Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or the "Company") reports the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on October 23, 2026, at which 19.28% of shareholders entitled to vote were present.

Shareholders elected all directors nominated by management, as follows:

Director Percentage of Votes For Gary Arca 97.81% Robert Eadie 97.81% Jordan Estra 99.34% Salvador Garcia 97.81% Tanya Lutzke 99.34% Federico Villaseñor 99.34%

All other matters presented at the Meeting received over 96% approval from the shareholders at the meeting, including the proposed appointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of Starcore and the proposed Stock Option Plan, the full version of which can be viewed on the Company's website at www.starcore.com, or SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Robert Eadie as President and Chief Executive Officer, Salvador Garcia as Chief Operating Officer, Gary Arca as Chief Financial Officer and Cory Kent as Corporate Secretary.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. The Company's base of producing assets includes its gold producing San Martin Mine and the permitted La Tortilla silver project, both in the state of Queretaro, Mexico. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL

MINES LTD.

(Signed) "Robert Eadie"

Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed nor does it accept responsibility

for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

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