IRAEmpire LLC: 401(k) to Gold IRA Rollover Guide Released for Americans

Learn how to convert 401(k) to a gold IRA with the help of IRAEmpire's latest guide for consumers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2026 / IRAEmpire has released a new 401k to Gold IRA Rollover guide for US investors.
Top 401(k) to Gold IRA Rollover Companies in 2026:
After careful evaluation, the rankings remain consistent:
- Goldco - #1 Best Overall Gold IRA Company
- Augusta Precious Metals - #2 Best for Low Fees and Education
- Lear Capital - #3 Most Experienced
Ryan Paulson, Chief Editor at IRAEmpire shared, "A 401(k) to Gold IRA rollover allows you to move eligible retirement savings from a workplace plan into a self-directed IRA that can hold IRS-approved physical gold, silver, platinum or palladium. The safest method is usually a direct rollover, in which the 401(k) administrator sends the money directly to the new Gold IRA custodian. When pre-tax 401(k) funds move into a traditional Gold IRA through a properly completed direct rollover, the transaction generally does not create immediate federal income tax."
Find the Best Gold IRA Company of Your State Here
What Is a 401(k) to Gold IRA Rollover?
A 401(k) rollover moves retirement money from an employer-sponsored plan into an individual retirement account.
A Gold IRA is a type of self-directed IRA. Unlike most conventional IRAs, it can own certain physical precious-metal coins and bars.
Read the Free 401k Gold IRA Rollover Guide Here.
The rollover process generally involves:
- Your existing 401(k) administrator
- A self-directed IRA custodian
- A precious-metals dealer
- An approved depository
The Gold IRA company may help coordinate the process, but it does not normally serve as the custodian or personally store your metals.
Once the rollover is completed, the new custodian uses the IRA funds to purchase metals you select. The dealer then ships the metals to the approved depository.
Can You Roll a 401(k) Into a Gold IRA?
Yes, if the 401(k) balance is eligible for distribution and the receiving IRA is properly established.
A rollover is usually straightforward when the money is held in a former employer's 401(k). The Department of Labor notes that 401(k) plans often allow participants to receive or roll over their account balance after leaving the employer.
A current employer's 401(k) may be more restrictive. The plan may permit an in-service distribution if:
- You have reached age 59½
- The plan allows in-service rollovers
- You experience another qualifying distributable event
- The plan terminates
- Other conditions in the plan document are satisfied
Federal rules may allow a plan to offer certain distributions, but the employer is not always required to provide every available option. Check the Summary Plan Description or contact the plan administrator before opening the Gold IRA.
The IRS confirms that a 401(k) plan may permit distributions after separation from service or after the participant reaches age 59½, even if still employed.
Direct Rollover Versus Indirect Rollover
There are two main ways to move a 401(k) into a Gold IRA.
Direct rollover
In a direct rollover, the plan administrator sends the funds directly to the new IRA custodian.
The check may be made payable to the custodian for your benefit rather than to you personally. Some administrators transfer the money electronically.
A direct rollover is generally preferable because:
- You do not personally receive the retirement money.
- Mandatory 20% federal withholding generally does not apply.
- There is no danger of missing the 60-day redeposit deadline.
- The process is less likely to create an accidental distribution.
- The full eligible amount can remain tax-deferred.
For most investors, this is the simplest and safest method.
Indirect 60-day rollover
With an indirect rollover, the plan distributes the money to you. You then have 60 days to deposit the eligible amount into the Gold IRA.
The plan is generally required to withhold 20% of the taxable distribution for federal income tax. If you want to roll over the entire balance, you must replace the withheld amount using other funds.
For example, assume you request a $100,000 distribution:
- The plan may withhold $20,000.
- You receive $80,000.
- To roll over the complete $100,000, you must deposit the $80,000 plus $20,000 from another source.
- The withheld money may later be credited when you file your federal tax return.
The IRS confirms that taxable 401(k) distributions paid directly to the participant are subject to mandatory 20% withholding, even when the participant intends to complete a rollover.
If you fail to redeposit the eligible amount within 60 days, it may become taxable. If you are under age 59½, an additional 10% early-distribution tax may also apply unless an exception is available.
How to Complete a 401(k) Gold IRA Rollover
Step 1: Confirm that your 401(k) is eligible
Contact the plan administrator and ask:
- Is my balance eligible for a rollover?
- Does the plan permit a partial rollover?
- Can I request a direct rollover?
- Are any forms or spousal signatures required?
- Do I have an outstanding plan loan?
- How long does processing normally take?
- Are there distribution or account-closing fees?
- Does my account contain Roth or after-tax money?
If the account is with a former employer, it will commonly be eligible. If it is with your current employer, request the plan's in-service distribution rules.
View the Top Gold IRA Rollover Companies of 2026
Step 2: Decide between a traditional and Roth Gold IRA
The receiving account's tax status matters.
Traditional 401(k) to traditional Gold IRA
Pre-tax 401(k) money can generally be rolled directly into a traditional Gold IRA without immediate federal income tax.
