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WKN: A3ERKJ | ISIN: US44267T1025 | Ticker-Symbol: HHE0
Frankfurt
23.10.26 | 08:03
61,40 Euro
+2,25 % +1,35
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOWARD HUGHES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOWARD HUGHES HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,2565,1511:44
62,5562,9523.10.
PR Newswire
23.10.2026 23:45 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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S&P Dow Jones Indices: Howard Hughes Holdings Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) will replace Arcosa Inc. (NYSE: ACA) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, October 28. S&P 500 constituent CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) has acquired Arcosa in a deal that closed today, October 23.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

October 28, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Howard Hughes Holdings

HHH

Real Estate

October 28, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Arcosa

ACA

Industrials

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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