IRAEmpire LLC: 401(k) to Gold IRA Rollover Guide Released for Americans

Learn how to convert 401(k) to a gold IRA with the help of IRAEmpire's latest guide for consumers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2026 / IRAEmpire has released a new 401k to Gold IRA Rollover guide for US investors.

Top 401(k) to Gold IRA Rollover Companies in 2026:

After careful evaluation, the rankings remain consistent:

Goldco - #1 Best Overall Gold IRA Company

Augusta Precious Metals - #2 Best for Low Fees and Education

Lear Capital - #3 Most Experienced

Ryan Paulson, Chief Editor at IRAEmpire shared, "A 401(k) to Gold IRA rollover allows you to move eligible retirement savings from a workplace plan into a self-directed IRA that can hold IRS-approved physical gold, silver, platinum or palladium. The safest method is usually a direct rollover, in which the 401(k) administrator sends the money directly to the new Gold IRA custodian. When pre-tax 401(k) funds move into a traditional Gold IRA through a properly completed direct rollover, the transaction generally does not create immediate federal income tax."

Find the Best Gold IRA Company of Your State Here

What Is a 401(k) to Gold IRA Rollover?

A 401(k) rollover moves retirement money from an employer-sponsored plan into an individual retirement account.

A Gold IRA is a type of self-directed IRA. Unlike most conventional IRAs, it can own certain physical precious-metal coins and bars.

Read the Free 401k Gold IRA Rollover Guide Here.

The rollover process generally involves:

Your existing 401(k) administrator

A self-directed IRA custodian

A precious-metals dealer

An approved depository

The Gold IRA company may help coordinate the process, but it does not normally serve as the custodian or personally store your metals.

Once the rollover is completed, the new custodian uses the IRA funds to purchase metals you select. The dealer then ships the metals to the approved depository.

Can You Roll a 401(k) Into a Gold IRA?

Yes, if the 401(k) balance is eligible for distribution and the receiving IRA is properly established.

A rollover is usually straightforward when the money is held in a former employer's 401(k). The Department of Labor notes that 401(k) plans often allow participants to receive or roll over their account balance after leaving the employer.

A current employer's 401(k) may be more restrictive. The plan may permit an in-service distribution if:

You have reached age 59½

The plan allows in-service rollovers

You experience another qualifying distributable event

The plan terminates

Other conditions in the plan document are satisfied

Federal rules may allow a plan to offer certain distributions, but the employer is not always required to provide every available option. Check the Summary Plan Description or contact the plan administrator before opening the Gold IRA.

The IRS confirms that a 401(k) plan may permit distributions after separation from service or after the participant reaches age 59½, even if still employed.

Direct Rollover Versus Indirect Rollover

There are two main ways to move a 401(k) into a Gold IRA.

Direct rollover

In a direct rollover, the plan administrator sends the funds directly to the new IRA custodian.

The check may be made payable to the custodian for your benefit rather than to you personally. Some administrators transfer the money electronically.

A direct rollover is generally preferable because:

You do not personally receive the retirement money.

Mandatory 20% federal withholding generally does not apply.

There is no danger of missing the 60-day redeposit deadline.

The process is less likely to create an accidental distribution.

The full eligible amount can remain tax-deferred.

For most investors, this is the simplest and safest method.

Indirect 60-day rollover

With an indirect rollover, the plan distributes the money to you. You then have 60 days to deposit the eligible amount into the Gold IRA.

The plan is generally required to withhold 20% of the taxable distribution for federal income tax. If you want to roll over the entire balance, you must replace the withheld amount using other funds.

For example, assume you request a $100,000 distribution:

The plan may withhold $20,000.

You receive $80,000.

To roll over the complete $100,000, you must deposit the $80,000 plus $20,000 from another source.

The withheld money may later be credited when you file your federal tax return.

The IRS confirms that taxable 401(k) distributions paid directly to the participant are subject to mandatory 20% withholding, even when the participant intends to complete a rollover.

If you fail to redeposit the eligible amount within 60 days, it may become taxable. If you are under age 59½, an additional 10% early-distribution tax may also apply unless an exception is available.

How to Complete a 401(k) Gold IRA Rollover

Step 1: Confirm that your 401(k) is eligible

Contact the plan administrator and ask:

Is my balance eligible for a rollover?

Does the plan permit a partial rollover?

Can I request a direct rollover?

Are any forms or spousal signatures required?

Do I have an outstanding plan loan?

How long does processing normally take?

Are there distribution or account-closing fees?

Does my account contain Roth or after-tax money?

If the account is with a former employer, it will commonly be eligible. If it is with your current employer, request the plan's in-service distribution rules.

View the Top Gold IRA Rollover Companies of 2026

Step 2: Decide between a traditional and Roth Gold IRA

The receiving account's tax status matters.

Traditional 401(k) to traditional Gold IRA

Pre-tax 401(k) money can generally be rolled directly into a traditional Gold IRA without immediate federal income tax.

