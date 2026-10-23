Metrocity Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings For Third Quarter 2026

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $24.3 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $22.1 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026, and $17.3 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of $68.7 million or $2.37 per diluted share, compared to $50.4 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, for the same period in 2025.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Annualized return on average assets was 2.12% compared to 1.96% for the second quarter of 2026 and 1.89% for the third quarter of 2025.

Annualized return on average equity was 16.97%, compared to 16.01% for the second quarter of 2026 and 15.69% for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 1 , which excluded average accumulated other comprehensive income and merger-related expenses, was 17.04% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 16.17% for the second quarter of 2026, and 16.10% for the third quarter of 2025.

, which excluded average accumulated other comprehensive income and merger-related expenses, was 17.04% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 16.17% for the second quarter of 2026, and 16.10% for the third quarter of 2025. Efficiency ratio was 41.81%, compared to 40.08% for the second quarter of 2026 and 38.65% for the third quarter of 2025. Operating efficiency ratio 1 was 41.56%, compared to 39.54% for the second quarter of 2026 and 37.85% for the third quarter of 2025.

was 41.56%, compared to 39.54% for the second quarter of 2026 and 37.85% for the third quarter of 2025. Net interest margin was 4.07%, compared to 4.11% for the second quarter of 2026 and 3.68% for the third quarter of 2025.

Year-to-Date 2026 Highlights:

Return on average assets increased to 1.99% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 1.87% for the same period in 2025.

Return on average equity increased to 16.54% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 15.70% for the same period in 2025. Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 1 , which, excluded average accumulated other comprehensive income and merger-related expenses, was 16.93% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 16.25% for the same period in 2025.

, which, excluded average accumulated other comprehensive income and merger-related expenses, was 16.93% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 16.25% for the same period in 2025. Efficiency ratio increased to 41.35% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 38.06% for the same period in 2025.

Net interest margin increased by 38 basis points to 4.09% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 3.71% for the same period in 2025.

________________________ Non-GAAP measure, see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $24.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $2.2 million, or 9.8%, from $22.1 million for the second quarter of 2026. The increase primarily reflected a $4.8 million decrease in income tax expense, including a $4.0 million tax credit benefit, partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in noninterest income, a $720,000 reduction in the recovery for credit losses, a $483,000 decrease in net interest income, and an $87,000 increase in noninterest expense. Net income increased by $7.0 million, or 40.7%, compared to $17.3 million for third quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase reflected the acquisition of First IC Corporation ("First IC") in the fourth quarter of 2025 and was primarily attributable to a $15.7 million increase in interest income and a decrease in a $2.9 million increase in income tax, offset by a $4.0 million increase in interest expense, a $5.4 million increase in noninterest expenses, a $1.8 million decrease in noninterest income, and a $471,000 reduction in the recovery for credit losses.

Net income was $68.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, an increase of $18.4 million, or 36.4%, from $50.4 million for same period in 2025. The increase reflected the First IC acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2025, and was primarily attributable to a $37.6 million increase in net interest income and a $1.4 million increase in recovery of credit losses, partially offset by a $18.9 million increase in noninterest expense, an $871,000 decrease in noninterest income and an $885,000 increase in income tax expense.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $69.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, down $678,000, or 1.0%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $56.2 million decrease in average gross loans. Compared with the third quarter of 2025, interest income increased by $15.7 million, or 29.1%, primarily due to a $766.9 million increase in the average balance of gross loans, a $44.8 million increase in the average balance of investments, and a 33-basis-point increase in loan yield.

Interest expense totaled $26.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $195,000, or 0.7%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $27.9 million decrease in average interest-bearing deposits and a $34.8 million decrease in average borrowings. As compared to the third quarter of 2025, interest expense for the third quarter of 2026 increased by $4.0 million, or 17.8%, primarily due to a $562.8 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits balances and offset by a $49.6 million decrease in average borrowing balances and a three-basis point decrease in interest-bearing deposit costs. The Company currently has interest rate derivative agreements totaling $650.0 million that are designated as cash flow hedges of our deposit accounts indexed to the Effective Federal Funds Rate (3.88% as of September 30, 2026). The weighted average pay rate for these interest rate derivatives is 3.38%. During the third quarter of 2026, we recorded a credit to interest expense of $1.5 million from the benefit received on these interest rate derivatives compared to a credit of $1.4 million and $3.8 million recorded during the second quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively.

