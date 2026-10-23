Metrocity Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings For Third Quarter 2026

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $24.3 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $22.1 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026, and $17.3 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of $68.7 million or $2.37 per diluted share, compared to $50.4 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, for the same period in 2025.
Third Quarter 2026 Highlights:
- Annualized return on average assets was 2.12% compared to 1.96% for the second quarter of 2026 and 1.89% for the third quarter of 2025.
- Annualized return on average equity was 16.97%, compared to 16.01% for the second quarter of 2026 and 15.69% for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity1, which excluded average accumulated other comprehensive income and merger-related expenses, was 17.04% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 16.17% for the second quarter of 2026, and 16.10% for the third quarter of 2025.
- Efficiency ratio was 41.81%, compared to 40.08% for the second quarter of 2026 and 38.65% for the third quarter of 2025. Operating efficiency ratio1 was 41.56%, compared to 39.54% for the second quarter of 2026 and 37.85% for the third quarter of 2025.
- Net interest margin was 4.07%, compared to 4.11% for the second quarter of 2026 and 3.68% for the third quarter of 2025.
Year-to-Date 2026 Highlights:
- Return on average assets increased to 1.99% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 1.87% for the same period in 2025.
- Return on average equity increased to 16.54% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 15.70% for the same period in 2025. Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity1, which, excluded average accumulated other comprehensive income and merger-related expenses, was 16.93% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 16.25% for the same period in 2025.
- Efficiency ratio increased to 41.35% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 38.06% for the same period in 2025.
- Net interest margin increased by 38 basis points to 4.09% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 3.71% for the same period in 2025.
________________________
Non-GAAP measure, see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.
Results of Operations
Net Income
Net income was $24.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $2.2 million, or 9.8%, from $22.1 million for the second quarter of 2026. The increase primarily reflected a $4.8 million decrease in income tax expense, including a $4.0 million tax credit benefit, partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in noninterest income, a $720,000 reduction in the recovery for credit losses, a $483,000 decrease in net interest income, and an $87,000 increase in noninterest expense. Net income increased by $7.0 million, or 40.7%, compared to $17.3 million for third quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase reflected the acquisition of First IC Corporation ("First IC") in the fourth quarter of 2025 and was primarily attributable to a $15.7 million increase in interest income and a decrease in a $2.9 million increase in income tax, offset by a $4.0 million increase in interest expense, a $5.4 million increase in noninterest expenses, a $1.8 million decrease in noninterest income, and a $471,000 reduction in the recovery for credit losses.
Net income was $68.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, an increase of $18.4 million, or 36.4%, from $50.4 million for same period in 2025. The increase reflected the First IC acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2025, and was primarily attributable to a $37.6 million increase in net interest income and a $1.4 million increase in recovery of credit losses, partially offset by a $18.9 million increase in noninterest expense, an $871,000 decrease in noninterest income and an $885,000 increase in income tax expense.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Interest income totaled $69.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, down $678,000, or 1.0%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $56.2 million decrease in average gross loans. Compared with the third quarter of 2025, interest income increased by $15.7 million, or 29.1%, primarily due to a $766.9 million increase in the average balance of gross loans, a $44.8 million increase in the average balance of investments, and a 33-basis-point increase in loan yield.
Interest expense totaled $26.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $195,000, or 0.7%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $27.9 million decrease in average interest-bearing deposits and a $34.8 million decrease in average borrowings. As compared to the third quarter of 2025, interest expense for the third quarter of 2026 increased by $4.0 million, or 17.8%, primarily due to a $562.8 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits balances and offset by a $49.6 million decrease in average borrowing balances and a three-basis point decrease in interest-bearing deposit costs. The Company currently has interest rate derivative agreements totaling $650.0 million that are designated as cash flow hedges of our deposit accounts indexed to the Effective Federal Funds Rate (3.88% as of September 30, 2026). The weighted average pay rate for these interest rate derivatives is 3.38%. During the third quarter of 2026, we recorded a credit to interest expense of $1.5 million from the benefit received on these interest rate derivatives compared to a credit of $1.4 million and $3.8 million recorded during the second quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively.
