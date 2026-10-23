Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - Jamaal Magloire, Founder and President, Jamaal Magloire Foundation ("Foundation") and other members, joined Brady Wilson, Senior Account Manager, Equity Trading, TMX Group, to close the market and celebrate the 10th anniversary of Jamaal Magloire Foundation, which continues to improve the lives of underserved youth by helping them obtain and nurture academic and social skills through the arts, sports and community.





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Jamaal Magloire Foundation is a registered charity founded by Canadian Basketball Hall of Famer, former NBA All-Star, Toronto Raptors Ambassador, and Scarborough native, Jamaal Magloire in 2017. Dedicated to improving the lives of under-resourced youth across the Greater Toronto Area, Jamaal Magloire Foundation creates meaningful opportunities for youth through education, sports, arts and community engagement. From scholarships, bursaries, and mentorship programs to basketball clinics and community initiatives, the Foundation supports academic achievement, personal development, health and wellbeing, and social growth while helping young people overcome barriers to success. As the Foundation tips off its 10th anniversary celebrations, the organization is rooted in collaboration, from generous corporate partnerships and charitable donors, to fundraising initiatives and dedicated volunteers. Jamaal Magloire Foundation is committed to empowering the next generation, strengthening communities and providing young people with the tools, resources and opportunities needed to thrive.

As the holiday and giving season begins next month, Jamaal Magloire Foundation is launching its year-end campaign, '10 Years of Turning Potential Into Possible'. The campaign invites compassionate people to join the Foundation's community team and give back to Toronto's youth this festive season. For more information, visit jamaalmagloirefoundation.com.

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