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2026 was 4.07%, compared to 4.11% for the previous quarter, a decrease of four basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased by five basis points to 6.52% from 6.57%, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities remained unchanged at 3.36%. Average interest-earning assets decreased by $54.1 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $56.2 million decrease in average loan balances. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $62.8 million, reflecting a $27.9 million decrease in average interest-bearing deposits and a $34.8 million decrease in average borrowings.

As compared to the same period in 2025, the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2026 increased by 39 basis points to 4.07% from 3.68%, primarily due to a 28-basis-point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $4.24 billion and a six-basis-point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $3.09 billion. Average earning assets for the third quarter of 2026 increased by $811.7 million from the third quarter of 2025, due to a $44.8 million increase in average total investments and a $766.9 million increase in average loans. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2026 increased by $513.1 million from the third quarter of 2025, driven by the increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $562.8 million, offset by a $49.6 million decrease in average borrowings.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for third quarter of 2026 was $4.4 million, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 23.8%, from the second quarter of 2026, primarily due to lower gain on sale of SBA loans and other income attributable to a decline in the fair value of the equity securities, reflecting changes in market interest rates during the quarter, offset by an increase in SBA servicing income, net and other service charges, commissions and fees. SBA loan sales totaled $9.7 million (sales premium of 8.16%) during the third quarter of 2026 compared to $27.1 million (sales premium of 8.21%) during the second quarter of 2026. Mortgage loan originations totaled $85.1 million during the third quarter of 2026 compared to $75.4 million during the second quarter of 2026. There were no mortgage loan sales during the third quarter of 2026 or the second quarter of 2026. During the third quarter of 2026, the fair value of our SBA servicing asset decreased by $218,000 compared to a decrease in fair value of $86,000 during the second quarter of 2026. We also recorded no fair value impairment change on our mortgage servicing asset during the third quarter of 2026 or the second quarter of 2026. The unrealized losses recognized on our equity securities of $743,000. These equity securities consist of the Company's investment in a mutual fund holding high-quality fixed income securities, which supports affordable housing in the Company's markets and qualifies under the Community Reinvestment Act. Under GAAP, changes in the fair value of this investment are recognized in earnings, even though the underlying holdings are bonds. This investment remains an important part of the Bank's community development strategy, particularly following the completion of our recent merger.

Compared to the third quarter of 2025, noninterest income for the third quarter of 2026 decreased by $1.8 million or 29.0%, primarily due decreases in servicing income and gain on sale from our residential mortgage loans, servicing income from our SBA loans, other service charges and decline in fair value of equity securities included in other income, offset by increases in gains on sale on SBA loans and service charges on deposit accounts.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 totaled $16.5 million, a decrease of $871,000, or 5.0%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to decreases in gain on sale and servicing income on residential mortgage loans, other service charges, and other income, offset by higher gains on sale and servicing income on SBA loans and service charges on deposit accounts.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $20.0 million, an increase of $87,000, or 0.4%, from $20.0 million for the second quarter of 2026. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefits, advertising, occupancy and equipment, and data processing, partially offset by a decrease in merger-related expenses and other expenses.

Compared to the third quarter of 2025, noninterest expense during the third quarter of 2026 increased by $5.4 million, or 36.6%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment expense, data processing expense, security expense, loan expense, core deposit amortization expense, and merger-related expenses from the First IC acquisition that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 totaled $61.4 million, an increase of $18.9 million, or 44.3%, from $42.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefits partially due to higher commissions, employee insurance, and stock-based compensation, as well as higher expenses related to merger-related expenses, depreciation, occupancy, data processing, security, loans, and professional services.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 41.81% for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 40.08% and 38.65% for the second quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2026 was 13.1%, compared to 27.7% for the second quarter of 2026 and 27.6% for the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in effective income tax rate for the quarter was primarily driven by the utilization of tax credits during the current period.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $4.60 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $77.9 million, or 1.7%, from $4.52 billion at June 30, 2026, and an increase of $968.4 million or 26.7%, from $3.63 billion at September 30, 2025. The $77.9 million increase in total assets at September 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2026 was primarily due to increases of $50.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $36.4 million increase in other assets, primarily related increase in income taxes receivable resulting from the utilization of tax credits during the quarter. The increase in liabilities and equity was $72.7 million in deposits and $15.9 million in increase in retained earnings. The $968.4 million increase in total assets at September 30, 2026 compared to September 30, 2025 was primarily due to the First IC acquisition that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2025, with increases in gross loans of $987.0 million, goodwill and core deposit intangible of $67.7 million, securities of $6.9 million, operating lease right-of-use asset of $5.6 million, servicing asset of $3.5 million, and premises and equipment of $8.3 million partially offset by a decrease in interest rate derivatives of $5.2 million.