The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2026 was 4.07%, compared to 4.11% for the previous quarter, a decrease of four basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased by five basis points to 6.52% from 6.57%, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities remained unchanged at 3.36%. Average interest-earning assets decreased by $54.1 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $56.2 million decrease in average loan balances. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $62.8 million, reflecting a $27.9 million decrease in average interest-bearing deposits and a $34.8 million decrease in average borrowings.
As compared to the same period in 2025, the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2026 increased by 39 basis points to 4.07% from 3.68%, primarily due to a 28-basis-point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $4.24 billion and a six-basis-point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $3.09 billion. Average earning assets for the third quarter of 2026 increased by $811.7 million from the third quarter of 2025, due to a $44.8 million increase in average total investments and a $766.9 million increase in average loans. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2026 increased by $513.1 million from the third quarter of 2025, driven by the increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $562.8 million, offset by a $49.6 million decrease in average borrowings.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for third quarter of 2026 was $4.4 million, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 23.8%, from the second quarter of 2026, primarily due to lower gain on sale of SBA loans and other income attributable to a decline in the fair value of the equity securities, reflecting changes in market interest rates during the quarter, offset by an increase in SBA servicing income, net and other service charges, commissions and fees. SBA loan sales totaled $9.7 million (sales premium of 8.16%) during the third quarter of 2026 compared to $27.1 million (sales premium of 8.21%) during the second quarter of 2026. Mortgage loan originations totaled $85.1 million during the third quarter of 2026 compared to $75.4 million during the second quarter of 2026. There were no mortgage loan sales during the third quarter of 2026 or the second quarter of 2026. During the third quarter of 2026, the fair value of our SBA servicing asset decreased by $218,000 compared to a decrease in fair value of $86,000 during the second quarter of 2026. We also recorded no fair value impairment change on our mortgage servicing asset during the third quarter of 2026 or the second quarter of 2026. The unrealized losses recognized on our equity securities of $743,000. These equity securities consist of the Company's investment in a mutual fund holding high-quality fixed income securities, which supports affordable housing in the Company's markets and qualifies under the Community Reinvestment Act. Under GAAP, changes in the fair value of this investment are recognized in earnings, even though the underlying holdings are bonds. This investment remains an important part of the Bank's community development strategy, particularly following the completion of our recent merger.
Compared to the third quarter of 2025, noninterest income for the third quarter of 2026 decreased by $1.8 million or 29.0%, primarily due decreases in servicing income and gain on sale from our residential mortgage loans, servicing income from our SBA loans, other service charges and decline in fair value of equity securities included in other income, offset by increases in gains on sale on SBA loans and service charges on deposit accounts.
Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 totaled $16.5 million, a decrease of $871,000, or 5.0%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to decreases in gain on sale and servicing income on residential mortgage loans, other service charges, and other income, offset by higher gains on sale and servicing income on SBA loans and service charges on deposit accounts.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $20.0 million, an increase of $87,000, or 0.4%, from $20.0 million for the second quarter of 2026. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefits, advertising, occupancy and equipment, and data processing, partially offset by a decrease in merger-related expenses and other expenses.
Compared to the third quarter of 2025, noninterest expense during the third quarter of 2026 increased by $5.4 million, or 36.6%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment expense, data processing expense, security expense, loan expense, core deposit amortization expense, and merger-related expenses from the First IC acquisition that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 totaled $61.4 million, an increase of $18.9 million, or 44.3%, from $42.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefits partially due to higher commissions, employee insurance, and stock-based compensation, as well as higher expenses related to merger-related expenses, depreciation, occupancy, data processing, security, loans, and professional services.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 41.81% for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 40.08% and 38.65% for the second quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2026 was 13.1%, compared to 27.7% for the second quarter of 2026 and 27.6% for the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in effective income tax rate for the quarter was primarily driven by the utilization of tax credits during the current period.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $4.60 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $77.9 million, or 1.7%, from $4.52 billion at June 30, 2026, and an increase of $968.4 million or 26.7%, from $3.63 billion at September 30, 2025. The $77.9 million increase in total assets at September 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2026 was primarily due to increases of $50.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $36.4 million increase in other assets, primarily related increase in income taxes receivable resulting from the utilization of tax credits during the quarter. The increase in liabilities and equity was $72.7 million in deposits and $15.9 million in increase in retained earnings. The $968.4 million increase in total assets at September 30, 2026 compared to September 30, 2025 was primarily due to the First IC acquisition that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2025, with increases in gross loans of $987.0 million, goodwill and core deposit intangible of $67.7 million, securities of $6.9 million, operating lease right-of-use asset of $5.6 million, servicing asset of $3.5 million, and premises and equipment of $8.3 million partially offset by a decrease in interest rate derivatives of $5.2 million.
