Likang Life Sciences Showcases Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy and Global Ambitions at Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026

BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Likang Life Sciences ("Likang"), a biotechnology company advancing AI-enabled personalized cancer immunotherapies, sponsored and exhibited at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, held from 20 to 22 October at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The summit marked a milestone in Likang's international outreach, showcasing its scientific platform and clinical development programs.

Convened by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi under the theme "To Sense Is to Predict," the event brought together leaders across healthcare, research and technology.

Likang Co-Founder and Vice Chairman Shannon Cheung joined a delegation of international health leaders received by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on 20 October. He also met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his summit visit on 21 October. In brief exchanges, Cheung shared Likang's plans to bring its personalized cancer immunotherapy technologies and investigational therapies to Abu Dhabi, with a vision to develop the emirate as a platform for international research, innovation and future expansion.

Cheung spoke on "The Future of Cancer," moderated by Dr. Tarek Fadel of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), alongside Dr. Arie Belldegrun, Chairman of Bellco Health; Dr. Toni Choueiri of Harvard Medical School and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Prof. Dr. Angela George of The Royal Marsden; and Vinicius Ribeiro, CEO of Huna.

"The future of cancer care is not just about treating cancer earlier, but treating every patient more precisely, personally and effectively," Cheung said. He discussed how genomics, AI, mRNA technology and advanced cell manufacturing could support therapies tailored to individual tumor biology, while underscoring scalability and patient access.

At Booth AD28, Likang presented its AI-enabled neoantigen discovery platform and investigational immunotherapy pipeline. Its lead candidate, LK101, a personalized neoantigen mRNA-dendritic cell therapeutic cancer vaccine, received clinical trial authorization from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in 2023 and investigational new drug (IND) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2025.

Building on ongoing dialogue with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and regional healthcare stakeholders, Likang is exploring opportunities in clinical research, AI-enabled precision oncology, scientific collaboration and potential future local manufacturing.

About Likang Life Sciences

Likang Life Sciences is a biotechnology company focused on AI-powered personalized cancer immunotherapy. Its pipeline includes personalized neoantigen therapeutic vaccines and neoantigen-specific T-cell therapies.

Website: www.likanglife.com

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