Investment Securities

Our investment securities portfolio made up only 0.89% of our total assets at September 30, 2026, compared to 0.99% and 0.94% at June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Loans

Gross loans held for investment were $3.98 billion at September 30, 2026, a decrease of $3.8 million, or 0.1%, compared to $3.98 billion at June 30, 2026, and an increase of $1.00 billion, or 33.8%, compared to $2.97 billion at September 30, 2025. The decrease in loans at September 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2026 was due to a $28.7 million decrease in residential real estate loans, a $3.3 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans, offset by a $16.0 million increase in commercial real estate, and a $12.3 million increase in construction and development loans. Loans classified as held for sale totaled $0, $1.4 million, and $231.3 million at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Deposits

Deposits were $3.56 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $72.7 million, or 2.1%, compared to total deposits of $3.49 billion at June 30, 2026, and an increase of $869.0 million, or 32.3%, compared to total deposits of $2.69 billion at September 30, 2025. The increase in total deposits at September 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2026 was due to a $45.3 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposits, a $6.6 million increase in time deposits, an $18.6 million increase in money market accounts, and an increase of $2.8 million in interest-bearing demand deposits offset by a $566,000 decrease in savings accounts.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $828.3 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $783.0 million at June 30, 2026 and $544.4 million at September 30, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 23.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2026, compared to 22.4% at June 30, 2026 and 20.2% at September 30, 2025. Interest-bearing deposits were $2.73 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $2.71 billion at June 30, 2026 and $2.15 billion at September 30, 2025. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 76.7% of total deposits at September 30, 2026, compared to 77.6% at June 30, 2026 and 79.8% at September 30, 2025.

Uninsured deposits were 34.7% of total deposits at September 30, 2026, compared to 33.1% and 26.1% at June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively. As of September 30, 2026, we had a $1.66 billion available borrowing capacity consisting of $964.7 million at the Federal Home Loan Bank, $629.5 million at the Federal Reserve Discount Window, and $67.5 million under fed funds lines with various other financial institutions.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a recovery for credit losses of $72,000 during the third quarter of 2026, compared to recoveries of $792,000 during the second quarter of 2026 and $543,000 during the third quarter of 2025. The third-quarter recovery primarily reflected lower loan balances. Annualized net recoveries to average loans were 0.00% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to recoveries of 0.01% for the second quarter of 2026 and net charge-offs of 0.03% for the third quarter of 2025.

Nonperforming assets totaled $20.6 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at September 30, 2026 (which comprised of $16.1 million in nonperforming loans and $4.5 million in other real estate owned, including $3.4 million of branches taken out of service) a decrease of $3.2 million, from $23.8 million, of 0.53% of total assets, at June 30, 2026, and an increase of $6.7 million from $14.0 million, or 0.38% of total assets, at September 30, 2025. The decrease in nonperforming assets at September 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2026 was due to a $6.4 million decrease in nonperforming loans offset by an increase in other real estate owned of $3.2 million.

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.65% at September 30, 2026, compared to 0.65% at June 30, 2026 and 0.60% at September 30, 2025. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 159.78% at September 30, 2026, compared to 114.63% and 137.66% at June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 27 full-service branch locations and two loan production offices in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services industry, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, tariffs or trade wars (including reduced consumer spending, lower economic growth or recession, reduced demand for U.S. exports, disruptions to supply chains, and decreased demand for other banking products and services), high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, increasing insurance costs, changes in interest rates, including changes to the federal funds rate, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; impact of changes in interest rates on our financial projections, models and guidance and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; uncertain duration of trade conflicts; magnitude of the impact that the proposed tariffs may have on our customers' businesses; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry, including impacts on customer confidence, deposits, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; risks arising from negative media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; general competitive, economic, political, and market conditions; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity and the impact of generative artificial intelligence; increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions, as well as fintech companies and other non-bank financial service providers offering digital, automated or alternative financial products and services; the impact of a failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Company or the Company's customers; the effects of war or other conflicts, including the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East; major political shifts domestically or internationally (including the potential for retaliatory actions by governments, market participants or clients based on diverging perspectives or otherwise and, separately, the recent shutdown of the U.S. federal government); and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs, those related to credit card interest rates, and legislative, regulatory or supervisory actions related to so-called "de-banking," including any new prohibitions, requirements or enforcement priorities that could affect customer relationships, compliance obligations, or operational practices. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts

Farid Tan

President and Interim Chief Financial Officer

770-455-4978

[email protected]

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The measures entitled adjusted return on average shareholders' equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio-operating are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The most comparable GAAP measures are return on average shareholders' equity, book value per share, and efficiency ratio respectively. Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity excludes average accumulated other comprehensive income and merger-related expenses. Tangible book value per share excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles. Efficiency ratio-operating excludes merger-related expenses from noninterest expense. The reconciliation is included in the table below.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company's performance, and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The computations of adjusted return on average shareholders' equity, tangible book value per share, and efficiency ratio-operating and the reconciliation of these measures to return on average shareholders' equity, book value per share, and efficiency ratio are set forth in the table below.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)



As of or For the Three Months Ended

As of or For the Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026



March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

Return on average shareholders' equity reconciliation













































Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 568,112

$ 554,588



$ 543,732

$ 470,299

$ 436,619

$ 555,567

$ 429,035

Less: average accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(286)



(649)





1,679



3,593



5,552



(675)



9,099

Adjusted average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 568,398

$ 555,237



$ 542,053

$ 466,706

$ 431,067

$ 556,242

$ 419,936

















































Net income (GAAP)

$ 24,299

$ 22,131



$ 22,314

$ 18,139

$ 17,270

$ 68,744

$ 50,393

Add: First IC-merger related expenses (net of tax effect)



85



195





1,238



2,831



222



1,535



650

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 24,384

$ 22,326



$ 23,552

$ 20,970

$ 17,492

$ 70,279

$ 51,043

















































Return on average shareholders' equity (GAAP)



16.97 %

16.01 %



16.64 %

15.30 %

15.69 %

16.54 %

15.69 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)



17.02 %

16.13 %



17.62 %

17.83 %

16.10 %

16.89 %

16.25 %















































Tangible book value per share reconciliation













































Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 583,930

$ 567,854



$ 554,156

$ 544,184

$ 445,888

$ 583,930

$ 445,888

Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible



67,720



68,039





68,357



68,675



-



67,720



-

Adjusted total shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 516,210

$ 499,815



$ 485,799

$ 475,509

$ 445,888

$ 516,210

$ 445,888

















































Shares of common stock outstanding



28,781,229



28,781,229





28,660,042



28,817,967



25,537,746



28,781,229



25,537,746

















































Book value per share (GAAP)

$ 20.29

$ 19.73



$ 19.34

$ 18.88

$ 17.46

$ 20.29

$ 17.46

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$ 17.94

$ 17.37



$ 16.95

$ 16.50

$ 17.46

$ 17.94

$ 17.46

















































Efficiency Ratio reconciliation













































Efficiency ratio (GAAP)



41.81 %

40.08 %



42.16 %

46.71 %

38.65 %

41.35 %

38.06 % Impact of First IC-merger related expenses included in noninterest expense



(0.24)



(0.54)





(3.29)



(8.22)



(0.80)



(1.39)



(0.80)

Efficiency ratio-operating (non-GAAP)



41.57 %

39.54 %



38.87 %

38.49 %

37.85 %

39.96 %

37.26 %

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.



As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Nine Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2026

2026

2026

2025

2025

2026

2025

Selected income statement data:











































Interest income

$ 69,727

$ 70,405

$ 70,990

$ 60,257

$ 54,003

$ 211,122

$ 160,571

Interest expense



26,169



26,364



26,503



24,332



22,211



79,036



66,047

Net interest income



43,558



44,041



44,487



35,925



31,792



132,086



94,524

Provision for credit losses



(72)



(792)



(813)



(39)



(543)



(1,677)



(279)

Noninterest income



4,384



5,755



6,357



7,817



6,178



16,496



17,367

Noninterest expense



20,044



19,957



21,438



20,671



14,674



61,439



42,586

Income tax expense



3,671



8,500



7,905



4,971



6,569



20,076



19,191

Net income



24,299



22,131



22,314



18,139



17,270



68,744



50,393

Per share data:











