Investment Securities
Our investment securities portfolio made up only 0.89% of our total assets at September 30, 2026, compared to 0.99% and 0.94% at June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively.
Loans
Gross loans held for investment were $3.98 billion at September 30, 2026, a decrease of $3.8 million, or 0.1%, compared to $3.98 billion at June 30, 2026, and an increase of $1.00 billion, or 33.8%, compared to $2.97 billion at September 30, 2025. The decrease in loans at September 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2026 was due to a $28.7 million decrease in residential real estate loans, a $3.3 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans, offset by a $16.0 million increase in commercial real estate, and a $12.3 million increase in construction and development loans. Loans classified as held for sale totaled $0, $1.4 million, and $231.3 million at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively.
Deposits
Deposits were $3.56 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $72.7 million, or 2.1%, compared to total deposits of $3.49 billion at June 30, 2026, and an increase of $869.0 million, or 32.3%, compared to total deposits of $2.69 billion at September 30, 2025. The increase in total deposits at September 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2026 was due to a $45.3 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposits, a $6.6 million increase in time deposits, an $18.6 million increase in money market accounts, and an increase of $2.8 million in interest-bearing demand deposits offset by a $566,000 decrease in savings accounts.
Noninterest-bearing deposits were $828.3 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $783.0 million at June 30, 2026 and $544.4 million at September 30, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 23.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2026, compared to 22.4% at June 30, 2026 and 20.2% at September 30, 2025. Interest-bearing deposits were $2.73 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $2.71 billion at June 30, 2026 and $2.15 billion at September 30, 2025. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 76.7% of total deposits at September 30, 2026, compared to 77.6% at June 30, 2026 and 79.8% at September 30, 2025.
Uninsured deposits were 34.7% of total deposits at September 30, 2026, compared to 33.1% and 26.1% at June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively. As of September 30, 2026, we had a $1.66 billion available borrowing capacity consisting of $964.7 million at the Federal Home Loan Bank, $629.5 million at the Federal Reserve Discount Window, and $67.5 million under fed funds lines with various other financial institutions.
Asset Quality
The Company recorded a recovery for credit losses of $72,000 during the third quarter of 2026, compared to recoveries of $792,000 during the second quarter of 2026 and $543,000 during the third quarter of 2025. The third-quarter recovery primarily reflected lower loan balances. Annualized net recoveries to average loans were 0.00% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to recoveries of 0.01% for the second quarter of 2026 and net charge-offs of 0.03% for the third quarter of 2025.
Nonperforming assets totaled $20.6 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at September 30, 2026 (which comprised of $16.1 million in nonperforming loans and $4.5 million in other real estate owned, including $3.4 million of branches taken out of service) a decrease of $3.2 million, from $23.8 million, of 0.53% of total assets, at June 30, 2026, and an increase of $6.7 million from $14.0 million, or 0.38% of total assets, at September 30, 2025. The decrease in nonperforming assets at September 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2026 was due to a $6.4 million decrease in nonperforming loans offset by an increase in other real estate owned of $3.2 million.
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.65% at September 30, 2026, compared to 0.65% at June 30, 2026 and 0.60% at September 30, 2025. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 159.78% at September 30, 2026, compared to 114.63% and 137.66% at June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively.