Taxes are normally deferred until distributions are taken.

Roth 401(k) to Roth Gold IRA

Designated Roth 401(k) money can generally be rolled directly into a Roth IRA. When completed correctly, the rollover usually does not create tax on amounts that were already properly held in the Roth account.

Traditional 401(k) to Roth Gold IRA

Moving pre-tax 401(k) money into a Roth Gold IRA is generally treated as a Roth conversion. The untaxed amount is included in income for the year.

The IRS explains that a rollover is normally not taxable unless it moves money from a pre-tax account into a Roth account.

Before completing a Roth conversion, estimate how the additional income could affect:

Your federal tax bracket

State income tax

Medicare premiums

Investment-income taxes

Tax credits and deductions

Step 3: Select a self-directed IRA custodian

Most ordinary brokerage IRAs do not permit direct ownership of physical bullion. You need a self-directed IRA custodian that supports precious metals.

Compare:

Account-opening fee

Annual administration charge

Transaction fees

Wire fees

Online account access

Depository options

Distribution procedures

Processing times

Customer service

Experience with precious-metals IRAs

The custodian administers the account but may not assess whether a particular coin is competitively priced. You remain responsible for evaluating the dealer and metals.

Step 4: Choose a Gold IRA company

The Gold IRA company or precious-metals dealer helps you choose and purchase eligible coins or bars.

Look for a provider offering:

Written product prices

Clear dealer-spread information

Multiple custodian options

Approved depository choices

A straightforward buyback process

Educational resources

Long-term customer support

No-pressure assistance

Written promotion terms

Strong independent reviews

View the Top Gold IRA Providers in the US

Regardless of the company, compare at least three written quotes before buying metals.

Step 5: Open the Gold IRA

Complete the custodian's application before instructing the 401(k) administrator to release money.

The application may ask for:

Identification

Social Security number

Beneficiary information

Account type

Rollover source

Employment details

Depository preference

Delivery preferences

Confirm that the account is correctly classified as traditional or Roth.

Step 6: Request the direct rollover

Ask the 401(k) administrator to send the eligible balance directly to the new custodian.

Use the exact payee and account information provided by the custodian. A typical check may be payable to the custodian "for the benefit of" you.

Do not assume that a check mailed to your home is an indirect rollover. If the check is payable to the receiving custodian rather than to you personally, it may still qualify as a direct rollover. Confirm the instructions with both institutions.

Keep copies of:

Distribution forms

Transfer instructions

Checks

Tracking numbers

Custodian confirmations

Account statements

Form 1099-R

Form 5498

Step 7: Select IRS-eligible metals

Once the funds arrive, you can instruct the custodian to purchase eligible products from the dealer.

Common eligible products may include:

American Gold Eagle coins

American Gold Buffalo coins

Canadian Gold Maple Leaf coins

Australian Gold Kangaroo coins

Austrian Gold Philharmonic coins

Qualifying gold bars

American Silver Eagle coins

Qualifying silver bars

Certain platinum and palladium products

Not every coin is eligible. Most rare, collectible and historic coins do not qualify simply because they contain gold.

The IRS permits certain qualifying coins and sufficiently refined gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion when it is held in the physical possession of a bank or approved nonbank trustee.

Ask the custodian to confirm eligibility before authorizing the transaction.

Step 8: Arrange approved storage

The dealer ships the purchased metals to the depository selected through the IRA.

Available arrangements may include:

Segregated storage: Your specific metals are separately identified.

Your specific metals are separately identified. Non-segregated storage: Identical products may be stored together, with ownership tracked through records.

Ask about:

Annual storage costs

Insurance

Auditing

Security procedures

Depository location

Withdrawal procedures

Shipment and handling charges

IRA-owned gold generally cannot be kept in your house or personal safe. IRS guidance warns that if the owner or beneficiary takes possession of IRA coins, the coins can be treated as distributed.

Is a 401(k) to Gold IRA Rollover Taxable?

The answer depends on the transaction.

A direct rollover from a traditional 401(k) to a traditional Gold IRA is generally not immediately taxable.

A direct rollover from a Roth 401(k) to a Roth Gold IRA may also preserve the Roth tax treatment when handled correctly.

Taxes may arise when:

Pre-tax money is moved into a Roth Gold IRA.

Part of the distribution is not rolled over.

The 60-day deadline is missed.

The investor receives or personally stores the metals.

The IRA purchases prohibited assets.

The rollover includes an ineligible distribution.

The account engages in a prohibited transaction.

The rollover may still be reported on Form 1099-R even when it is not taxable. Review the form and your tax return carefully.

Read the Full Guide Here

Does a Rollover Count Against the 2026 IRA Contribution Limit?

No. An eligible rollover does not count as an annual IRA contribution.