Basic income per share

$ 0.84

$ 0.77

$ 0.78

$ 0.69

$ 0.68

$ 2.39

$ 1.98

Diluted income per share

$ 0.84

$ 0.76

$ 0.77

$ 0.68

$ 0.67

$ 2.37

$ 1.96

Dividends per share

$ 0.29

$ 0.29

$ 0.29

$ 0.25

$ 0.25

$ 0.87

$ 0.71

Book value per share (at period end)

$ 20.29

$ 19.73

$ 19.34

$ 18.89

$ 17.46

$ 20.29

$ 17.46

Tangible book value per share (at period end)(1)

$ 17.94

$ 17.37

$ 16.95

$ 16.50

$ 17.46

$ 17.94

$ 17.46

Shares of common stock outstanding



28,781,229



28,781,229



28,660,042



28,817,967



25,537,746



28,781,229



25,537,746

Weighted average diluted shares



29,037,344



28,949,200



29,051,061



26,806,181



25,811,422



29,002,897



25,735,688

Performance ratios:











































Return on average assets



2.12 %

1.96 %

1.96 %

1.80 %

1.89 %

1.99 %

1.87 % Return on average equity



16.97



16.01



16.64



15.45



15.69



16.54



15.70

Adjusted return on average equity (1)



17.02



16.13



17.62



17.83



16.10



16.89



16.25

Dividend payout ratio



34.51



32.55



32.49



35.08



37.23



33.22



36.13

Yield on total loans



6.70



6.75



6.74



6.42



6.37



6.73



6.42

Yield on average earning assets



6.52



6.57



6.51



6.26



6.24



6.53



6.30

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities



3.36



3.36



3.25



3.36



3.42



3.32



3.43

Cost of interest-bearing deposits



3.25



3.24



3.12



3.22



3.28



3.20



3.30

Net interest margin



4.07



4.11



4.08



3.73



3.68



4.09



3.71

Efficiency ratio(2)



41.81



40.08



42.16



46.71



38.65



41.35



38.06

Efficiency ratio - operating (1)(2)



41.57



39.54



38.87



38.49



37.85



39.96



37.26

Asset quality data (at period end):











































Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment



(0.00) %

(0.01) %

0.03 %

(0.00) %

0.03 %

(0.00) %

0.02 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans held for investment and OREO



0.52



0.60



0.45



0.64



0.47



0.52



0.47

ACL to nonperforming loans



159.78



114.63



158.54



107.48



137.66



159.78



137.66

ACL to loans held for investment



0.65



0.65



0.66



0.68



0.60



0.65



0.60

Balance sheet and capital ratios:











































Gross loans held for investment to deposits



111.73 %

114.16 %

111.12 %

111.84 %

110.43 %

111.73 %

110.43 % Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits



23.25



22.44



22.04



21.42



20.22



23.25



20.22

Investment securities to assets



0.89



0.99



0.96



1.38



0.94



0.89



0.94

Common equity to assets



12.70



12.56



11.82



11.42



12.29



12.70



12.29

Leverage ratio



11.50



11.08



10.47



10.00



12.21



11.50



12.21

Common equity tier 1 ratio



17.46



17.15



16.52



15.90



19.93



17.46



19.93

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



17.46



17.15



16.52



15.90



19.93



17.46



19.93

Total risk-based capital ratio



18.35



18.05



17.44



16.84



20.74



18.35



20.74

Mortgage and SBA loan data:











































Mortgage loans serviced for others

$ 429,484

$ 463,501

$ 496,552

$ 702,586

$ 538,675

$ 429,484

$ 538,675

Mortgage loan production



85,070



75,373



101,948



111,717



168,562



262,391



352,840

Mortgage loan sales



-



-



-



197,553



18,248



-



112,608

SBA/USDA loans serviced for others



676,228



682,172



699,028



685,481



460,720



676,228



460,720

SBA loan production



25,658



46,588



20,816



32,575



17,727



93,062



67,126

SBA loan sales



9,675



27,140



19,733



9,792



13,415



56,548



50,701



(1) Non-GAAP measure, see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP. (2) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



As of the Quarter Ended



September 30,



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2026

2026

2026

2025

2025 ASSETS





























Cash and due from banks

$ $ 301,716

$ 254,368

$ 373,956

$ 370,832

$ 213,941 Federal funds sold



15,298



12,322



13,645



12,844



13,217 Cash and cash equivalents



317,014



266,690



387,601



383,676



227,158 Equity securities



17,739



18,481



18,564



18,646



18,605 Securities available for sale (at fair value)