Taxes are normally deferred until distributions are taken.
Roth 401(k) to Roth Gold IRA
Designated Roth 401(k) money can generally be rolled directly into a Roth IRA. When completed correctly, the rollover usually does not create tax on amounts that were already properly held in the Roth account.
Traditional 401(k) to Roth Gold IRA
Moving pre-tax 401(k) money into a Roth Gold IRA is generally treated as a Roth conversion. The untaxed amount is included in income for the year.
The IRS explains that a rollover is normally not taxable unless it moves money from a pre-tax account into a Roth account.
Before completing a Roth conversion, estimate how the additional income could affect:
- Your federal tax bracket
- State income tax
- Medicare premiums
- Investment-income taxes
- Tax credits and deductions
Step 3: Select a self-directed IRA custodian
Most ordinary brokerage IRAs do not permit direct ownership of physical bullion. You need a self-directed IRA custodian that supports precious metals.
Compare:
- Account-opening fee
- Annual administration charge
- Transaction fees
- Wire fees
- Online account access
- Depository options
- Distribution procedures
- Processing times
- Customer service
- Experience with precious-metals IRAs
The custodian administers the account but may not assess whether a particular coin is competitively priced. You remain responsible for evaluating the dealer and metals.
Step 4: Choose a Gold IRA company
The Gold IRA company or precious-metals dealer helps you choose and purchase eligible coins or bars.
Look for a provider offering:
- Written product prices
- Clear dealer-spread information
- Multiple custodian options
- Approved depository choices
- A straightforward buyback process
- Educational resources
- Long-term customer support
- No-pressure assistance
- Written promotion terms
- Strong independent reviews
View the Top Gold IRA Providers in the US
Regardless of the company, compare at least three written quotes before buying metals.
Step 5: Open the Gold IRA
Complete the custodian's application before instructing the 401(k) administrator to release money.
The application may ask for:
- Identification
- Social Security number
- Beneficiary information
- Account type
- Rollover source
- Employment details
- Depository preference
- Delivery preferences
Confirm that the account is correctly classified as traditional or Roth.
Step 6: Request the direct rollover
Ask the 401(k) administrator to send the eligible balance directly to the new custodian.
Use the exact payee and account information provided by the custodian. A typical check may be payable to the custodian "for the benefit of" you.
Do not assume that a check mailed to your home is an indirect rollover. If the check is payable to the receiving custodian rather than to you personally, it may still qualify as a direct rollover. Confirm the instructions with both institutions.
Keep copies of:
- Distribution forms
- Transfer instructions
- Checks
- Tracking numbers
- Custodian confirmations
- Account statements
- Form 1099-R
- Form 5498
Step 7: Select IRS-eligible metals
Once the funds arrive, you can instruct the custodian to purchase eligible products from the dealer.
Common eligible products may include:
- American Gold Eagle coins
- American Gold Buffalo coins
- Canadian Gold Maple Leaf coins
- Australian Gold Kangaroo coins
- Austrian Gold Philharmonic coins
- Qualifying gold bars
- American Silver Eagle coins
- Qualifying silver bars
- Certain platinum and palladium products
Not every coin is eligible. Most rare, collectible and historic coins do not qualify simply because they contain gold.
The IRS permits certain qualifying coins and sufficiently refined gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion when it is held in the physical possession of a bank or approved nonbank trustee.
Ask the custodian to confirm eligibility before authorizing the transaction.
Step 8: Arrange approved storage
The dealer ships the purchased metals to the depository selected through the IRA.
Available arrangements may include:
- Segregated storage: Your specific metals are separately identified.
- Non-segregated storage: Identical products may be stored together, with ownership tracked through records.
Ask about:
- Annual storage costs
- Insurance
- Auditing
- Security procedures
- Depository location
- Withdrawal procedures
- Shipment and handling charges
IRA-owned gold generally cannot be kept in your house or personal safe. IRS guidance warns that if the owner or beneficiary takes possession of IRA coins, the coins can be treated as distributed.
Is a 401(k) to Gold IRA Rollover Taxable?
The answer depends on the transaction.
A direct rollover from a traditional 401(k) to a traditional Gold IRA is generally not immediately taxable.
A direct rollover from a Roth 401(k) to a Roth Gold IRA may also preserve the Roth tax treatment when handled correctly.
Taxes may arise when:
- Pre-tax money is moved into a Roth Gold IRA.
- Part of the distribution is not rolled over.
- The 60-day deadline is missed.
- The investor receives or personally stores the metals.
- The IRA purchases prohibited assets.
- The rollover includes an ineligible distribution.
- The account engages in a prohibited transaction.
The rollover may still be reported on Form 1099-R even when it is not taxable. Review the form and your tax return carefully.
Read the Full Guide Here
Does a Rollover Count Against the 2026 IRA Contribution Limit?
No. An eligible rollover does not count as an annual IRA contribution.
