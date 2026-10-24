Legal technology company founded by Daniel Dada offers clients a structured process for intake, information gathering, and document preparation, while attorneys prepare and review each estate plan.

Novato, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2026) - Trustovi, a legal technology company founded by Daniel Dada, today announced the availability of its estate planning platform, which combines a technology-supported process for clients with the involvement of attorneys who prepare and review each plan. The platform is designed to make attorney-prepared estate planning more convenient and approachable for clients while reducing administrative complexity for the legal professionals involved.





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Trustovi's platform organizes the connected stages of estate planning administration into a single workflow. Key areas supported by the platform include:

Client intake: a structured starting point for collecting the details needed to begin an estate plan.

a structured starting point for collecting the details needed to begin an estate plan. Information gathering: organized collection of client information so it remains consistent as it moves between stages.

organized collection of client information so it remains consistent as it moves between stages. Document preparation workflows: support for the administrative steps involved in preparing legal documents for attorney review.

support for the administrative steps involved in preparing legal documents for attorney review. Coordination: communication between clients and the legal professionals responsible for their plans.

Estate planning typically involves several rounds of information exchange. Details collected during an initial conversation must be organized, reviewed, clarified, and incorporated into subsequent documents, and missing information can lead to additional client communication and further review. Trustovi approaches these steps as one connected process, from the first collection of information through document preparation, with the aim of reducing unnecessary administrative friction.

The platform is built to support, not replace, professional judgment. Attorneys remain responsible for preparing and reviewing estate plans, and the software is designed to maintain the confidentiality, accuracy, and attention to detail that legal services require.





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"The challenge isn't simply building technology quickly. It's learning how to move quickly without sacrificing the accuracy, reliability, and trust that legal services demand," said Daniel Dada, founder of Trustovi.

Trustovi is currently serving customers. Clients seeking attorney-prepared estate plans, as well as legal professionals interested in the platform, can find additional information at trustovi.com.

About Trustovi

Trustovi is a legal technology company founded by Daniel Dada. Its active software platform is focused on making attorney-prepared estate planning more convenient and approachable for clients while simplifying related workflows, including intake, information gathering, document preparation processes, and coordination between legal professionals and clients.

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