23,140



26,183



26,616



47,179



15,365 Loans held for investment



3,953,889



3,956,319



4,001,114



4,051,397



2,966,859 Allowance for credit losses



(25,753)



(25,818)



(26,700)



(27,843)



(17,940) Loans less allowance for credit losses



3,928,136



3,930,501



3,974,414



4,023,554



2,948,919 Loans held for sale



-



1,350



-



9,741



231,259 Accrued interest receivable



20,387



20,115



20,299



20,298



16,912 Federal Home Loan Bank stock



21,112



21,112



23,487



27,565



22,693 Premises and equipment, net



26,091



29,619



29,633



29,879



17,836 Operating lease right-of-use asset



13,272



14,040



14,412



15,193



7,712 Other real estate owned, net



4,514



1,300



1,147



208



919 SBA servicing asset, net



10,962



11,180



11,267



10,601



6,988 Mortgage servicing asset, net



1,148



1,308



1,484



1,660



1,662 Bank owned life insurance



77,710



77,066



76,424



75,786



75,148 Goodwill



56,048



56,048



56,048



56,048



- Core deposit intangible



11,672



11,991



12,309



12,627



- Interest rate derivatives



4,259



4,791



4,970



6,343



9,435 Other assets



64,620



28,179



29,672



29,396



28,852 Total assets

$ 4,597,824

$ 4,519,954

$ 4,688,347

$ 4,768,400

$ 3,629,463































LIABILITIES





























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ $ 828,282

$ 782,972

$ 799,190

$ 780,828

$ 544,439 Interest-bearing deposits



2,733,760



2,706,385



2,827,484



2,865,173



2,148,645 Total deposits



3,562,042



3,489,357



3,626,674



3,646,001



2,693,084 Federal Home Loan Bank advances



375,000



375,000



425,000



510,000



425,000 Operating lease liability



13,347



14,131



14,516



15,306



7,704 Accrued interest payable



5,800



7,537



10,200



10,731



3,567 Other liabilities



57,705



66,075



57,801



42,178



54,220 Total liabilities

$ 4,013,894

$ 3,952,100

$ 4,134,191

$ 4,224,216

$ 3,183,575































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Preferred stock



-



-



-



-



- Common stock



288



288



286



1,159



255 Additional paid-in capital



137,051



136,123



135,531



138,675



51,151 Retained earnings



447,429



431,518



417,750



402,684



390,971 Accumulated other comprehensive income



(838)



(75)



589



1,666



3,511 Total shareholders' equity



583,930



567,854



554,156



544,184



445,888 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,597,824

$ 4,519,954

$ 4,688,347

$ 4,768,400

$ 3,629,463

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2026

2026

2026

2025

2025

2026

2025 Interest and dividend income:









































Loans, including fees

$ 66,584

$ 67,312

$ 67,139

$ 57,335

$ 50,975

$ 201,035

$ 152,164 Other investment income



3,018



2,972



3,730



2,790



2,884



9,720



7,980 Federal funds sold



125



121



121



132



144



367



427 Total interest income



69,727



70,405



70,990



60,257



54,003



211,122



160,571











































Interest expense:









































Deposits



22,227



22,140



22,077



19,623



17,799



66,444



53,272 FHLB advances and other borrowings



3,942



4,224



4,426



4,709



4,412



12,592



12,775 Total interest expense



26,169



26,364



26,503



24,332



22,211



79,036



66,047











































Net interest income



43,558



44,041



44,487



35,925



31,792



132,086



94,524











































Provision (recovery) for credit losses



(72)



(792)



(813)



(39)



(543)



(1,677)



(279)











































Net interest income after provision for loan losses



43,630



44,833



45,300



35,964



32,335



133,763



94,803











































Noninterest income:









































Service charges on deposit accounts



929



958



848



772



551



2,735



1,556 Other service charges, commissions and fees



1,537



1,428



1,581



1,748



2,376



4,546



5,592 Gain on sale of assets



22



-



-



-



-



22



- Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans



-



-



-



2,808



166



-



1,144 Mortgage servicing income, net



234



271



306



504



516



811



1,915 Gain on sale of SBA loans



685



1,536



1,045



463



558



3,266



1,859 SBA servicing income, net



863



728



1,905



800



1,203



3,496



2,758 Other income



114



834



672



722



808



1,620



2,543 Total noninterest income



4,384



5,755



6,357



7,817



6,178



16,496



17,367











































Noninterest expense:









































