The three-day Miami event runs December 7 to 9, with a published agenda across several venues, a trading card tournament, and a yacht-based finale

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - Doginal Dogs has announced the full schedule for DDMIAMI 2026, a three-day event taking place December 7 to 9 in Miami. DDMIAMI is the flagship December gathering for the Doginal Dogs community and continues a series of in-person events the project has held over the past year. According to the organizers, tickets and merchandise packages for the event have sold out.

The published agenda spans three days across several Miami venues and includes a new creator studio format, an in-person trading card tournament, and a yacht-based closing event.

"This is our most ambitious event yet," said Christian Barker, CEO of Doginal Dogs. "Every time we plan an event for the community, we always aim to go above and beyond and surpass our previous ones."

December 7

The event opens at Higher Ground at Arlo Hotel with the Swag Drop and Welcome Party, scheduled from 10AM to 5PM. The Welcome Party introduces Dog Pod, a new event format featuring an in-person production studio where creators can produce content on site. A ticketed VIP Dinner follows at 7PM, and the day closes with a Kick-Off from 8PM to 11PM at the Rooftop at Arlo Hotel.

December 8

The second day begins with Rip & Sip at Collectors Club from 11AM to 3PM. This session also serves as the DDL Miami Championship, an in-person tournament for Doginal Dogs Legends, the project's trading card game, with prizes awarded to winners. A second ticketed VIP Dinner is scheduled for 7PM, followed by the event's finale, Dogs at Sea, aboard The Vessel, a floating event venue on Biscayne Bay, with boarding from 7PM to 8PM and the voyage running from 8PM to midnight.

December 9

The event concludes with the Hangover Hangout from 9AM to 12PM at Higher Ground at Arlo Hotel.

Venues

Arlo Hotel serves as the primary location, with Higher Ground hosting daytime events and the Dog Pod studio, and the rooftop hosting the Kick-Off. Collectors Club, a trading card venue in Miami's Wynwood district, hosts the Rip & Sip session and the DDL Miami Championship, and operates an on-site grading lab. The finale is held aboard The Vessel, a floating event venue on Biscayne Bay that opened in 2025.

Attendees are advised to consult the official site for current availability and any updates to the schedule. The full agenda is available at doginaldogs.com.

About Doginal Dogs

Doginal Dogs is a community and lifestyle brand with a global following, known for a self-funded events program spanning New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and Toronto, and a growing line of human-created physical products and collectibles. Doginal Dogs Legends is the brand's trading card game. For more information visit doginaldogs.com.

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