-term value," said Duncan McCready, Chief Executive Officer. "These changes are intended to simplify decision-making, enhance accountability, improve cross-functional alignment and ensure our resources are focused on the areas that will drive the greatest value for customers, employees and shareholders. We are grateful to Marc and all affected team members for their contributions and dedication to IC Group and wish them continued success."

As a result of these decisions, the Company expects to record a restructuring charge of approximately $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, consisting primarily of severance and related employee transition costs. Annual savings from the elimination of these positions are estimated to be approximately $900,000. The restructuring charge is expected to be paid over the next 14 months.

About IC Group

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for global brands and professional sports teams across live events, digital ecosystems, and mobile channels. Operating at the intersection of marketing, technology, and commerce, we simplify the complexities of modern consumer engagement for customers on a global scale.

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, which include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the anticipated benefits of the leadership realignment and organizational changes; the expected amount, composition, and timing of the restructuring charge; the estimated annual cost savings resulting from the elimination of the affected positions; and the Company's execution against its strategic priorities and positioning for its next phase of growth. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "will", "would", "may" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. IC Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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