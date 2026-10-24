Founded by Rich Ramm, the healthcare company is strengthening laboratory operations and clinical infrastructure across New York, New Jersey and Miami.

Staten Island, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2026) - YTH Wellness, a healthcare and wellness company founded by Rich Ramm, announced the expansion of its network to 10 locations across New York, New Jersey and Miami, alongside continued investment in a multimillion-dollar central laboratory and the clinical operations supporting its growth.





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The company reports that it has grown from its launch to several million dollars in annual revenue in less than three years. Its services include men's health, testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), medically supervised weight loss, laboratory testing, and other wellness services. YTH also offers peptide-related services through appropriate licensed pharmacy channels, subject to applicable requirements and medical oversight.

The expansion follows a period in which YTH established nine offices across New York and New Jersey before opening in Miami. The company says its investment priorities include laboratory capacity, staff training, technology and consistent patient experiences across locations.

Investment in Laboratory Infrastructure

A central part of YTH's expansion is its laboratory operation. According to the company, the project began as a smaller proof of concept before additional equipment, staffing and a larger facility were introduced as testing needs increased. The laboratory now represents a multimillion-dollar investment intended to support the company's network.

YTH says greater control over testing operations may help reduce avoidable delays, strengthen quality processes and allow clinical teams to receive results more efficiently where possible. Testing timelines and medical decisions continue to depend on individual circumstances and provider assessment.

"We didn't start by building the biggest thing we could," Ramm said. "We started small, proved the concept and then kept reinvesting. If we're going to ask patients to trust us with their health, the infrastructure behind the scenes has to be taken just as seriously as what they see in the office."

The company is also investing in the operational requirements of a larger healthcare footprint, including clinical oversight, compliance, staffing and technology. Ramm works with clinical and operational leaders as YTH evaluates how to maintain service standards while expanding.

A Patient Experience That Shaped the Company

Ramm traces the idea for YTH to his own experience receiving personalized men's health care while living in Miami. He believed a similar approach, combining attentive consultations, lab testing and follow-up, could be made more accessible in the New York metropolitan area.

YTH's stated care model emphasizes provider-led evaluation, patient education and ongoing monitoring rather than a uniform treatment approach. The company says it accepts most major insurance plans for TRT and laboratory work, although benefits and eligibility vary by patient and plan.

"I wanted to build the kind of place I would actually want to go to as a patient," Ramm said. "As we've grown, that has stayed the filter. Are people being heard? Do they understand what's happening? Are we making the experience better instead of just making the company bigger?"

The Miami location marks a return to the city where Ramm first identified the opportunity. YTH says the opening connects its original patient-experience goals with a more established operational model developed through its locations in the Northeast.





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Plans for Continued Growth

YTH plans to strengthen its operations in existing markets while assessing additional expansion opportunities. The company expects to continue investing in its clinical teams, laboratory systems, technology and operational support as patient demand and its footprint evolve.

For Ramm, the next stage involves balancing expansion with the service model that inspired YTH's founding. He says maintaining direct communication among patients, staff and leadership remains important as the organization becomes larger.

"Your starting point doesn't have to determine where you end up," Ramm said. "But you still have to do the work. Know your numbers, understand the problem you're solving, build the right team and keep showing up. Conviction gets you started. Execution is what gives other people a reason to believe."

About YTH Wellness

YTH Wellness is a healthcare and wellness company with locations across New York, New Jersey and Miami. Its services include men's health, testosterone replacement therapy, medically supervised weight loss, laboratory testing and related wellness offerings. The company's approach combines medical oversight, patient education, ongoing monitoring and personalized attention.

Website: https://findyouryth.com

Rich Ramm: https://www.instagram.com/richieramm/

YTH Wellness: https://www.instagram.com/findyouryth/

Contact Person Name: Angelica

Company: Yth

Email: contact@findyouryth.com

Website: findyouryth.com

City: Staten Island NY

Country: United States

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