About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 27 full-service branch locations and two loan production offices in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services industry, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, tariffs or trade wars (including reduced consumer spending, lower economic growth or recession, reduced demand for U.S. exports, disruptions to supply chains, and decreased demand for other banking products and services), high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, increasing insurance costs, changes in interest rates, including changes to the federal funds rate, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; impact of changes in interest rates on our financial projections, models and guidance and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; uncertain duration of trade conflicts; magnitude of the impact that the proposed tariffs may have on our customers' businesses; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry, including impacts on customer confidence, deposits, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; risks arising from negative media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; general competitive, economic, political, and market conditions; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity and the impact of generative artificial intelligence; increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions, as well as fintech companies and other non-bank financial service providers offering digital, automated or alternative financial products and services; the impact of a failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Company or the Company's customers; the effects of war or other conflicts, including the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East; major political shifts domestically or internationally (including the potential for retaliatory actions by governments, market participants or clients based on diverging perspectives or otherwise and, separately, the recent shutdown of the U.S. federal government); and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs, those related to credit card interest rates, and legislative, regulatory or supervisory actions related to so-called "de-banking," including any new prohibitions, requirements or enforcement priorities that could affect customer relationships, compliance obligations, or operational practices. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Contacts
Farid Tan
President and Interim Chief Financial Officer
770-455-4978
[email protected]
Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The measures entitled adjusted return on average shareholders' equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio-operating are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The most comparable GAAP measures are return on average shareholders' equity, book value per share, and efficiency ratio respectively. Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity excludes average accumulated other comprehensive income and merger-related expenses. Tangible book value per share excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles. Efficiency ratio-operating excludes merger-related expenses from noninterest expense. The reconciliation is included in the table below.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company's performance, and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The computations of adjusted return on average shareholders' equity, tangible book value per share, and efficiency ratio-operating and the reconciliation of these measures to return on average shareholders' equity, book value per share, and efficiency ratio are set forth in the table below.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
As of or For the Three Months Ended
As of or For the Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Return on average shareholders' equity reconciliation
Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
568,112
$
554,588
$
543,732
$
470,299
$
436,619
$
555,567
$
429,035
Less: average accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(286)
(649)
1,679
3,593
5,552
(675)
9,099
Adjusted average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
568,398
$
555,237
$
542,053
$
466,706
$
431,067
$
556,242
$
419,936
Net income (GAAP)
$
24,299
$
22,131
$
22,314
$
18,139
$
17,270
$
68,744
$
50,393
Add: First IC-merger related expenses (net of tax effect)
85
195
1,238
2,831
222
1,535
650
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
24,384
$
22,326
$
23,552
$
20,970
$
17,492
$
70,279
$
51,043
Return on average shareholders' equity (GAAP)
16.97
%
16.01
%
16.64
%
15.30
%
15.69
%
16.54
%
15.69
%
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
17.02
%
16.13
%
17.62
%
17.83
%
16.10
%
16.89
%
16.25
