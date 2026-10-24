The HIPAA-compliant full-service reputation management app is designed for doctors, dentists, and healthcare clinics wanting to streamline patient reviews.

Los Altos, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - PatientGain, a leading provider of HIPAA-compliant healthcare marketing solutions, has officially launched ReputeMD. This automated digital application is engineered specifically for doctors, dentists, and healthcare clinics to streamline and maximize their online patient reviews while maintaining absolute adherence to patient privacy laws.

PatientGain Launches ReputeMD: A HIPAA-Compliant Online Reputation Management Service for Doctors and Dentists

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ReputeMD is built strictly for the healthcare industry, ensures end-to-end encryption, digital authorization tracking, and full HIPAA compliance, complete with a signed Business Associate Agreement (BAA) for every practice.

ReputeMD is engineered from the ground up for medical environments. Key features include:

Multi-Channel Outreach: Staff can send automated review requests directly via SMS text message or email.

In-Lobby Kiosk Mode: Clinics can set up the app on an iPad or tablet at the front desk, enabling happy patients to leave feedback immediately during checkout.

Multi-Media Testimonials: Beyond standard text reviews, the app integrates with PatientGain's PatientReel feature (optional), letting patients easily record compliant video testimonials without using personal mobile cameras.

Zero Review Gating: To remain fully compliant with Google's Deceptive Content Guidelines and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), ReputeMD does not filter or block negative feedback. Every patient receives an equal opportunity to post publicly, backed by an optional parallel internal feedback system that instantly alerts practice managers to negative scores.

ReputeMD operates as a "Done-For-You" service combining human project managers with AI agents using Human In the Loop (HITL) advanced AI technology to ensure a consistent, natural stream of reviews without adding operational strain to busy clinical staff.

Pricing for the service starts at $100 per month per provider. Practices can find out more about PatientGain's online reputation management service for doctors & dentists, and how ReputeMD fits into their day-to-day work, on the PatientGain website.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320610