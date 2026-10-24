Berlin (ots) -Eine Nacht voller Popkultur-Momente: Eine Woche vor Halloween hat Spotify gestern Abend mit der "Spotify Night of the Immortals (https://spotify_presse.prowly.com/475631-popkultur-trifft-halloween-eindrucke-von-der-spotify-night-of-the-immortals-in-berlin)" seine erste Halloween-Party in der Berliner Eventlocation Zenner direkt an der Spree gefeiert.Unter dem Motto "Pop Culture Icons" kamen zahlreiche Künstler*innen, Podcaster*innen und Creator*innen zusammen und ließen für eine Nacht legendäre Looks aus der Musik- und Entertainment-Welt wieder aufleben.Zu den Gästen des Abends zählten unter anderem Baran Kok (https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/artist/0h5l8UYxSk3xeGGlSXgpIZ?si=XNO3AmmqTvKjSs92FOqF4Q), Domiziana (https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/artist/3XZewrXpRQqqCMuUMAIhvN?si=gFNM0a88QsyX2zwrPI5IkA), FAST BOY (https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/artist/56Qz2XwGj7FxnNKrfkWjnb?si=4lejDLMJTPKnjxUCqd1gvw), JJ (https://open.spotify.com/artist/4W9cXg9c6w38cHSUfUWPcP), Juju (https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/artist/4sg4no0TXdsrM1s4SVUwNF?si=6b1c4b0200174127), LACAZETTE (https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/artist/7rBed6Ya7Hwa2fXbh5btJE?si=729da0b6f9214233), LEA (https://open.spotify.com/artist/5Yo5iU2nf4H41waPl4ZnS1?si=Kqd7hj29T-e4rddT6LZRvQ), LINA (https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/artist/3YPpKFZGAT0O8SJca2Aaj8?si=8iABC3jiQiOr9uXP0_4tnQ) und Lucio101 (https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/artist/4LwRgSkj7AJJTKLnEaHjMv?si=d259d4270a604241) und SOFFIE (https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/artist/4zdZ6gGi9gBJZmCNun0Jhj?si=kgJlnCZ3TvWiJf0WuWO2Bg). Auch bekannte Persönlichkeiten aus dem Podcast- und Entertainment-Bereich waren dabei, darunter Palina Rojinski, Riccardo Simonetti (beide Saus & Applaus (https://open.spotify.com/show/033IXlJyfNeXW0AYbE5nc2?si=6c1b73d5a4634238)), Salwa Houmsi (House of Houmsi (https://open.spotify.com/show/0lhweNp5xdkTgMqjmIoM36?si=e92dc781b99a493d)), Sara Arslan (Take Me Späti (https://open.spotify.com/show/2p6KBmLERyvVivvRs1pNDK?si=9910c64c4c7646dd)), Pati Valpati (Smoking Area (https://open.spotify.com/show/1BZi9p1JCmpJgDAunj0OEq?si=bbcacf8aa9184168)) und Alex Mariah Peter (Nothing to hate about Rome (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gCscor33xkhOgc7R7jzqf?si=e9fdda7d3633448d)).Ob legendäre Musikvideos, weltbekannte Bühnenoutfits oder unvergessene Red-Carpet-Momente: Die "Spotify Night of the Immortals" hat die Vielfalt der Popkultur in den Mittelpunkt gestellt. Die Kostüme der Gäste griffen verschiedene musikalische Epochen und Referenzen auf, von Y2K-Popstars über Glam-Rock-Ikonen bis zu Disco-Divas.Juju (https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/artist/4sg4no0TXdsrM1s4SVUwNF?si=zZ1WapXERP22OkFHBTChhQ) und BILLA JOE (https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/artist/72y6W9pGy97xTM44dwy3F6?si=Q4xX3P2eTmOQ8zMJ4gs2WQ) ließen im Jeans-Partnerlook von Britney Spears (https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/artist/26dSoYclwsYLMAKD3tpOr4?si=pcMGILecSlmVJXIN7Li4mw) und Justin Timberlake (https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/artist/31TPClRtHm23RisEBtV3X7?si=4002f39c7f7b470d) die