%
Tangible book value per share reconciliation
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
583,930
$
567,854
$
554,156
$
544,184
$
445,888
$
583,930
$
445,888
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible
67,720
68,039
68,357
68,675
-
67,720
-
Adjusted total shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
516,210
$
499,815
$
485,799
$
475,509
$
445,888
$
516,210
$
445,888
Shares of common stock outstanding
28,781,229
28,781,229
28,660,042
28,817,967
25,537,746
28,781,229
25,537,746
Book value per share (GAAP)
$
20.29
$
19.73
$
19.34
$
18.88
$
17.46
$
20.29
$
17.46
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
17.94
$
17.37
$
16.95
$
16.50
$
17.46
$
17.94
$
17.46
Efficiency Ratio reconciliation
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
41.81
%
40.08
%
42.16
%
46.71
%
38.65
%
41.35
%
38.06
%
Impact of First IC-merger related expenses included in noninterest expense
(0.24)
(0.54)
(3.29)
(8.22)
(0.80)
(1.39)
(0.80)
Efficiency ratio-operating (non-GAAP)
41.57
%
39.54
%
38.87
%
38.49
%
37.85
%
39.96
%
37.26
%
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
2026
2025
Selected income statement data:
Interest income
$
69,727
$
70,405
$
70,990
$
60,257
$
54,003
$
211,122
$
160,571
Interest expense
26,169
26,364
26,503
24,332
22,211
79,036
66,047
Net interest income
43,558
44,041
44,487
35,925
31,792
132,086
94,524
Provision for credit losses
(72)
(792)
(813)
(39)
(543)
(1,677)
(279)
Noninterest income
4,384
5,755
6,357
7,817
6,178
16,496
17,367
Noninterest expense
20,044
19,957
21,438
20,671
14,674
61,439
42,586
Income tax expense
3,671
8,500
7,905
4,971
6,569
20,076
19,191
Net income
24,299
22,131
22,314
18,139
17,270
68,744
50,393
Per share data:
Basic income per share
$
0.84
$
0.77
$
0.78
$
0.69
$
0.68
$
2.39
$
1.98
Diluted income per share
$
0.84
$
0.76
$
0.77
$
0.68
$
0.67
$
2.37
$
1.96
Dividends per share
$
0.29
$
0.29
$
0.29
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.87
$
0.71
Book value per share (at period end)
$
20.29
$
19.73
$
19.34
$
18.89
$
17.46
$
20.29
$
17.46
Tangible book value per share (at period end)(1)
$
17.94
$
17.37
$
16.95
$
16.50
$
17.46
$
17.94
$
17.46
Shares of common stock outstanding
28,781,229
28,781,229
28,660,042
28,817,967
25,537,746
28,781,229
25,537,746
Weighted average diluted shares
29,037,344
28,949,200
29,051,061
26,806,181
25,811,422
29,002,897
25,735,688
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets
2.12
%
1.96
%
1.96
%
1.80
%
1.89
%
1.99
%
1.87
%
Return on average equity
16.97
16.01
16.64
15.45
15.69
16.54
15.70
Adjusted return on average equity (1)
17.02
16.13
17.62
17.83
16.10
16.89
16.25
Dividend payout ratio
34.51
32.55
32.49
35.08
37.23
33.22
36.13
Yield on total loans
6.70
6.75
6.74
6.42
6.37
6.73
6.42
Yield on average earning assets
6.52
6.57
6.51
6.26
6.24
6.53
6.30
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
3.36
3.36
3.25
3.36
3.42
3.32
3.43
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
3.25
3.24
3.12
3.22
3.28
3.20
3.30
Net interest margin
4.07
4.11
4.08
3.73
3.68
4.09
3.71
Efficiency ratio(2)
41.81
40.08
42.16
46.71
38.65
41.35
38.06
Efficiency ratio - operating (1)(2)
41.57
39.54
38.87
38.49
37.85
39.96
37.26
Asset quality data (at period end):
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment
(0.00)
%
(0.01)
%
0.03
%
(0.00)
%
0.03
%
(0.00)
%
0.02
%
Nonperforming assets to gross loans held for investment and OREO
0.52
0.60
0.45
0.64
0.47
0.52
0.47
ACL to nonperforming loans
159.78
114.63
158.54
107.48
137.66
159.78
137.66
ACL to loans held for investment
0.65
0.65
0.66
0.68
0.60
0.65
0.60
Balance sheet and capital ratios:
Gross loans held for investment to deposits
111.73
%
114.16
%
111.12
%
111.84
%
110.43
%
111.73
%
110.43
%
Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits
23.25
22.44
22.04
21.42
20.22
23.25
20.22
Investment securities to assets
0.89
0.99
0.96
1.38
0.94
0.89
0.94
Common equity to assets
12.70
12.56
11.82
11.42
12.29
12.70
12.29
Leverage ratio
11.50
11.08
10.47
10.00
12.21
11.50
12.21
Common equity tier 1 ratio
17.46
17.15
16.52
15.90
19.93
17.46
19.93
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
17.46
17.15
16.52
15.90
19.93
17.46
19.93
Total risk-based capital ratio
18.35
18.05
17.44
16.84
20.74
18.35
20.74
Mortgage and SBA loan data:
Mortgage loans serviced for others
$
429,484
$
463,501
$
496,552
$
702,586
$
538,675
$
429,484
$
538,675
Mortgage loan production
85,070
75,373
101,948
111,717
168,562
262,391
352,840
Mortgage loan sales
-
-
-
197,553
18,248
-
112,608
SBA/USDA loans serviced for others
676,228
682,172
699,028
685,481
460,720
676,228
460,720
SBA loan production
25,658
46,588
20,816
32,575
17,727
93,062
67,126
SBA loan sales
9,675
27,140
19,733
9,792
13,415
56,548
50,701
(1) Non-GAAP measure, see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.
