Family-owned roofer adds crew members to clear hail-season demand across the Denver metro and Front Range before winter weather arrives.

Westminster, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2026) - Reliable Roofing & Restoration, a family-owned Front Range roofing company serving the Denver metro since 1997, is expanding its field crews to help homeowners complete storm repairs and roof replacements before the first heavy snowfall.

The expansion comes at the tail end of a busy Colorado hail season, when damaged roofs across the Front Range compete for a limited number of experienced crews. Spring and summer storms along the Front Range left thousands of homes with hail and wind damage, and the demand that follows every hail season routinely outpaces the number of qualified crews available to do the work. With some area roofers reporting backlogs that stretch out for months, homeowners who filed claims over the summer risk heading into winter with unfinished roofs. Added crew members let Reliable take on more of that work now, while conditions still allow for proper installation.

"Every fall we hear from homeowners who were told they would have to wait months for a crew, and that is not where anyone wants to be with snow on the way," said Luke Conilogue of Reliable Roofing & Restoration. "Bringing on more crew members means we can get more Front Range roofs finished before winter instead of after it."

Finishing a roof before snowfall matters in Colorado. Snow and ice on an already-damaged roof can push water into decking, insulation, and living space, and cold temperatures make it harder for new shingles to seal. By adding capacity in early fall, the company is working to shorten the wait for a roof replacement or repair during the short window between hail season and winter.

The new hires add to both the residential and commercial crews. Dylan Albrandt and Jordan Greagor join as project managers. Both are former CSU Pueblo football players who were born and raised in Colorado, bringing local hands to the company's Front Range operation.

Reliable Roofing & Restoration works with homeowners and businesses across Denver, Westminster, Broomfield, Arvada, and the greater Front Range, handling storm inspections, insurance claim documentation, roof repair, and full roof replacements. The company sends crews of about six to a job, typically responds to new inquiries within a day, and can usually schedule work within a week.

About Reliable Roofing & Restoration

Reliable Roofing & Restoration is a family-owned, locally operated roofing contractor based in Westminster, Colorado, serving the Denver metro and the Front Range since 1997. The company is a GAF Master Elite certified contractor and holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. It provides residential and commercial roof repair, roof replacement, and storm damage restoration, and works directly with homeowners through the insurance claim process. Learn more at reliableroof4u.com.

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