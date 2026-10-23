CrossChem: CrossChem revises its 2026 revenue forecast and develops a new production line

23.10.2026

During the reporting period, CrossChem entered into new cooperation agreements with several retail chains in Latvia and increased sales volumes to industrial customers. At the same time, the Company established new significant partnerships with raw material suppliers in Europe and expanded its distribution channels, creating opportunities for further sales growth.

As part of its long-term development strategy, CrossChem is expanding its product portfolio by introducing a new production line. In the coming weeks, the Company will commence production of high-quality 4 litre and 10 litre PET containers using recycled raw materials. The new products will be used for packaging CrossChem's own products and will also be customised to meet the individual needs and technical requirements of other companies. The containers are intended for both the Latvian market and export markets. Total investment for this project was more than EUR 0.6m.

Taking into account the impact of raw material market fluctuations on revenue, CrossChem is reducing its 2026 revenue guidance to EUR 20-25m (previously EUR 25-30m), while EBITDA margins of 6-7% are retained. The Company continues to focus on increasing sales volumes, attracting new customers and expanding its presence in export markets.

CrossChem is a 100% Latvian owned company and part of CrossChem International, the world's largest independent network of AdBlue® producers. The company manufactures and distributes sustainable chemical products, as well as provides services related to their handling, circulation, and storage.

Contact person:Richard AndersonChairman of the board of SIA "CrossChem"E-mail: board@crosschem.lvCertified adviser:ZAB Eversheds Sutherland Bitans SIAContact person: Karlis Jekabs IvansE-mail: k-j.ivans@eversheds-sutherland.lvPhone: +371 20 380 986