For 2026, the combined traditional and Roth IRA contribution limit is:

$7,500 for people under age 50

$8,600 for people aged 50 or older

Or taxable compensation for the year, if lower

The IRS specifically excludes rollover contributions from this annual limit.

An eligible investor may therefore roll $50,000, $100,000 or more from a 401(k) while remaining eligible to make a separate annual IRA contribution.

2026 401(k) Contribution Limits

The basic employee elective-deferral limit for most 401(k) plans is $24,500 in 2026.

The general catch-up contribution for participants aged 50 or older is $8,000. Participants who turn 60, 61, 62 or 63 during 2026 may qualify for a higher $11,250 catch-up limit when the plan permits it.

These contribution limits do not restrict how much of an existing eligible balance can be rolled over.

Can You Complete a Partial Gold IRA Rollover?

Yes, if the 401(k) plan permits a partial distribution.

A partial rollover allows you to:

Keep part of the money in the employer plan

Maintain access to existing investment options

Add physical gold without overconcentrating

Compare Gold IRA service before moving more

Preserve some institutional plan benefits

A partial rollover may be more appropriate than moving the entire balance. Ask the administrator about minimum-balance and partial-distribution rules.

Which 401(k) Distributions Cannot Be Rolled Over?

Not every payment from a retirement plan qualifies.

Ineligible amounts may include:

Required minimum distributions

Certain hardship distributions

Substantially equal periodic payments

Corrective distributions of excess contributions

Certain loans treated as distributions

Certain dividend payments on employer securities

The IRS confirms that required minimum distributions cannot be rolled over.

If you are subject to an RMD, complete the required distribution before rolling the remaining eligible balance into an IRA.

What Happens to a 401(k) Loan?

An outstanding 401(k) loan requires special attention.

Depending on the plan and reason for leaving employment, the balance may:

Continue under its existing repayment schedule

Become due

Be offset against the account

Be treated as a distribution

Qualify for special rollover treatment

Do not begin the rollover until you understand how the loan will be handled. Ask the plan administrator and a tax professional for account-specific guidance.

Gold IRA Fees to Expect

A Gold IRA may involve more fees than an ordinary brokerage IRA because it owns and stores physical assets.

Possible costs include:

Account setup fee

Annual custodian fee

Depository storage charge

Insurance cost

Transaction fee

Wire fee

Shipping expense

Dealer premium

Buyback spread

Account-closing fee

The dealer spread may be more important than the published annual fee.

Before purchasing, request:

The current spot price The metal value of each product The retail purchase price The dealer premium The same-day buyback price All annual account expenses

Be cautious with "free silver" or waived-fee promotions. The cost may be included in the price of high-premium products.

Benefits of a 401(k) Gold IRA Rollover

Potential benefits include:

Diversification beyond stocks and bonds

Ownership of physical precious metals

Continued retirement-account tax treatment

Potential protection during inflation or market uncertainty

More investment choice than many employer plans

Control over metal and storage selection

The ability to consolidate an old workplace account

Gold can serve as a portfolio diversifier, but it should not be presented as a guaranteed source of profit.

Risks and Limitations

Important considerations include:

Gold does not pay dividends or interest.

Metal prices can decline.

Dealer premiums affect the break-even point.

Storage and custodian fees reduce returns.

Physical metals may take longer to liquidate.

Moving the entire 401(k) can create excessive concentration.

IRAs may have different creditor protections from employer plans.

Rolling over may eliminate access to certain low-cost 401(k) investments.

IRA withdrawals follow different rules from some plan distributions.

The Department of Labor recommends comparing the services, investments, fees and expenses of the existing 401(k) with those of the proposed IRA before completing a rollover.

Common Rollover Mistakes

Avoid these errors:

Opening the wrong type of IRA

Requesting a personal check instead of a direct rollover

Missing the 60-day deadline

Forgetting about mandatory withholding

Rolling an RMD into the IRA

Purchasing non-eligible coins

Attempting home storage

Failing to compare dealer spreads

Investing the entire balance under sales pressure

Ignoring an outstanding plan loan

Assuming the dealer and custodian are the same company

Accepting verbal promises without written terms

How Long Does a Gold IRA Rollover Take?

The process may take anywhere from several business days to a few weeks.

Timing depends on:

The old plan administrator

Required paperwork

Signature requirements

Mailing or electronic-transfer procedures

The new custodian

The metal selection process

Dealer inventory

Depository shipment

Do not allow time pressure to determine your metal purchase. Once the rollover reaches the custodian, the money can generally remain as cash inside the IRA while you compare eligible products and prices.

About IRAEmpire

IRAEmpire.com provides independent research, rankings, and educational resources on Gold IRAs and retirement planning. The platform focuses on helping investors make informed, confident decisions through transparent and data-driven analysis.

CONTACT:

Ryan Paulson

ryan@iraempire.com

SOURCE: IRAEmpire LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/401k-to-gold-ira-rollover-2026-guide-released-for-americans-1239907