For 2026, the combined traditional and Roth IRA contribution limit is:
- $7,500 for people under age 50
- $8,600 for people aged 50 or older
- Or taxable compensation for the year, if lower
The IRS specifically excludes rollover contributions from this annual limit.
An eligible investor may therefore roll $50,000, $100,000 or more from a 401(k) while remaining eligible to make a separate annual IRA contribution.
2026 401(k) Contribution Limits
The basic employee elective-deferral limit for most 401(k) plans is $24,500 in 2026.
The general catch-up contribution for participants aged 50 or older is $8,000. Participants who turn 60, 61, 62 or 63 during 2026 may qualify for a higher $11,250 catch-up limit when the plan permits it.
These contribution limits do not restrict how much of an existing eligible balance can be rolled over.
Can You Complete a Partial Gold IRA Rollover?
Yes, if the 401(k) plan permits a partial distribution.
A partial rollover allows you to:
- Keep part of the money in the employer plan
- Maintain access to existing investment options
- Add physical gold without overconcentrating
- Compare Gold IRA service before moving more
- Preserve some institutional plan benefits
A partial rollover may be more appropriate than moving the entire balance. Ask the administrator about minimum-balance and partial-distribution rules.
Which 401(k) Distributions Cannot Be Rolled Over?
Not every payment from a retirement plan qualifies.
Ineligible amounts may include:
- Required minimum distributions
- Certain hardship distributions
- Substantially equal periodic payments
- Corrective distributions of excess contributions
- Certain loans treated as distributions
- Certain dividend payments on employer securities
The IRS confirms that required minimum distributions cannot be rolled over.
If you are subject to an RMD, complete the required distribution before rolling the remaining eligible balance into an IRA.
What Happens to a 401(k) Loan?
An outstanding 401(k) loan requires special attention.
Depending on the plan and reason for leaving employment, the balance may:
- Continue under its existing repayment schedule
- Become due
- Be offset against the account
- Be treated as a distribution
- Qualify for special rollover treatment
Do not begin the rollover until you understand how the loan will be handled. Ask the plan administrator and a tax professional for account-specific guidance.
Gold IRA Fees to Expect
A Gold IRA may involve more fees than an ordinary brokerage IRA because it owns and stores physical assets.
Possible costs include:
- Account setup fee
- Annual custodian fee
- Depository storage charge
- Insurance cost
- Transaction fee
- Wire fee
- Shipping expense
- Dealer premium
- Buyback spread
- Account-closing fee
The dealer spread may be more important than the published annual fee.
Before purchasing, request:
- The current spot price
- The metal value of each product
- The retail purchase price
- The dealer premium
- The same-day buyback price
- All annual account expenses
Be cautious with "free silver" or waived-fee promotions. The cost may be included in the price of high-premium products.
Benefits of a 401(k) Gold IRA Rollover
Potential benefits include:
- Diversification beyond stocks and bonds
- Ownership of physical precious metals
- Continued retirement-account tax treatment
- Potential protection during inflation or market uncertainty
- More investment choice than many employer plans
- Control over metal and storage selection
- The ability to consolidate an old workplace account
Gold can serve as a portfolio diversifier, but it should not be presented as a guaranteed source of profit.
Risks and Limitations
Important considerations include:
- Gold does not pay dividends or interest.
- Metal prices can decline.
- Dealer premiums affect the break-even point.
- Storage and custodian fees reduce returns.
- Physical metals may take longer to liquidate.
- Moving the entire 401(k) can create excessive concentration.
- IRAs may have different creditor protections from employer plans.
- Rolling over may eliminate access to certain low-cost 401(k) investments.
- IRA withdrawals follow different rules from some plan distributions.
The Department of Labor recommends comparing the services, investments, fees and expenses of the existing 401(k) with those of the proposed IRA before completing a rollover.
Common Rollover Mistakes
Avoid these errors:
- Opening the wrong type of IRA
- Requesting a personal check instead of a direct rollover
- Missing the 60-day deadline
- Forgetting about mandatory withholding
- Rolling an RMD into the IRA
- Purchasing non-eligible coins
- Attempting home storage
- Failing to compare dealer spreads
- Investing the entire balance under sales pressure
- Ignoring an outstanding plan loan
- Assuming the dealer and custodian are the same company
- Accepting verbal promises without written terms
How Long Does a Gold IRA Rollover Take?
The process may take anywhere from several business days to a few weeks.
Timing depends on:
- The old plan administrator
- Required paperwork
- Signature requirements
- Mailing or electronic-transfer procedures
- The new custodian
- The metal selection process
- Dealer inventory
- Depository shipment
Do not allow time pressure to determine your metal purchase. Once the rollover reaches the custodian, the money can generally remain as cash inside the IRA while you compare eligible products and prices.
About IRAEmpire
IRAEmpire.com provides independent research, rankings, and educational resources on Gold IRAs and retirement planning. The platform focuses on helping investors make informed, confident decisions through transparent and data-driven analysis.
CONTACT:
Ryan Paulson
ryan@iraempire.com
SOURCE: IRAEmpire LLC
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