American Music Awards 2001 aufleben, während Riccardo Simonetti und Palina Rojinski (https://open.spotify.com/show/033IXlJyfNeXW0AYbE5nc2?si=9b20d1f063b54d0c) als Tommy Lee (https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/artist/4b9L0p4cMof32XvjwT9YrX?si=fsMu8aPWRAGeNMzgr_MIhw) und Pamela Anderson für 90er-Jahre-Vibes sorgten. LINA (https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/artist/3YPpKFZGAT0O8SJca2Aaj8?si=ptHSVeNzSQ6hY98KoquPgw) interpretierte Miley Cyrus (https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/artist/5YGY8feqx7naU7z4HrwZM6?si=f0e7f4cd19a740e6)' Look aus dem "Flowers (https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/track/7DSAEUvxU8FajXtRloy8M0?si=ebc59059944843d5)"-Musikvideo, Domiziana (https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/artist/3XZewrXpRQqqCMuUMAIhvN?si=VnxjjAikTzqEcNCN5R87MQ) zitierte Madonnas (https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/artist/6tbjWDEIzxoDsBA1FuhfPW?si=ZmFlqx9dQR6VJ6gK2gUF1w) ikonisches Outfit aus "Hung Up (https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/track/3850dYVgOFIXJh5U4BFEWH?si=dbc8777bb318494f)" und Salwa Houmsi (https://open.spotify.com/show/0lhweNp5xdkTgMqjmIoM36?si=3fd89480410e440f) brachte als Chappell Roan (https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/artist/7GlBOeep6PqTfFi59PTUUN?si=3c3c901b547e4e9a) Pop-Extravaganz ins Zenner.ESC-Gewinner JJ (https://open.spotify.com/artist/4W9cXg9c6w38cHSUfUWPcP) und Evelyn Weigert (https://open.spotify.com/show/5rU2Do9W02hI6siNr2ktA0?si=e51ca371b7154878) erwiesen mit ihren Kostümen Country-Ikone Dolly Parton (https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/artist/32vWCbZh0xZ4o9gkz4PsEU?si=1LKLPKMgROeUZRLoPEIHhQ) die Ehre. FAST BOY (https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/artist/56Qz2XwGj7FxnNKrfkWjnb?si=FqgdPO3_QKCfF6Mnc_aJBA) setzten als The Blues Brothers (https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/artist/1cHFz6lrt7KAsBV8j2Ny1g?si=zQlmDB_FQDCA355Rq_gXeQ) auf zeitlosen Coolness-Faktor, während Aminata Belli zu Dr. Evil wurde und Aurel Mertz in die Rolle von Bruno Mars (https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/artist/0du5cEVh5yTK9QJze8zA0C?si=pUICBEDTQ6OCQpa3G8NxBQ) schlüpfte.Die Eindrücke des Abends finden Sie hier (https://spotify_presse.prowly.com/475631-popkultur-trifft-halloween-eindrucke-von-der-spotify-night-of-the-immortals-in-berlin).Wer sich jetzt noch auf den großen Abend am 31. Oktober einstimmen möchte, findet in der Spotify Playlist "Halloween Party" (https://open.spotify.com/playlist/37i9dQZF1DX8S9gwdi7dev) den passenden Soundtrack, von "Ghostbusters (https://open.spotify.com/track/3m0y8qLoznUYi73SUBP8GI?si=8204a56144e3493a)" von Ray Parker Jr. (https://open.spotify.com/artist/0NyzfcGDZZ6GM25EBG9BYK?si=IlPO1ozqRy6m9BitVWIfSw) bis zu Lady Gagas (https://open.spotify.com/artist/1HY2Jd0NmPuamShAr6KMms?si=dI8TYsTmTPKHrSuoXrMPlw) "Bloody Mary (https://open.spotify.com/track/53jnnqFSRGMDB9ADrNriCA?si=9793488dbb3a44aa)".Pressekontakt:Jasmin FallerSpotify Presseteamspotify-press@osk.deT +49 221 3390 290Alexa DoerrSpotify GmbHHead of Communications, Central EuropeOriginal-Content von: Spotify GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuellOriginalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/179854/6377139