Salaries and employee benefits



11,749



11,344



11,501



10,674



8,953



34,594



26,000 Occupancy and equipment



2,427



2,328



2,434



1,581



1,410



7,189



4,207 Data Processing



636



535



682



466



394



1,853



1,068 Advertising



310



178



223



180



161



711



477 Merger-related expenses



117



270



1,676



3,833



301



2,063



650 Other expenses



4,805



5,302



4,922



3,937



3,455



15,029



10,184 Total noninterest expense



20,044



19,957



21,438



20,671



14,674



61,439



42,586











































Income before provision for income taxes



27,970



30,631



30,219



23,110



23,839



88,820



69,584 Provision for income taxes



3,671



8,500



7,905



4,971



6,569



20,076



19,191 Net income available to common shareholders

$ 24,299

$ 22,131

$ 22,314

$ 18,139

$ 17,270

$ 68,744

$ 50,393

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. QTD AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES



Three Months Ended





September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025





Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$ $ 254,091

$ $ 2,395

3.74 % $ 250,992

$ 2,320

3.71 % $ 219,283

$ 2,760

4.99 % Investment securities



46,919



748

6.32



47,970



773

6.46



36,960



268

2.88

Total investments



301,010



3,143

4.15



298,962



3,093

4.15



256,243



3,028

4.69

Construction and development



72,091



1,319

7.26



58,374



1,059

7.28



29,130



613

8.35

Commercial real estate



1,420,660



28,813

8.05



1,454,209



29,466

8.13



812,759



17,239

8.42

Commercial and industrial



82,879



1,786

8.55



88,982



2,166

9.76



71,655



1,600

8.86

Residential real estate



2,365,761



34,657

5.81



2,395,849



34,610

5.79



2,261,108



31,480

5.52

Consumer and other



478



9

7.47



636



11

6.94



327



43

52.17

Gross loans(2)



3,941,869



66,584

6.70



3,998,050



67,312

6.75



3,174,979



50,975

6.37

Total earning assets



4,242,879



69,727

6.52



4,297,012



70,405

6.57



3,431,222



54,003

6.24

Noninterest-earning assets



314,856













278,512













193,365











Total assets



4,557,735













4,575,524













3,624,587











Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































NOW and savings deposits



280,738



1,647

2.33



278,175



1,579

2.28



188,576



1,476

3.11

Money market deposits



1,089,797



8,180

2.98



1,112,349



8,324

3.00



974,500



6,480

2.64

Time deposits



1,342,018



12,400

3.67



1,349,972



12,237

3.64



986,719



9,843

3.96

Total interest-bearing deposits



2,712,553



22,227

3.24



2,740,496



22,140

3.24



2,149,795



17,799

3.28

Borrowings



375,354



3,942

4.17



410,165



4,224

4.13



425,000



4,412

4.12

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,087,907



26,169

3.36



3,150,661



26,364

3.36



2,574,795



22,211

3.42

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



805,577













779,925













538,755











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



96,139













90,350













74,418











Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



901,716













870,275













613,173











Shareholders' equity



568,112













554,588













436,619











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,557,735











$ 4,575,524











$ 3,624,587











Net interest income







$ 43,558











$ 44,041











$ 31,792





Net interest spread













3.16













3.21













2.82

Net interest margin













4.07













4.11













3.68



(1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. YTD AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES



Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025





Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:

































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$ $ 274,232

$ 7,596

3.70 % $ $ 203,740

$ 7,706

5.06 % Investment securities



51,967



2,491

6.41



35,363



701

2.65

Total investments



326,199



10,087

4.13



239,103



8,407

4.70

Construction and development



57,961



3,171

7.31



26,933



1,673

8.31

Commercial real estate



1,388,866



88,115

8.48



800,301



51,008

8.52

Commercial and industrial



86,123



5,524

8.58



71,905



4,732

8.80

Residential real estate



2,459,535



104,189

5.66



2,270,373



94,603

5.57

Consumer and other



653



36

7.37



323



148

61.26

Gross loans(2)



3,993,138



201,035

6.73



3,169,835



152,164

6.42

Total earning assets



4,319,337



211,122

6.53



3,408,938



160,571

6.30

Noninterest-earning assets



291,712













196,632











Total assets



4,611,049













3,605,570











Interest-bearing liabilities:

