(2) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
As of the Quarter Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
$ 301,716
$
254,368
$
373,956
$
370,832
$
213,941
Federal funds sold
15,298
12,322
13,645
12,844
13,217
Cash and cash equivalents
317,014
266,690
387,601
383,676
227,158
Equity securities
17,739
18,481
18,564
18,646
18,605
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
23,140
26,183
26,616
47,179
15,365
Loans held for investment
3,953,889
3,956,319
4,001,114
4,051,397
2,966,859
Allowance for credit losses
(25,753)
(25,818)
(26,700)
(27,843)
(17,940)
Loans less allowance for credit losses
3,928,136
3,930,501
3,974,414
4,023,554
2,948,919
Loans held for sale
-
1,350
-
9,741
231,259
Accrued interest receivable
20,387
20,115
20,299
20,298
16,912
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
21,112
21,112
23,487
27,565
22,693
Premises and equipment, net
26,091
29,619
29,633
29,879
17,836
Operating lease right-of-use asset
13,272
14,040
14,412
15,193
7,712
Other real estate owned, net
4,514
1,300
1,147
208
919
SBA servicing asset, net
10,962
11,180
11,267
10,601
6,988
Mortgage servicing asset, net
1,148
1,308
1,484
1,660
1,662
Bank owned life insurance
77,710
77,066
76,424
75,786
75,148
Goodwill
56,048
56,048
56,048
56,048
-
Core deposit intangible
11,672
11,991
12,309
12,627
-
Interest rate derivatives
4,259
4,791
4,970
6,343
9,435
Other assets
64,620
28,179
29,672
29,396
28,852
Total assets
$
4,597,824
$
4,519,954
$
4,688,347
$
4,768,400
$
3,629,463
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
$ 828,282
$
782,972
$
799,190
$
780,828
$
544,439
Interest-bearing deposits
2,733,760
2,706,385
2,827,484
2,865,173
2,148,645
Total deposits
3,562,042
3,489,357
3,626,674
3,646,001
2,693,084
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
375,000
375,000
425,000
510,000
425,000
Operating lease liability
13,347
14,131
14,516
15,306
7,704
Accrued interest payable
5,800
7,537
10,200
10,731
3,567
Other liabilities
57,705
66,075
57,801
42,178
54,220
Total liabilities
$
4,013,894
$
3,952,100
$
4,134,191
$
4,224,216
$
3,183,575
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock
288
288
286
1,159
255
Additional paid-in capital
137,051
136,123
135,531
138,675
51,151
Retained earnings
447,429
431,518
417,750
402,684
390,971
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(838)
(75)
589
1,666
3,511
Total shareholders' equity
583,930
567,854
554,156
544,184
445,888
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,597,824
$
4,519,954
$
4,688,347
$
4,768,400
$
3,629,463
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
2026
2025
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees
$
66,584
$
67,312
$
67,139
$
57,335
$
50,975
$
201,035
$
152,164
Other investment income
3,018
2,972
3,730
2,790
2,884
9,720
7,980
Federal funds sold
125
121
121
132
144
367
427
Total interest income
69,727
70,405
70,990
60,257
54,003
211,122
160,571
Interest expense:
Deposits
22,227
22,140
22,077
19,623
17,799
66,444
53,272
FHLB advances and other borrowings
3,942
4,224
4,426
4,709
4,412
12,592
12,775
Total interest expense
26,169
26,364
26,503
24,332
22,211
79,036
66,047
Net interest income
43,558
44,041
44,487
35,925
31,792
132,086
94,524
Provision (recovery) for credit losses
(72)
(792)
(813)
(39)
(543)
(1,677)
(279)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
43,630
44,833
45,300
35,964
32,335
133,763
94,803
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
929
958
848
772
551
2,735
1,556
Other service charges, commissions and fees
1,537
1,428
1,581
1,748
2,376
4,546
5,592
Gain on sale of assets
22
-
-
-
-
22
-
Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans
-
-
-
2,808
166
-
1,144
Mortgage servicing income, net
234
271
306
504
516
811
1,915
Gain on sale of SBA loans
685
1,536
1,045
463
558
3,266
1,859
