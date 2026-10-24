Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (the "Company" or "Unbuzzd"), the company behind unbuzzd, is pleased to announce that it has completed its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") in two tranches for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,080,000 through the issuance of an aggregate of 5,400,000 common shares in the share capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.20 per Share.

The Company closed the first tranche of the Offering on October 16, 2026, issuing 2,250,000 Shares for gross proceeds of $450,000, and closed the second and final tranche on October 21, 2026, issuing 3,150,000 Shares for gross proceeds of $630,000.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash commissions of $67,376 to certain finders and issued an aggregate of 327,000 non-transferable compensation common share purchase warrants (the "Compensation Warrants"). Each Compensation Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.20 per Share for a period of 24 months from its date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes, including its application to list the Shares for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, which is currently under review. The Shares issued under each tranche of the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the applicable date of issuance pursuant to National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions.

Two insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 2,000,000 Shares under the Offering. The insider participation constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on the exemption from the formal valuation requirement contained in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the Company is not listed on a specified market, and on the exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirement contained in section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that neither the fair market value of the securities issued to the participating insiders nor the consideration paid by them exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days before the closing of the applicable tranche because the details of the insider participation were not finalized until closer to closing and the Company wished to close the Offering as soon as practicable for sound business reasons.

The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT UNBUZZD WELLNESS INC.

Unbuzzd Wellness Inc., a non-trading but fully reporting public issuer, stands as a pioneering force in the wellness and recovery supplement landscape. unbuzzd has been developed by a world-class R&D team in pharmacology and medicine, with a commitment to innovation and quality. A proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbs, unbuzzd helps your body process alcohol faster, restore mental alertness, and improve cognition so you can drink responsibly and drink refreshingly. unbuzzd appeals to a broad target audience of alcohol consumers who want to have a good time, be in control, and still feel great the next day.

Scientifically backed by a recently completed double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled crossover design clinical trial, unbuzzd dramatically accelerates alcohol metabolism, speeds the reduction of blood alcohol concentration ("BAC"), restores mental clarity, and reduces the symptoms of intoxication, impairment and hangover. Key findings from the clinical trial include:

Accelerated Alcohol Metabolism : unbuzzd dramatically and rapidly reduced blood alcohol concentration in study participants. The rate at which BAC was lowered was, on average for most participants, more than 40 percent faster within 30 minutes of consuming unbuzzd compared to control subjects.

: unbuzzd dramatically and rapidly reduced blood alcohol concentration in study participants. The rate at which BAC was lowered was, on average for most participants, more than 40 percent faster within 30 minutes of consuming unbuzzd compared to control subjects. Rapid Improvements in Alertness : Study participants reported statistically significant improvement in alertness as soon as 30 minutes after consuming unbuzzd. Participants felt more alert and made fewer cognitive errors within 30 minutes of consuming unbuzzd, significantly outperforming placebo results.

: Study participants reported statistically significant improvement in alertness as soon as 30 minutes after consuming unbuzzd. Participants felt more alert and made fewer cognitive errors within 30 minutes of consuming unbuzzd, significantly outperforming placebo results. Rapid Improvements in Physiologic Changes due to Intoxication : unbuzzd lessened the elevation in heart rate and the drop in blood pressure that often accompanies alcohol intoxication, stabilizing both. This result was statistically significant.

: unbuzzd lessened the elevation in heart rate and the drop in blood pressure that often accompanies alcohol intoxication, stabilizing both. This result was statistically significant. Reduced Perceived Impairment and Mental Fatigue : unbuzzd helped alleviate perceived impairment and mental fatigue caused by alcohol intoxication.

: unbuzzd helped alleviate perceived impairment and mental fatigue caused by alcohol intoxication. Hangover Relief : Participants in this study noted a statistically significant reduction in hangover symptoms. This included reduced cognitive and physical impairment, and reduced headache compared to placebo results, at both four hours (67 percent reduction in headache severity) and eight hours after consuming unbuzzd.

: Participants in this study noted a statistically significant reduction in hangover symptoms. This included reduced cognitive and physical impairment, and reduced headache compared to placebo results, at both four hours (67 percent reduction in headache severity) and eight hours after consuming unbuzzd. No Side Effects : unbuzzd was well-tolerated by all study participants, with no reported adverse side effects.

The full press release of the clinical trial can be found here.







8-pack, 18-pack, and 3-pack formats of the unbuzzd ready-to-mix powder sticks

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Product Disclaimer

The Company makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about unbuzzd. Claims regarding unbuzzd have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities. Individual results may vary. unbuzzd is a dietary supplement. Consuming unbuzzd after alcohol ingestion does not permit you to operate a vehicle. Drink responsibly. DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the intended use of the proceeds of the Offering, the Company's application to list the Shares for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), the review of that application and the anticipated receipt of all required regulatory and CSE approvals. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "may," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "will," "intend," "believe," "estimate" and "continue," and similar expressions or the negative thereof. Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, expectations and beliefs as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the Company's use of the proceeds of the Offering, the Company's ability to satisfy the applicable listing requirements of the CSE and the timely receipt of all required regulatory and CSE approvals. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information as a result of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including the risk that the CSE may not approve the Company's listing application on the terms anticipated or at all, delays in obtaining required regulatory or CSE approvals, changes in the proposed use of proceeds, changes in market conditions and general economic, market and business conditions. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in preparing forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320749