NOW and savings deposits



277,216



4,777

2.30



168,503



3,516

2.79

Money market deposits



1,125,703



24,010

2.85



1,005,777



19,617

2.61

Time deposits



1,369,594



37,657

3.68



986,618



30,139

4.08

Total interest-bearing deposits



2,772,513



66,444

3.20



2,160,898



53,272

3.30

Borrowings



407,064



12,592

4.14



413,853



12,775

4.13

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,179,577



79,036

3.32



2,574,751



66,047

3.43

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

































Noninterest-bearing deposits



786,914













529,075











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



88,991













72,709











Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



875,905













601,784











Shareholders' equity



555,567













429,035











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,611,049











$ 3,605,570











Net interest income







$ 132,086











$ 94,524





Net interest spread













3.21













2.87

Net interest margin













4.09













3.71



(1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. LOAN DATA



As of the Quarter Ended



September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025











% of







% of







% of







% of







% of

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Construction and development

$ $ 81,675

2.1 % $ 69,348

1.7

$ 52,452

1.3 % $ 41,797

1.0 % $ 32,415

1.1 % Commercial real estate



1,479,506

37.2



1,463,460

36.7



1,492,703

37.0



1,560,728

38.3



814,464

27.4

Commercial and industrial



81,729

2.1



84,999

2.1



91,877

2.3



96,360

2.4



69,430

2.3

Residential real estate



2,336,463

58.7



2,365,132

59.5



2,392,444

59.4



2,378,311

58.3



2,057,281

69.2

Consumer and other



340

-



600

-



643

-



627

-



325

-

Gross loans held for investment

$ 3,979,713

100.0 % $ 3,983,539

100.0

$ 4,030,119

100.0 % $ 4,077,822

100.0 % $ 2,973,915

100.0 % Unearned income



(9,213)







(9,660)







(10,093)







(6,621)







(7,056)





Loan discounts



(16,611)







(17,560)







(18,912)







(19,804)







-





Allowance for credit losses



(25,753)







(25,818)







(26,700)







(27,843)







(17,940)





Net loans held for investment

$ 3,928,136





$ 3,930,501





$ 3,974,414





$ 4,023,554





$ 2,948,919







METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. NONPERFORMING ASSETS



As of the Quarter Ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2026

2026

2026

2025

2025

Nonaccrual loans

$ 15,042

$ 17,435

$ 16,824

$ 25,906

$ 13,032

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing



1,076



5,088



17



-



-

Total non-performing loans



16,118



22,523



16,841



25,906



13,032

Other real estate owned (1)



4,514



1,300



1,147



208



919

Total non-performing assets

$ 20,632

$ 23,823

$ 17,988

$ 26,114

$ 13,951



































Nonperforming loans to gross loans held for investment



0.41 %

0.57 %

0.42 %

0.64



0.44 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.45



0.53



0.38



0.55



0.38

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans



159.78



114.63



158.54



107.48



137.66



(1) Other real estate owned includes $3.4 million in branches held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES



As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Nine Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2026

2026

2026

2025

2025

2026

2025

Balance, beginning of period

$ 25,818

$ 26,700

$ 27,843

$ 17,940

$ 18,748

$ 27,843



18,744

First IC Day 1 ACL balance



-



-



-



9,885



-



-



-

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):











































Construction and development



-



-



-



-



-



-



-

Commercial real estate



(8)



(96)



185



(1)



110



81



171

Commercial and industrial



(3)



(3)



89



(5)



117



83



285

Residential real estate



-



-



-



-



-



-



-

Consumer and other



-



-



-



-



-



-



-

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)



(11)



(99)



274



(6)



227



164



456

Provision (recovery) for loan losses



(76)



(981)



(869)



12



(581)



(1,926)



(348)

Balance, end of period

$ 25,753

$ 25,818

$ 26,700

$ 27,843

$ 17,940

$ 25,753



17,940

Total loans at end of period(1)

$ 3,979,713

$ 3,983,539

$ 4,030,119

$ 4,077,822

$ 2,973,915

$ 3,979,713



2,973,915

Average loans(1)

$ 3,941,194

$ 3,997,375

$ 4,035,706

$ 3,441,913

$ 3,124,291

$ 3,990,365



3,135,858

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans



(0.00) %

(0.01) %

0.03 %

(0.00) %

0.03 %

0.00 %

0.02 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans



0.65



0.65



0.66



0.68



0.60



0.65



0.60



(1) Excludes loans held for sale.

SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.