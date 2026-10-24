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ACCESS Newswire
24.10.2026 17:02 Uhr
47 Leser
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New to The Street Announces "The Backbone," a Monthly Series on the Companies Powering the Digital Economy

Each featured company receives a three-part series with an on-site visit, Bloomberg Television coverage across four continents, social media and Times Square billboard exposure. Premieres January 2027.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2026 / New to The Street today announced "The Backbone," a monthly series featuring the companies that build, power, cool and connect America's data centers. The series premieres in January 2027.

Every streamed film, digital payment, telehealth visit and AI query runs through a data center. Behind those buildings is a broad industry of developers, power producers, cooling and electrical specialists, construction firms and technology suppliers. "The Backbone" takes viewers inside these companies, starting with on-site filming at their facilities.

"Data centers have become one of the most important investment stories in the economy, and one of the least understood," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "'The Backbone' brings viewers inside the companies behind that build-out: the power, the cooling, the construction and the connectivity. These are the companies Powering Tomorrow. No politics. No current events. Only Opportunities To Consider."

Each featured company receives:

A three-part series produced by New to The Street

An on-site visit, with our crew filming at the company's facility

Broadcast as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television across four continents, from the Americas to the Middle East and Southeast Asia

Distribution across the New to The Street and NewsOut YouTube channels

A social media campaign with short-form clips

Billboard exposure in Times Square

Press release support

Proven model. "The Backbone" follows the model of New to The Street's 30-minute IMG Academy Bio, which has passed one million views (Newswire). Watch it here: youtu.be/k2YSY802cXk.

"New to The Street has proven to be an exceptional media and storytelling partner for IMG Academy... What separates New to The Street is not simply the quality of the production - it's the power of their platform and distribution."

- Mike Lovecchio, SVP of Communications, IMG Academy (Newswire)

About New to The Street
New to The Street is a financial-media platform for public companies, pre-IPO companies and entrepreneurs. It is known for executive interviews broadcast on Bloomberg Television and distributed across its YouTube channels, along with earned media and outdoor placements in Times Square. Opportunities To Consider.

Media Contact: Monica Brennan, New to The Street, Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Bookings: John Battenfield, John@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-announces-%22the-backbone-%22-a-monthly-series-on-the-compan-1241301

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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