SBA servicing income, net
863
728
1,905
800
1,203
3,496
2,758
Other income
114
834
672
722
808
1,620
2,543
Total noninterest income
4,384
5,755
6,357
7,817
6,178
16,496
17,367
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
11,749
11,344
11,501
10,674
8,953
34,594
26,000
Occupancy and equipment
2,427
2,328
2,434
1,581
1,410
7,189
4,207
Data Processing
636
535
682
466
394
1,853
1,068
Advertising
310
178
223
180
161
711
477
Merger-related expenses
117
270
1,676
3,833
301
2,063
650
Other expenses
4,805
5,302
4,922
3,937
3,455
15,029
10,184
Total noninterest expense
20,044
19,957
21,438
20,671
14,674
61,439
42,586
Income before provision for income taxes
27,970
30,631
30,219
23,110
23,839
88,820
69,584
Provision for income taxes
3,671
8,500
7,905
4,971
6,569
20,076
19,191
Net income available to common shareholders
$
24,299
$
22,131
$
22,314
$
18,139
$
17,270
$
68,744
$
50,393
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
QTD AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
$ 254,091
$
$ 2,395
3.74
%
$
250,992
$
2,320
3.71
%
$
219,283
$
2,760
4.99
%
Investment securities
46,919
748
6.32
47,970
773
6.46
36,960
268
2.88
Total investments
301,010
3,143
4.15
298,962
3,093
4.15
256,243
3,028
4.69
Construction and development
72,091
1,319
7.26
58,374
1,059
7.28
29,130
613
8.35
Commercial real estate
1,420,660
28,813
8.05
1,454,209
29,466
8.13
812,759
17,239
8.42
Commercial and industrial
82,879
1,786
8.55
88,982
2,166
9.76
71,655
1,600
8.86
Residential real estate
2,365,761
34,657
5.81
2,395,849
34,610
5.79
2,261,108
31,480
5.52
Consumer and other
478
9
7.47
636
11
6.94
327
43
52.17
Gross loans(2)
3,941,869
66,584
6.70
3,998,050
67,312
6.75
3,174,979
50,975
6.37
Total earning assets
4,242,879
69,727
6.52
4,297,012
70,405
6.57
3,431,222
54,003
6.24
Noninterest-earning assets
314,856
278,512
193,365
Total assets
4,557,735
4,575,524
3,624,587
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
280,738
1,647
2.33
278,175
1,579
2.28
188,576
1,476
3.11
Money market deposits
1,089,797
8,180
2.98
1,112,349
8,324
3.00
974,500
6,480
2.64
Time deposits
1,342,018
12,400
3.67
1,349,972
12,237
3.64
986,719
9,843
3.96
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,712,553
22,227
3.24
2,740,496
22,140
3.24
2,149,795
17,799
3.28
Borrowings
375,354
3,942
4.17
410,165
4,224
4.13
425,000
4,412
4.12
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,087,907
26,169
3.36
3,150,661
26,364
3.36
2,574,795
22,211
3.42
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
805,577
779,925
538,755
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
96,139
90,350
74,418
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
901,716
870,275
613,173
Shareholders' equity
568,112
554,588
436,619
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,557,735
$
4,575,524
$
3,624,587
Net interest income
$
43,558
$
44,041
$
31,792
Net interest spread
3.16
3.21
2.82
Net interest margin
4.07
4.11
3.68
(1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
YTD AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
$ 274,232
$
7,596
3.70
%
$
$ 203,740
$
7,706
5.06
%
Investment securities
51,967
2,491
6.41
35,363
701
2.65
Total investments
326,199
10,087
4.13
239,103
8,407
4.70
Construction and development
57,961
3,171
7.31
26,933
1,673
8.31
Commercial real estate
1,388,866
88,115
8.48
800,301
51,008
8.52
Commercial and industrial
86,123
5,524
8.58
71,905
4,732
8.80
Residential real estate
2,459,535
104,189
5.66
2,270,373
94,603
5.57
Consumer and other
653
36
7.37
323
148
61.26
Gross loans(2)
3,993,138
201,035
6.73
3,169,835
152,164
6.42
Total earning assets
4,319,337
211,122
6.53
3,408,938
160,571
6.30
Noninterest-earning assets
291,712
196,632
Total assets
4,611,049
3,605,570
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
277,216
4,777
2.30
168,503
3,516
2.79
Money market deposits
1,125,703
24,010
2.85
1,005,777
19,617
2.61
Time deposits
1,369,594
37,657
3.68
986,618
30,139
4.08
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,772,513
66,444
3.20
2,160,898
53,272
3.30
Borrowings
407,064
12,592
4.14
413,853
12,775
4.13
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,179,577
79,036
3.32
2,574,751
66,047
3.43
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
786,914
529,075
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
88,991
72,709
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
875,905
601,784
Shareholders' equity
555,567
429,035
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,611,049
$
3,605,570
Net interest income
$
132,086
$
94,524
Net interest spread
3.21
2.87
Net interest margin
4.09
3.71
(1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
LOAN DATA
As of the Quarter Ended
September 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
% of
% of
% of
% of
% of
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Construction and development
$
$ 81,675
2.1
%
$
69,348
1.7
$
52,452
1.3
%
$
41,797
1.0
%
$
32,415
1.1
%
Commercial real estate
1,479,506
37.2
1,463,460
36.7
1,492,703
37.0
1,560,728
38.3
814,464
27.4
Commercial and industrial
81,729
2.1
84,999
2.1
91,877
2.3
96,360
2.4
69,430
2.3
Residential real estate
2,336,463
58.7
2,365,132
59.5
2,392,444
59.4
2,378,311
58.3
2,057,281
69.2
Consumer and other
340
-
600
-
643
-
627
-
325
-
Gross loans held for investment
$
3,979,713
100.0
%
$
3,983,539
100.0
$
4,030,119
100.0
%
$
4,077,822
100.0
%
$
2,973,915
100.0
%
Unearned income
(9,213)
(9,660)
(10,093)
(6,621)
(7,056)
Loan discounts
(16,611)
(17,560)
(18,912)
(19,804)
-
Allowance for credit losses
(25,753)
(25,818)
(26,700)
(27,843)
(17,940)
Net loans held for investment
$
3,928,136
$
3,930,501
$
3,974,414
$
4,023,554
$
2,948,919
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
As of the Quarter Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Nonaccrual loans
$
15,042
$
17,435
$
16,824
$
25,906
$
13,032
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing
1,076
5,088
17
-
-
Total non-performing loans
16,118
22,523
16,841
25,906
13,032
Other real estate owned (1)
4,514
1,300
1,147
208
919
Total non-performing assets
$
20,632
$
23,823
$
17,988
$
26,114
$
13,951
Nonperforming loans to gross loans held for investment
0.41
%
0.57
%
0.42
%
0.64
0.44
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.45
0.53
0.38
0.55
0.38
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
159.78
114.63
158.54
107.48
137.66
(1) Other real estate owned includes $3.4 million in branches held for sale.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
2026
2025
Balance, beginning of period
$
25,818
$
26,700
$
27,843
$
17,940
$
18,748
$
27,843
18,744
First IC Day 1 ACL balance
-
-
-
9,885
-
-
-
Net charge-offs/(recoveries):
Construction and development
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial real estate
(8)
(96)
185
(1)
110
81
171
Commercial and industrial
(3)
(3)
89
(5)
117
83
285
Residential real estate
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer and other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)
(11)
(99)
274
(6)
227
164
456
Provision (recovery) for loan losses
(76)
(981)
(869)
12
(581)
(1,926)
(348)
Balance, end of period
$
25,753
$
25,818
$
26,700
$
27,843
$
17,940
$
25,753
17,940
Total loans at end of period(1)
$
3,979,713
$
3,983,539
$
4,030,119
$
4,077,822
$
2,973,915
$
3,979,713
2,973,915
Average loans(1)
$
3,941,194
$
3,997,375
$
4,035,706
$
3,441,913
$
3,124,291
$
3,990,365
3,135,858
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans
(0.00)
%
(0.01)
%
0.03
%
(0.00)
%
0.03
%
0.00
%
0.02
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.65
0.65
0.66
0.68
0.60
0.65
0.60
(1) Excludes loans held for sale.
SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.